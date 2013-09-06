NEW DELHI, Sept 6 India's monsoon is likely to
start withdrawing from the north-western states from Sept. 9,
slightly ahead of the normal schedule, after delivering
above-average rains, two weather department officials said on
Friday.
India's monsoon rains usually start retreating from the
country's west by mid-September. Summer crops do not need heavy
rain at this stage of growth, but just sporadic downpours to aid
the maturing process.
"We are expecting the withdrawal of monsoon rains to start
from Rajasthan and adjourning north-west India around early next
week," said B.P. Yadav, director at India Meteorological
Department.
The south Asian country has so far received 8 percent more
rainfall than average since the beginning of the four-month
season on June 1, allowing farmers to increase acreage.
The monsoon, crucial for the 55 percent of Indian farmland
that does not have irrigation, brought the heaviest rains in
nearly two decades during its first half this year, fanning
hopes for bumper harvests.
