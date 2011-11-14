(Refiles to fix spelling in the first line)
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,153.68 +259.89 Nikkei 8,617.27 +102.80
NASDAQ 2,678.75 +53.60 FTSE 5,545.38 +100.56
S&P 500 1,263.85 +24.16 Hang Seng 19,620.08 +486.16
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 2.057 +0.000
US 30 YR Bond 3.109 +0.000
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3775 1.3619 Yen US$ 77.16 77.49
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1773.00 Silver (Lon) 33.770
Gold (NY) 1787.32 Light Crude 98.99
--------------------------(Nov 14)------------------------------
Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped on Friday, ending higher for
the week after the Italian Senate's approval of economic reforms
gave investors some relief from worries about the euro zone's
debt crisis.
For the day, the Dow Jones industrial average was up
259.89 points, or 2.19 percent, to end at 12,153.68. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 24.16 points, or 1.95
percent, to finish at 1,263.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 53.60 points, or 2.04 percent, to close at
2,678.75.
LONDON - A late bank rally helped Britain's top share index
end a torrid week on a stronger note on Friday after Italy's
approval of austerity measures lifted risk appetite and fund
managers argued the stock market gains have got further to run.
The FTSE 100 closed up 100.56 points, or 1.9
percent, at 5,545.38, although up only 0.3 percent on the week.
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent on
Monday, tracking a recovery in U.S. shares, helped by an easing
in fears about Europe's ability to keep its sovereign debt woes
from spreading.
The Nikkei rose 1.5 percent to 8,638.65, after
falling 3.3 percent last week.
The broader Topix index added 1.2 percent to 737.68,
after marking a weekly loss of 3 percent.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on
Monday, lifted by strong gains in Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Holding Corp and Want Want China Holdings Ltd
, which will be included in the Hang Seng Index
from Dec. 5.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 2.42 percent
at 19,600.37. The China Enterprises Index of top Hong
Kong-listed mainland companies was indicated to open 3 percent
higher at 10.743.21.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro and commodity currencies gained ground in
Asia on Monday as investors cheered Europe's progress in
tackling its debt problems, but traders remained wary as Italy
prepares to test market appetite with a bond sale.
The common currency was at $1.3783, having risen as
high as $1.3811 in early trade, up from $1.3751 late in New York
on Friday. It also firmed against the yen, reaching 106.71
from New York's 106.02.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - There will be no U.S. Treasury outlook published
on Friday, Nov. 11 due to the bond market closure for Veterans
Day.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Monday, extending gains from
the previous session, as new governments in Italy and Greece
rush to combat the debt crisis, soothing investor fears.
Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,793.69 an ounce
by 0008 GMT, building on a rise of nearly 2 percent last week.
U.S. gold also inched up 0.4 percent to $1,795.20.
Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner
Mario Monti on Sunday to head a new government charged with
implementing urgent reforms to end a crisis that has endangered
the whole euro zone.
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI - Copper rose on Monday after Greece and Italy
appointed new leaders and seem on track to roll out austerity
measures to avert a euro zone and global financial meltdown.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
1.8 percent to $7,778 a tonne by 0108 GMT, after rising 2.2
percent previously.
The most-active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange jumped 3.3 percent to 57,460 yuan
($9,059.66) per tonne, after closing Friday up 1.4 percent.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent crude held above $114 on Monday, extending
the gains of the previous week on hopes of steady demand growth
as concerns over Europe's debt crisis eased, with Italy and
Greece putting in place new governments to shore up the
countries' finances.
Brent crude gained 19 cents to $114.35 a barrel by
0231 GMT, after rising to as much as $114.83. U.S. oil
traded 18 cents lower at $98.81, after touching $99.69, the
highest since July.
On Friday, the U.S. benchmark closed at a 15-week high and
posted a sixth consecutive weekly gain, while Brent pushed
higher for a third straight week.
(Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)