------------------------------(08:16 a.m.)---------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,019.42 -0.61 Nikkei 8,680.78 +37.03
NASDAQ 2,626.93 +0.73 FTSE 5,552.29 +62.95
S&P 500 1,244.28 -0.30 Hang Seng 19,117.79 +77.40
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 2.033 +0.000
US 30 YR Bond 3.025 +0.000
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3388 1.3462 Yen US$ 77.96 77.78
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1747.00 Silver (Lon) 33.150
Gold (NY) 1745.66 Light Crude 100.96
------------------------------(08:00 a.m.)---------------------
Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Dow and S&P index futures opened higher on
Sunday, suggesting the previous week's rally -- the biggest in
almost three years -- could be extended in the coming week.
The gains in the week came on the U.S. unemployment rate
unexpectedly dropping to a 2-1/2-year low, as well as some
encouraging signs over Europe's continuing debt crisis.
Europe will continue to be a market driver in the coming
sessions, and an upcoming European Union summit aimed at solving
the crisis could be a catalyst for losses if it disappoints
investors.
S&P 500 futures rose 9.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract.
Dow Jones industrial average futures added 45 points.
For Friday's closing report, double click on.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top shares posted their highest weekly
percentage gain since January 2009, buoyed by central banks'
moves to boost liquidity and prospects for next week's key
summit to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
The FTSE 100 closed up 62.95 points, or 1.2 percent,
at 5,552.29, bouncing back after Thursday's 0.3 percent slip in
the wake of Wednesday's 3.2 percent jump. Over the course of the
week, the index firmed 7.5 percent.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei stock average edged higher on Monday to
build on hefty gains last week, buoyed by improved sentiment
about the European debt situation, but uncertainty about how
markets will assess Italy's new austerity package capped the
upside.
Italy's Cabinet approved a package of tax hikes, pension
reforms and incentives to boost growth on Sunday. Prime Minister
Mario Monti will present the 30 billion euro plan to parliament
later on Monday.
The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,678.19, building on
its 6 percent gain last week. The broader Topix added
0.4 percent to 746.91.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on
Monday, with Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd the leading
boost on the Hang Seng Index ahead of a euro zone summit later
this week that could keep markets choppy.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.41 percent at
19,117.89. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.19
percent at 10,370.42.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro got off to a choppy start on Monday in
what is likely to be a recurring theme this week as hopes for a
resolution to the euro zone debt crisis waxes and wanes in the
leadup to yet another European Union summit.
Markets are hopeful the EU will have taken a step towards
fiscal union by Friday, agreeing on a treaty change to anchor
coercive budget discipline for the 17-nation currency area. But
that outcome is far from certain.
The euro, which gained 0.8 percent last week, climbed as
high as $1.3435 early in Asia, after Italy unveiled a
30-billion-euro package of austerity measures.
But it then suddenly shed 20 pips and was last at $1.3415,
up slightly from $1.3404 late in New York. This saw the dollar
index ease a modest 0.1 percent to 78.564.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as
overhanging worries about the euro zone debt crisis
overshadowed an encouraging report on U.S. jobs growth,
rekindling safety bids for bonds ahead of key policy events in
Europe next week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes ended up 12/32
in price, near their session highs, with a yield 2.04 percent,
down 4 basis points after nearly touching 2.17 percent, a fresh
one-month high.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold prices edged higher on Monday, after
posting their sharpest weekly rise in more than a month, as
investors expect euro zone leaders to craft a concrete solution
to the debt crisis at a key European Union summit later in the
week.
Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,751.59 an ounce
by 0025 GMT, after rising nearly 4 percent in the previous week.
U.S. gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,755.90.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper futures were little changed on
Monday after rallying last week for the first time in five weeks
ahead of a key summit in Europe from which investors expect
bolder measures will emerge to stem the euro zone's debt crisis.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up $7 to $7,902 a tonne a tonne by 0103 GMT. Copper jumped
9.1 percent last week, supported by a surprise move by major
global central banks to inject cheaper liquidity into troubled
European banks.
The most-active February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.3 percent to 58,260 yuan a
tonne.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Friday and posted weekly
gains, boosted by heightened geopolitical tensions over Iran and
strong gasoline futures, while a stronger dollar and concern
about the euro zone debt crisis limited gains.
ICE Brent January crude rose 95 cents to settle at
$109.94 a barrel, reaching $110.41 intraday and stalling ahead
of Brent's 100-day moving average of $110.55.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
(Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)