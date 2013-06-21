MUMBAI, June 21 The rupee's weakness reflects
domestic economic challenges, primarily a high current account
deficit and lower capital flows, but does not significantly
impact India's foreign debt repayment capacity, Moody's told
Reuters on Friday.
"Given the very low level of foreign currency debt owed by
the Indian government, rupee depreciation does not significantly
affect sovereign debt repayment capacity," said Atsi Sheth,
vice-president of the sovereign risk group at Moody's Investors
Service, in an e-mailed response.
"However, it is a reflection of macro-economic challenges,
which do affect the country's credit profile."
Sheth said Moody's current rating of "Baa3" for India - the
lowest investment-grade level - incorporates macro-economic
imbalances and recent trends in the current account, capital
flows, and the exchange rate.
The Indian currency had slumped to a record low of
59.9850 rupee to the dollar on Thursday, as the country's record
high current account deficit is exacerbating its vulnerability
in an emerging market rout.
Moody's currently has a "stable" outlook on India's ratings,
in line with Fitch Ratings. Standard & Poor's maintains a
"negative" outlook.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)