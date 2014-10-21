MUMBAI Oct 21 India's decision to remove price
controls on diesel and to raise natural gas prices signals
fiscal discipline and is a "credit positive" step, although the
overall impact could be limited, Moody's Investors Service said
on Tuesday.
"The decision to fully deregulate diesel prices signals
fiscal discipline on the part of the sovereign, which we view as
credit positive," Moody's said in a note.
Still, Moody's also noted the fiscal savings for the
government's diesel measures "are likely to be limited" given
total subsidies account for less than 1 percent of the country's
2013/14 gross domestic product.
Moody's also noted that any future rise in diesel prices
could contribute to food inflation by leading companies to
charge more for freight transportation services or for the cost
of fuel-intensive machines.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)