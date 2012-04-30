April 30 Moody's is reviewing its rating of
state-run Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC), the country's
largest portfolio investor, for possible downgrade over its high
exposure to sovereign debt and lack of revenue sources outside
of India.
The review comes after rival agency Standard and Poor's cut
India's credit rating outlook on April 25 to negative from
stable, citing hefty fiscal and current account deficits and
political paralysis in Asia's third-largest economy.
"Moody's believes that the credit quality of financial
institutions, with high levels of domestic sovereign debt
holdings, and low geographically diversified revenue and
earnings sources, is closely linked to the sovereign's credit
strength," the ratings agency said in a statement on Monday.
Moody's rates LIC Baa2 with a stable outlook, a notch higher
than Moody's Baa3 sovereign rating for India, which is the
lowest investment grade rating. Moody's in December issued a
stable outlook for India.
"LIC's rating needs to reflect more closely the risk that
the company shares with the Indian sovereign," Moody's said.
As of December 31, government securities and government
guaranteed bonds represented 54 percent, or about $111 billion,
of LIC's total cash and invested assets, Moody's said.
Insurance companies in India are required to invest at least
50 percent of their income in government bonds.
Moody's said it is also wary about LIC's rising exposure to
public sector banks through equity investment and its recent
purchase of shares in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
, which is about 70 percent-owned by the government.
LIC drew criticism after stepping up to buy most of the $2.5
billion in ONGC shares auctioned by the government in a flawed
auction earlier this year that failed to generate much market
interest.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Tony Munroe)