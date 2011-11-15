-----------------------------(08:05 a.m.)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,078.98 -74.70 Nikkei 8,567.42 -36.28 NASDAQ 2,657.22 -21.53 FTSE 5,519.04 -26.34 S&P 500 1,251.78 -12.07 Hang Seng 19,338.33 -169.85 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.047 -0.010 US 30 YR Bond 3.099 -0.080 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3624 1.3752 Yen US$ 77.06 77.09 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1776.00 Silver (Lon) 34.380 Gold (NY) 1787.32 Light Crude 98.11 -----------------------------(Nov 15)--------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday as rising bond yields in Italy and other euro-zone countries reminded investors that despite changes in governments, the region's debt crisis could still spin out of control.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 74.70 points, or 0.61 percent, at 12,078.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 12.07 points, or 0.96 percent, at 1,251.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 21.53 points, or 0.80 percent, at 2,657.22.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Monday as the latest Italian bond auction dented investor confidence in the ability of new governments in Italy and Greece to tackle Europe's debt crisis.

The UK benchmark closed 26.34 points, or 0.5 percent, lower at 5,519.04, led down by banks and miners as investors dumped riskier assets.

- - - -

TOKYO - The Nikkei average dipped on Tuesday on concerns about rising bond yields in Italy and other euro zone nations, with market participants saying the index was likely to tread water amid plenty of negative news to digest.

The benchmark Nikkei average fell 0.3 percent to 8,579.46 and the broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to 734.61.

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to dip on Tuesday as a spike in euro zone bond yields pointed to weak investor appetite, with financials the biggest drag following Bank of America's further stake sale in CCB.

The Hang Seng index was set to open down 1 percent at 19,305.28. The China Enterprises index was indicated to open 1.1 percent lower.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SINGAPORE - The euro held steady against the dollar on Tuesday, but was stuck near the bottom of its range so far this month as new governments in Italy and Greece failed to ease fears about the euro-zone sovereign debt crisis.

The euro held steady at $1.3628, struggling to regain ground after dipping 0.8 percent the previous day. The euro is now at the lower end of its trading band since late October of $1.3484 to $1.4248.

Possible support for the euro lies near $1.3569, the bottom of the cloud on the daily Ichimoku chart, a popular form of technical analysis.

The single currency held steady versus the yen at 105.07 yen , stuck near a one-month low around 104.74 yen hit last week.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Weakness in some euro-zone debt and losses in the U.S. stock market drove a modest bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt on Monday, letting bond prices rise and their yields ease slightly.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. note rose 4/32 in price to yield 2.04 percent, down from 2.06 percent on Thursday.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Spot gold prices traded little changed on Tuesday, as investors unnerved by an Italian bond auction focused on the scope of the task faced by new governments in Italy and Greece in keeping the region's sovereign debt crisis under control.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,778.64 an ounce by 0016 GMT.

U.S. gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,780.60.

- - - -

BASE METALS

SHANGHAI - London copper edged up on Tuesday, buoyed by news that China was pushing ahead with efforts to boost the development of electric cars, which may result in a spike in copper demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3 percent to $7,780 a tonne by 0126 GMT, after rising 1.6 percent previously.

The most-active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 3.3 percent to 57,590 yuan ($9,063.87) per tonne, as investors took profit after the contract shot up 5.1 percent on Monday.

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Monday as contracting industrial output in the euro zone highlighted the danger of recession in the region as Europe struggles to contain its sovereign debt crisis.

ICE Brent December crude fell $2.27 to settle at $111.89 a barrel, back below its 200-day moving average of $113.03 and with the day's $111.32 low just under the $111.39 100-day moving average.

U.S. December crude fell 85 cents to settle at $98.14 a barrel, after closing at a 15-week high on Friday.

- - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)