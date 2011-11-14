(Refiles to fix spelling in the first line) --------------------------(08:12 a.m.)-------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,153.68 +259.89 Nikkei 8,617.27 +102.80 NASDAQ 2,678.75 +53.60 FTSE 5,545.38 +100.56 S&P 500 1,263.85 +24.16 Hang Seng 19,620.08 +486.16 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.057 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.109 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3775 1.3619 Yen US$ 77.16 77.49 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1773.00 Silver (Lon) 33.770 Gold (NY) 1787.32 Light Crude 98.99 --------------------------(Nov 14)------------------------------ Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped on Friday, ending higher for the week after the Italian Senate's approval of economic reforms gave investors some relief from worries about the euro zone's debt crisis.

For the day, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 259.89 points, or 2.19 percent, to end at 12,153.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 24.16 points, or 1.95 percent, to finish at 1,263.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 53.60 points, or 2.04 percent, to close at 2,678.75.

LONDON - A late bank rally helped Britain's top share index end a torrid week on a stronger note on Friday after Italy's approval of austerity measures lifted risk appetite and fund managers argued the stock market gains have got further to run.

The FTSE 100 closed up 100.56 points, or 1.9 percent, at 5,545.38, although up only 0.3 percent on the week.

TOKYO - The Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent on Monday, tracking a recovery in U.S. shares, helped by an easing in fears about Europe's ability to keep its sovereign debt woes from spreading.

The Nikkei rose 1.5 percent to 8,638.65, after falling 3.3 percent last week.

The broader Topix index added 1.2 percent to 737.68, after marking a weekly loss of 3 percent.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Monday, lifted by strong gains in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp and Want Want China Holdings Ltd , which will be included in the Hang Seng Index from Dec. 5.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 2.42 percent at 19,600.37. The China Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed mainland companies was indicated to open 3 percent higher at 10.743.21.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro and commodity currencies gained ground in Asia on Monday as investors cheered Europe's progress in tackling its debt problems, but traders remained wary as Italy prepares to test market appetite with a bond sale.

The common currency was at $1.3783, having risen as high as $1.3811 in early trade, up from $1.3751 late in New York on Friday. It also firmed against the yen, reaching 106.71 from New York's 106.02.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - There will be no U.S. Treasury outlook published on Friday, Nov. 11 due to the bond market closure for Veterans Day.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, as new governments in Italy and Greece rush to combat the debt crisis, soothing investor fears.

Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,793.69 an ounce by 0008 GMT, building on a rise of nearly 2 percent last week.

U.S. gold also inched up 0.4 percent to $1,795.20.

Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to head a new government charged with implementing urgent reforms to end a crisis that has endangered the whole euro zone.

BASE METALS

SHANGHAI - Copper rose on Monday after Greece and Italy appointed new leaders and seem on track to roll out austerity measures to avert a euro zone and global financial meltdown.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.8 percent to $7,778 a tonne by 0108 GMT, after rising 2.2 percent previously.

The most-active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped 3.3 percent to 57,460 yuan ($9,059.66) per tonne, after closing Friday up 1.4 percent.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Brent crude held above $114 on Monday, extending the gains of the previous week on hopes of steady demand growth as concerns over Europe's debt crisis eased, with Italy and Greece putting in place new governments to shore up the countries' finances.

Brent crude gained 19 cents to $114.35 a barrel by 0231 GMT, after rising to as much as $114.83. U.S. oil traded 18 cents lower at $98.81, after touching $99.69, the highest since July.

On Friday, the U.S. benchmark closed at a 15-week high and posted a sixth consecutive weekly gain, while Brent pushed higher for a third straight week.

