US STOCKS-Wall St ends choppy session up slightly; energy helps
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct (Updates to close)
MUMBAI, Sept 4 India's inflation and fiscal metrics remain weaker than peers, Moody's Investors Service said in a presentation on Wednesday.
A higher subsidy burden and lower growth will weaken the country's fiscal metrics, analyst Atsi Sheth said in the presentation.
Economists have been worried that the annual $20 billion food subsidy programme passed by lawmakers may widen the fiscal deficit.
The agency, however, said the country's current reserves can finance the current account and external debt payment needs.
Moody's has an investment grade rating on India with a stable outlook. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks ended a choppy session up slightly on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of bank quarterly earnings this week.