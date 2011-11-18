---------------------------(08:06 a.m.)------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 11,770.73 -134.86 Nikkei 8,367.24 -112.39
NASDAQ 2,587.99 -51.62 FTSE 5,423.14 -85.88
S&P 500 1,216.13 -20.78 Hang Seng 18,496.66 -320.81
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.952 -0.048
US 30 YR Bond 2.970 -0.059
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3467 1.3509 Yen US$ 76.98 76.96
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1742.50 Silver (Lon) 33.300
Gold (NY) 1762.29 Light Crude 99.14
---------------------------(Nov 18)----------------------------
Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Trigger-happy investors dumped U.S. stocks on
Thursday, scared by the market's sudden fall through a key
technical level brought on by more worries about Europe's debt
troubles.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 134.71 points,
or 1.13 percent, to 11,770.88. The S&P 500 lost 20.73
points, or 1.68 percent, to 1,216.18. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 51.62 points, or 1.96 percent, to 2,587.99.
LONDON - Britain's top share index retreated on Thursday,
with nervous investors ditching riskier assets such as banks and
retailers, as corporates showed signs of stress in the face of
the intensifying debt contagion in Europe.
London's blue chip index shed 85.88 points, or 1.6
percent to 5,423.14, with the FTSE volatility index, up
10.2 percent showing investors were more pessimistic about the
economic outlook.
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average dropped below 8,400 on
Friday to its lowest level in more than a month, as global
markets grew increasingly spooked by surging bond yields in euro
zone nations.
The Nikkei dropped 1.2 percent to 8,347.52, while
the broader Topix index also shed 1.2 percent, to
718.93.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on
Friday, breaking below a technical support level and poised for
their third-straight weekly loss, with Chinese large-cap
financial and energy counters the biggest drags.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.36 percent
at 18,561.04. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 2.16
percent at 10,007.38.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar held firm in Asia on Friday, while
the euro was surprisingly resilient with European banks seen
repatriating funds back home as signs of funding stress grew
amid a deepening euro zone debt crisis.
The euro was at $1.3462 versus $1.3459 late in New
York, having recovered from a five-week low of $1.3421 plumbed
on Thursday. Support for the common currency was seen around
$1.3400, the 76.4 percent retracement of the October rally.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. government bonds rose on
Thursday, spurred by stock losses and the view that fiscal
restraint from possible automatic U.S. budget cuts would hurt
long-term economic growth and keep inflation low.
Ten-year notes rose 9/32 in price, their yields
easing to 1.96 percent from 1.99 percent on Wednesday.
Thirty-year bonds rose 31/32, their yields
easing to 2.99 percent from 3.02 percent late on Wednesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold traded steady on Friday, after falling 2.4
percent in the previous session as worries about the escalating
euro zone debt crisis triggered a sell-off in riskier assets
that spilled into precious metals.
Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,723.89 an ounce
by 0031 GMT, on course for a weekly drop of 3.5 percent, its
sharpest one-week decline since late September.
Spot gold rebounded to above its 50-day moving average, but
the 50-day moving average is close to crossing below the 100-day
moving average, seen as a bearish technical signal.
U.S. gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,725.
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI - Copper fell on Friday after borrowing costs for
France and Spain spiked the day before, heightening fears of a
euro zone debt contagion.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
1.2 percent to $7,453.25 a tonne by 0110 GMT, after falling 2.5
percent previously. It is on track to post a weekly fall of 2.5
percent in its third straight week of drops.
The most-active February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 2.8 percent to 55,110 yuan
($8,677.647) per tonne, after rising 0.6 percent on Thursday but
is on track to close the week down 1 percent.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices tumbled on Thursday, with U.S. crude
dropping 4 percent as investors booked profits a day after after
a surge to five-month highs tested key technical levels.
In London, ICE Brent crude for January delivery
settled at $108.22 a barrel, dropping $3.66, or 3.27 percent,
front month Brent's the biggest one-day percentage loss since
Oct. 17. In early trading, the contract broke below its 100-day
moving average of $111.38.
U.S. crude for December delivery, which expires on
Friday, settled at $98.82, down $3.77, or 3.67 percent, the
biggest one-day percentage loss for front-month crude on the New
York Mercantile Exchange since Sept. 28.
