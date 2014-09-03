MUMBAI, Sept 3 India's fiscal deficit and
inflation outlook could prevent any upgrades in the country's
sovereign rating, even as the economy is headed for recovery,
Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday.
Although Moody's expects the government to meet the fiscal
deficit target of 4.1 percent for the fiscal year ending in
March, it noted the country's finances would "remain vulnerable
to future cyclical downturns and external shocks."
Meanwhile, Moody's also said India's ratings were
constrained by inflation, reiterating comments also made last
week.
"We forecast India's fiscal, inflation and infrastructure
metrics to remain weaker than the median for similarly rated
peers," Moody's said in a report dated Wednesday.
"While stronger growth in this large and diverse economy
will help to counterbalance these credit challenges, they limit
further upward momentum in the sovereign rating."
The credit agency rates India at "Baa3", the lowest
investment-grade rating, with a "stable" outlook.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)