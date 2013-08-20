MUMBAI Aug 20 Moody's India sovereign rating of Baa3 incorporates macro-economic challenges of weaker growth, a fall in the rupee and the twin deficits, credit ratings analyst Atsi Sheth said on Tuesday.

"So while (the) rupee depreciation may be a new development, the factors that underpin it are not, and have been incorporated into India's Baa3 rating," Sheth said in an e-mailed response to Reuters.

For India to meet the fiscal deficit target will be "very challenging" this year, Sheth added, citing lower-than- anticipated growth and a steep fall in the rupee.

The rupee was trading at a record low of 63.69 to the dollar on Tuesday, as it continued to be most vulnerable to the exodus of foreign capital. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)