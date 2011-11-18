---------------------------(08:06 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 11,770.73 -134.86 Nikkei 8,367.24 -112.39 NASDAQ 2,587.99 -51.62 FTSE 5,423.14 -85.88 S&P 500 1,216.13 -20.78 Hang Seng 18,496.66 -320.81 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.952 -0.048 US 30 YR Bond 2.970 -0.059 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3467 1.3509 Yen US$ 76.98 76.96 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1742.50 Silver (Lon) 33.300 Gold (NY) 1762.29 Light Crude 99.14 ---------------------------(Nov 18)---------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Trigger-happy investors dumped U.S. stocks on Thursday, scared by the market's sudden fall through a key technical level brought on by more worries about Europe's debt troubles.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 134.71 points, or 1.13 percent, to 11,770.88. The S&P 500 lost 20.73 points, or 1.68 percent, to 1,216.18. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.62 points, or 1.96 percent, to 2,587.99.

LONDON - Britain's top share index retreated on Thursday, with nervous investors ditching riskier assets such as banks and retailers, as corporates showed signs of stress in the face of the intensifying debt contagion in Europe.

London's blue chip index shed 85.88 points, or 1.6 percent to 5,423.14, with the FTSE volatility index, up 10.2 percent showing investors were more pessimistic about the economic outlook.

TOKYO - The Nikkei share average dropped below 8,400 on Friday to its lowest level in more than a month, as global markets grew increasingly spooked by surging bond yields in euro zone nations.

The Nikkei dropped 1.2 percent to 8,347.52, while the broader Topix index also shed 1.2 percent, to 718.93.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Friday, breaking below a technical support level and poised for their third-straight weekly loss, with Chinese large-cap financial and energy counters the biggest drags.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.36 percent at 18,561.04. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 2.16 percent at 10,007.38.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar held firm in Asia on Friday, while the euro was surprisingly resilient with European banks seen repatriating funds back home as signs of funding stress grew amid a deepening euro zone debt crisis.

The euro was at $1.3462 versus $1.3459 late in New York, having recovered from a five-week low of $1.3421 plumbed on Thursday. Support for the common currency was seen around $1.3400, the 76.4 percent retracement of the October rally.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. government bonds rose on Thursday, spurred by stock losses and the view that fiscal restraint from possible automatic U.S. budget cuts would hurt long-term economic growth and keep inflation low.

Ten-year notes rose 9/32 in price, their yields easing to 1.96 percent from 1.99 percent on Wednesday.

Thirty-year bonds rose 31/32, their yields easing to 2.99 percent from 3.02 percent late on Wednesday.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold traded steady on Friday, after falling 2.4 percent in the previous session as worries about the escalating euro zone debt crisis triggered a sell-off in riskier assets that spilled into precious metals.

Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,723.89 an ounce by 0031 GMT, on course for a weekly drop of 3.5 percent, its sharpest one-week decline since late September.

Spot gold rebounded to above its 50-day moving average, but the 50-day moving average is close to crossing below the 100-day moving average, seen as a bearish technical signal.

U.S. gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,725.

BASE METALS

SHANGHAI - Copper fell on Friday after borrowing costs for France and Spain spiked the day before, heightening fears of a euro zone debt contagion.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.2 percent to $7,453.25 a tonne by 0110 GMT, after falling 2.5 percent previously. It is on track to post a weekly fall of 2.5 percent in its third straight week of drops.

The most-active February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 2.8 percent to 55,110 yuan ($8,677.647) per tonne, after rising 0.6 percent on Thursday but is on track to close the week down 1 percent.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices tumbled on Thursday, with U.S. crude dropping 4 percent as investors booked profits a day after after a surge to five-month highs tested key technical levels.

In London, ICE Brent crude for January delivery settled at $108.22 a barrel, dropping $3.66, or 3.27 percent, front month Brent's the biggest one-day percentage loss since Oct. 17. In early trading, the contract broke below its 100-day moving average of $111.38.

U.S. crude for December delivery, which expires on Friday, settled at $98.82, down $3.77, or 3.67 percent, the biggest one-day percentage loss for front-month crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange since Sept. 28.

(Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)