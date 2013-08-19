MUMBAI Aug 19 Moody's reiterated its stable outlook on India's Baa3 sovereign rating, Bloomberg said, citing analyst Atsi Sheth.

India's rating is supported by low levels of overseas government debt and adequate reserves for balance of payments needs in the near term, Sheth said in an email to Bloomberg.

India's sovereign rating is at the lowest investment grade level. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)