------------------------------(08:16 a.m.)--------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,019.42 -0.61 Nikkei 8,680.78 +37.03 NASDAQ 2,626.93 +0.73 FTSE 5,552.29 +62.95 S&P 500 1,244.28 -0.30 Hang Seng 19,117.79 +77.40 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.033 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.025 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3388 1.3462 Yen US$ 77.96 77.78 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1747.00 Silver (Lon) 33.150 Gold (NY) 1745.66 Light Crude 100.96 ------------------------------(08:00 a.m.)--------------------- Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Dow and S&P index futures opened higher on Sunday, suggesting the previous week's rally -- the biggest in almost three years -- could be extended in the coming week. The gains in the week came on the U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly dropping to a 2-1/2-year low, as well as some encouraging signs over Europe's continuing debt crisis. Europe will continue to be a market driver in the coming sessions, and an upcoming European Union summit aimed at solving the crisis could be a catalyst for losses if it disappoints investors. S&P 500 futures rose 9.5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 45 points. For Friday's closing report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares posted their highest weekly percentage gain since January 2009, buoyed by central banks' moves to boost liquidity and prospects for next week's key summit to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. The FTSE 100 closed up 62.95 points, or 1.2 percent, at 5,552.29, bouncing back after Thursday's 0.3 percent slip in the wake of Wednesday's 3.2 percent jump. Over the course of the week, the index firmed 7.5 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei stock average edged higher on Monday to build on hefty gains last week, buoyed by improved sentiment about the European debt situation, but uncertainty about how markets will assess Italy's new austerity package capped the upside. Italy's Cabinet approved a package of tax hikes, pension reforms and incentives to boost growth on Sunday. Prime Minister Mario Monti will present the 30 billion euro plan to parliament later on Monday. The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,678.19, building on its 6 percent gain last week. The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 746.91. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Monday, with Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd the leading boost on the Hang Seng Index ahead of a euro zone summit later this week that could keep markets choppy. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.41 percent at 19,117.89. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.19 percent at 10,370.42. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro got off to a choppy start on Monday in what is likely to be a recurring theme this week as hopes for a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis waxes and wanes in the leadup to yet another European Union summit. Markets are hopeful the EU will have taken a step towards fiscal union by Friday, agreeing on a treaty change to anchor coercive budget discipline for the 17-nation currency area. But that outcome is far from certain. The euro, which gained 0.8 percent last week, climbed as high as $1.3435 early in Asia, after Italy unveiled a 30-billion-euro package of austerity measures. But it then suddenly shed 20 pips and was last at $1.3415, up slightly from $1.3404 late in New York. This saw the dollar index ease a modest 0.1 percent to 78.564. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as overhanging worries about the euro zone debt crisis overshadowed an encouraging report on U.S. jobs growth, rekindling safety bids for bonds ahead of key policy events in Europe next week. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes ended up 12/32 in price, near their session highs, with a yield 2.04 percent, down 4 basis points after nearly touching 2.17 percent, a fresh one-month high. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold prices edged higher on Monday, after posting their sharpest weekly rise in more than a month, as investors expect euro zone leaders to craft a concrete solution to the debt crisis at a key European Union summit later in the week. Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,751.59 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after rising nearly 4 percent in the previous week. U.S. gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,755.90. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures were little changed on Monday after rallying last week for the first time in five weeks ahead of a key summit in Europe from which investors expect bolder measures will emerge to stem the euro zone's debt crisis. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up $7 to $7,902 a tonne a tonne by 0103 GMT. Copper jumped 9.1 percent last week, supported by a surprise move by major global central banks to inject cheaper liquidity into troubled European banks. The most-active February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.3 percent to 58,260 yuan a tonne. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Friday and posted weekly gains, boosted by heightened geopolitical tensions over Iran and strong gasoline futures, while a stronger dollar and concern about the euro zone debt crisis limited gains. ICE Brent January crude rose 95 cents to settle at $109.94 a barrel, reaching $110.41 intraday and stalling ahead of Brent's 100-day moving average of $110.55. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)