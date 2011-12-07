------------------------------(08:00 a.m.)--------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,150.13 +52.30 Nikkei 8,645.97 +70.81 NASDAQ 2,649.56 -6.20 FTSE 5,568.72 +0.76 S&P 500 1,258.47 +1.39 Hang Seng 19,082.39 +140.16 CRB Index 313.52 +0.52 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.077 +0.044 US 30 YR Bond 3.084 +0.064 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3415 1.3419 Yen US$ 77.70 77.74 INR US$ 51.41 51.42 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1708.00 Silver (Lon) 31.850 Gold (NY) 1721.49 Light Crude 101.22 ---------------------------( Dec 7 )--------------------------- Overnight market action with Wednesday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bet European leaders would take strong steps this week to end the region's debt crisis, including bolstering its financial rescue fund. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 52.30 points, or 0.43 percent, to 12,150.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.39 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,258.47. But the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 6.20 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,649.56. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index ended flat on Tuesday with banks and retailers falling and sentiment hurt by credit agency Standard & Poors which warned of a possible downgrade to most euro zone countries. At the close, the FTSE 100 index index was up 0.76 points or 0.01 percent at 5,568.72 following a see-saw session, having closed at a five-week high on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average gained on Wednesday on investor hopes that warnings from Standard & Poor's will spur euro zone leaders to agree to strengthen the region's bailout fund. The benchmark Nikkei added 0.6 percent to 8,623.19, while the broader Topix index gained 0.4 percent to 741.13. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to edge higher at Wednesday's open, boosted by financials and oil stocks, but gains are likely capped in weak turnover ahead of a European summit later this week that could help resolve the region's debt woes. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.91 percent at 19,114.02. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.19 percent at 10,380.27. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro recovered from a dip to one-week lows in Asia on Wednesday, with markets cautiously optimistic that recent credit warnings by Standard & Poor's would spur European leaders into more decisive action at this week's summit. The common currency stood at $1.3402, having fallen as far as $1.3332 overnight. The bounce back through Friday's trough of $1.3365 means its corrective rise from $1.3210 two weeks ago remains intact, traders said. The rebound in the euro saw the dollar index edge down 0.06 percent to 78.523. Against the yen, the dollar was little changed at 77.71 yen, with no real trend in sight. Commodity currencies also recovered from Monday's lows, with the Australian dollar back above $1.0200, off the overnight trough of $1.0156. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday though volumes were light in what could be the lull before the storm as investors wait on key events in the euro zone planned for later this week. The U.S. debt yields stayed within recent ranges, however. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries have largely traded between 1.90 percent to 2.10 percent since the beginning of November. They last traded down 5/32 in price to yield 2.08 percent, up from 2.03 percent late on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Wednesday, together with equities, with investors cautiously optimistic ahead of a key European Union summit later this week where policymakers are expected to find a way to end the region's two-year-old debt crisis. * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,729.89 an ounce by 0020 GMT. * U.S. gold also inched up 0.1 percent to $1,734. * Standard & Poor's fired a second warning shot at the euro zone in 24 hours, threatening on Tuesday to cut the credit rating of its financial rescue fund as European leaders raced to find a political solution to their sovereign debt crisis. * European leaders will discuss boosting the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund at this week's summit, the Financial Times reported on its website on Tuesday, citing senior European officials. * Household spending and exports kept the euro zone's economy alive in the third quarter, the EU said on Tuesday, but collapsing confidence points to a recession and probably gives the European Central Bank ground for another interest rate cut. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures edged higher on Wednesday, spurred by growing optimism that more aggressive measures to end the euro zone debt crisis will be reached at this week's EU summit, brightening the demand outlook for the industrial metal. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7 percent to $7,889 a tonne by 0105 GMT, after dropping more than 1 percent on Tuesday. * The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.8 percent to 58,100 yuan a tonne. * Standard & Poor's said a plan by France and Germany to increase fiscal integration in Europe is "promising" and could help avoid a mass debt downgrade of euro zone countries. S&P earlier issued a warning that it could downgrade nearly all euro zone members, including top-rated countries such as Germany and France, if leaders fail to reach an agreement on how to solve the region's debt crisis. * U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner threw his support behind France and Germany's plan to change the EU treaty to impose mandatory penalties on euro zone states that exceed deficit targets in a bid to restore market trust. But Geithner said the European Central Bank had to play a major role in any solution to the crisis. * Also boosting optimism, Greece's coalition government passed an austerity 2012 budget aimed at slashing its heavy debt with tax hikes and spending cuts. * Despite the gain, LME copper is still down 18 percent this year, and is headed for its first annual decline since 2008 when a financial crisis tripped the global economy, with demand from top copper consumer China also far from aggressive. * China is likely to wrap up a three-year plan to build stocks of base metals designed to support domestic smelters in the wake of the global financial crisis, as prices rise and Beijing tries to ease inflation, industry sources and analysts said. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL TOKYO - U.S. crude futures were little changed on Wednesday, with investors braced for weekly U.S. oil data later in the day and a key EU summit on the regional debt crisis later this week. * NYMEX crude for January delivery was down 3 cents at $101.25 a barrel by 0006 GMT after settling up 29 cents at $101.28 on Tuesday. * Data from the American Petroleum Institute, released after the settlement, showed that domestic crude stocks fell much more than expected last week. * London Brent crude for January delivery settled $1 higher at $110.81 a barrel on Tuesday. * The U.S. Energy Information Administration is due to announce its weekly report on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT). A Reuters poll forecast that U.S. domestic crude stockpiles fell 1.1 million barrels last week while distillate stocks rose 1.3 million barrels and gasoline supplies added 1.1 million barrels in the same period. * There is consensus among European Union states on the need for a ban on Iranian oil exports to the bloc, EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said in Doha on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)