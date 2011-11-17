----------------------------(08:10 a.m.)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 11,905.59 -190.57 Nikkei 8,436.49 -26.67
NASDAQ 2,639.61 -46.59 FTSE 5,509.02 -8.42
S&P 500 1,236.91 -20.90 Hang Seng 18,789.86 -171.48
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.992 +0.000
US 30 YR Bond 3.277 -0.050
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3743 1.3624 Yen US$ 76.72 76.88
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1818.50 Silver (Lon) 41.230
Gold (NY) 1833.30 Light Crude 88.91
----------------------------(Nov 17)---------------------------
Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with selling
accelerating late in the session on more warnings about the
potential impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on the global
economy and the banking system.
Worries about growth weighed on sensitive sectors like
financials and materials. Losses deepened after ratings agency
Fitch said even though the outlook on the U.S. banking industry
is stable, it could worsen if the euro-zone's debt crisis is not
resolved quickly. For details see.
Fears are growing that the euro zone's crisis is moving to
economies that had been considered more protected from the
problems. The yield spread of 10-year French government bonds
over their German equivalents widened to a euro-era high.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 190.57 points,
or 1.58 percent, to 11,905.59. The Standard & Poor's 500
fell 20.90 points, or 1.66 percent, to 1,236.91. The Nasdaq
Composite dropped 46.59 points, or 1.73 percent, to
2,639.61.
- - - -
LONDON - After yet another rollercoaster session, Britain's
top share index ended a touch lower on Wednesday, as upbeat U.S.
economic data proved a welcome distraction for investors gripped
by concern over the UK economy and Europe's debt crisis.
The UK benchmark closed down 8.42 points, or 0.2
percent, at 5,509.02, after a session in which it swung more
than 110 points -- hitting a low of 5,450.24 and reaching a high
of 5,562.91.
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei benchmark average dropped on Thursday and
looked set to break below 8,400 after U.S. stocks tumbled on
mounting fears about contagion from Europe's debt market woes.
The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 8,424.16, while
the broader Topix index shed 0.4 percent to 721.62.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on
Thursday, dragged by financial and energy stocks on growing
fears of contagion from the euro zone's lingering debt crisis.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.45 percent
at 18,686.17. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open 2.19
percent lower at 10,105.62 points.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro wallowed at five-week lows versus the
dollar and yen in Asia on Thursday as bond market turmoil spread
across Europe, sparking calls for the European Central Bank to
intervene more forcefully in markets.
Investors were also nervously watching to see how German
financial markets will react after Moody's cut the ratings of 12
German public-sector banks, believing they are likely to receive
less federal government support if needed.
The euro stood at $1.3441, versus $1.3492 late in New
York, and was not far off Wednesday's trough around $1.3430 -- a
low not seen since Oct. 10. Support is seen at $1.3399, a level
representing the 76.4 percent retracement of the October rally,
ahead of $1.3375, the 78.6 percent retracement.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as stock
market losses and fear Europe's debt crisis would widen fed a
bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Higher borrowing costs for European nations added to fear
Europe would be dragged into a recession, one that would reach
beyond the continent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 11/32,
their yields easing to 2.01 percent from 2.05 percent on Tuesday
and 2.40 percent three weeks ago. Traders said yields were
resisting going below 2 percent.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Spot gold traded steady on Thursday, after
dropping more than 1 percent in the previous session, in tandem
with riskier assets as the fear of spreading euro zone debt
crisis weighed on market sentiment.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,763.90 an ounce by
0026 GMT, off a one-week low of $1,753.39 hit on Wednesday.
U.S. gold lost half a percent to $1,765.30.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI - Copper fell on Thursday after France and Germany
clashed over the European Central Bank's (ECB) role in handling
the euro zone debt crisis, stirring doubt about the region's
ability to solve its problems.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
1.6 percent to $7,604 a tonne by 0133 GMT, after rising 0.6
percent previously.
The most-active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 0.4 percent to 56,090 yuan
($8,839.20) per tonne, after rising 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent crude futures slipped more than $1
in early Asian trade on Thursday on concerns about demand
growth, as France and Germany clash over the role the European
Central Bank should adopt to tamp down the region's sovereign
debt crisis.
Brent crude slipped $1.19 a barrel to $110.69 by
0112 GMT, while U.S. crude fell 70 cents to $101.89.
- - - -
