----------------------------(08:11 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,096.16 +17.18 Nikkei 8,529.98 -11.95 NASDAQ 2,686.20 +28.98 FTSE 5,517.44 -1.60 S&P 500 1,257.81 +6.03 Hang Seng 18,978.09 -370.35 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.057 +0.012 US 30 YR Bond 3.095 +0.007 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3543 1.3589 Yen US$ 77.03 77.00 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1785.00 Silver (Lon) 34.020 Gold (NY) 1779.89 Light Crude 99.53 ----------------------------(Nov 16)---------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by swift steps toward formation of a new Italian government and stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 17.18 points, or 0.14 percent, to 12,096.16. The S&P 500 rose 6.03 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,257.81. The Nasdaq Composite added 28.98 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,686.20.

LONDON - Britain's top shares were flat after a roller-coaster session on Tuesday, with weaker banks and integrated oils just countering a rally by miners as growth and debt crisis worries in the euro zone offset positive signs on the U.S. economy late in the day.

At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 1.60 points or 0.03 percent at 5,517.44, having reversed a rally to a session high of 5,551.38 from an early low of 5,428.60.

TOKYO - The Nikkei average edged down in early trading on Wednesday, and is seen as likely to stay mired in recent ranges until investors have reason to be confident the euro zone crisis is contained.

The Nikkei was down 3.81 points at 8,538.93, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.1 percent to 729.95.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, with China Mobile Ltd the biggest boost to the benchmark Hang Seng Index, but turnover could stay weak with the situation in Europe keeping investors on the backfoot.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 19,483.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.79 percent higher at 10,722.29 points.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro was being slowly eroded in Asia early on Wednesday, having suffered two straight days of declines as the euro zone debt crisis threatened to engulf top-rated members such as France. The common currency fell as far as $1.3497 overnight as French bond yield spread over benchmark German bunds hit euro-era highs, and Italian yields shot back above the critical 7 percent level.

It last stood at $1.3525, versus $1.3546 late in New York, below the ichimoku cloud base at $1.3568. A break and close below $1.3480 will pave the way for a move back to the Oct. 4 trend low at $1.3145, traders said.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries made little headway on Tuesday as stock market gains curbed the bid for safe-haven U.S. government bonds, but persistent worries about European debt and banking issues limited losses.

In late trade, benchmark 10-year notes were up 2/32 in price, leaving their yields at 2.05 percent.

After rising more than a point during the trading session, U.S. 30-year bonds were up just 12/32 at the end of the day, their yields easing to 3.09 percent.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold prices edged down on Wednesday, tracking a lower euro on fears the euro zone debt crisis could spread to France, the bloc's second-largest economy, while Greece and Italy struggle to save their economies.

Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,778.09 an ounce by 0016 GMT.

U.S. gold also inched down 0.2 percent to $1,779.50.

BASE METALS

SHANGHAI - Copper rose on Wedesday on positive economic data from the United States, but prices are expected to be reined in by lingering worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange jumped 1.8 percent to $7,816.25 a tonne by 0123 GMT, after rising 1 percent previously.

The most-active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lifted 1.1 percent to 58,010 yuan ($9,140.47) per tonne, after falling 1.6 percent on Monday.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Tuesday on supportive data that pointed to continued economic growth in the fourth quarter, sending U.S. crude to a 16-week peak and offsetting concerns that the euro zone debt crisis will keep spreading.

Expiring ICE Brent December crude rose 50 cents to settle at $112.39 a barrel. The day's $111.62 low neared Brent's $111.43 100-day moving average and the $113.14 intraday peak was just above the 200-day moving average of $113.09.

Brent January crude settled at $112.18, up 90 cents.

U.S. December crude rose $1.23 to settle at $99.37 a barrel, the highest close since July 26, after hitting a high at $99.84.

- - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)