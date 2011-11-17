----------------------------(08:10 a.m.)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 11,905.59 -190.57 Nikkei 8,436.49 -26.67 NASDAQ 2,639.61 -46.59 FTSE 5,509.02 -8.42 S&P 500 1,236.91 -20.90 Hang Seng 18,789.86 -171.48 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.992 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.277 -0.050 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3743 1.3624 Yen US$ 76.72 76.88 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1818.50 Silver (Lon) 41.230 Gold (NY) 1833.30 Light Crude 88.91 ----------------------------(Nov 17)--------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with selling accelerating late in the session on more warnings about the potential impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on the global economy and the banking system.

Worries about growth weighed on sensitive sectors like financials and materials. Losses deepened after ratings agency Fitch said even though the outlook on the U.S. banking industry is stable, it could worsen if the euro-zone's debt crisis is not resolved quickly. For details see.

Fears are growing that the euro zone's crisis is moving to economies that had been considered more protected from the problems. The yield spread of 10-year French government bonds over their German equivalents widened to a euro-era high.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 190.57 points, or 1.58 percent, to 11,905.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 fell 20.90 points, or 1.66 percent, to 1,236.91. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.59 points, or 1.73 percent, to 2,639.61.

- - - -

LONDON - After yet another rollercoaster session, Britain's top share index ended a touch lower on Wednesday, as upbeat U.S. economic data proved a welcome distraction for investors gripped by concern over the UK economy and Europe's debt crisis.

The UK benchmark closed down 8.42 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,509.02, after a session in which it swung more than 110 points -- hitting a low of 5,450.24 and reaching a high of 5,562.91.

- - - -

TOKYO - The Nikkei benchmark average dropped on Thursday and looked set to break below 8,400 after U.S. stocks tumbled on mounting fears about contagion from Europe's debt market woes.

The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 8,424.16, while the broader Topix index shed 0.4 percent to 721.62.

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Thursday, dragged by financial and energy stocks on growing fears of contagion from the euro zone's lingering debt crisis.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.45 percent at 18,686.17. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open 2.19 percent lower at 10,105.62 points.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro wallowed at five-week lows versus the dollar and yen in Asia on Thursday as bond market turmoil spread across Europe, sparking calls for the European Central Bank to intervene more forcefully in markets.

Investors were also nervously watching to see how German financial markets will react after Moody's cut the ratings of 12 German public-sector banks, believing they are likely to receive less federal government support if needed.

The euro stood at $1.3441, versus $1.3492 late in New York, and was not far off Wednesday's trough around $1.3430 -- a low not seen since Oct. 10. Support is seen at $1.3399, a level representing the 76.4 percent retracement of the October rally, ahead of $1.3375, the 78.6 percent retracement.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as stock market losses and fear Europe's debt crisis would widen fed a bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Higher borrowing costs for European nations added to fear Europe would be dragged into a recession, one that would reach beyond the continent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 11/32, their yields easing to 2.01 percent from 2.05 percent on Tuesday and 2.40 percent three weeks ago. Traders said yields were resisting going below 2 percent.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Spot gold traded steady on Thursday, after dropping more than 1 percent in the previous session, in tandem with riskier assets as the fear of spreading euro zone debt crisis weighed on market sentiment.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,763.90 an ounce by 0026 GMT, off a one-week low of $1,753.39 hit on Wednesday.

U.S. gold lost half a percent to $1,765.30.

- - - -

BASE METALS

SHANGHAI - Copper fell on Thursday after France and Germany clashed over the European Central Bank's (ECB) role in handling the euro zone debt crisis, stirring doubt about the region's ability to solve its problems.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.6 percent to $7,604 a tonne by 0133 GMT, after rising 0.6 percent previously.

The most-active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.4 percent to 56,090 yuan ($8,839.20) per tonne, after rising 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Brent crude futures slipped more than $1 in early Asian trade on Thursday on concerns about demand growth, as France and Germany clash over the role the European Central Bank should adopt to tamp down the region's sovereign debt crisis.

Brent crude slipped $1.19 a barrel to $110.69 by 0112 GMT, while U.S. crude fell 70 cents to $101.89.

- - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)