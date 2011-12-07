------------------------------(08:00 a.m.)---------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,150.13 +52.30 Nikkei 8,645.97 +70.81
NASDAQ 2,649.56 -6.20 FTSE 5,568.72 +0.76
S&P 500 1,258.47 +1.39 Hang Seng 19,082.39 +140.16
CRB Index 313.52 +0.52
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 2.077 +0.044
US 30 YR Bond 3.084 +0.064
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3415 1.3419 Yen US$ 77.70 77.74
INR US$ 51.41 51.42
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1708.00 Silver (Lon) 31.850
Gold (NY) 1721.49 Light Crude 101.22
---------------------------( Dec 7 )---------------------------
Overnight market action with Wednesday midmorning Tokyo,
Hong Kong open.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bet
European leaders would take strong steps this week to end the
region's debt crisis, including bolstering its financial rescue
fund.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 52.30
points, or 0.43 percent, to 12,150.13. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index added 1.39 points, or 0.11 percent, to
1,258.47. But the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 6.20
points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,649.56.
LONDON - Britain's top share index ended flat on Tuesday
with banks and retailers falling and sentiment hurt by credit
agency Standard & Poors which warned of a possible downgrade to
most euro zone countries.
At the close, the FTSE 100 index index was up 0.76
points or 0.01 percent at 5,568.72 following a see-saw session,
having closed at a five-week high on Monday.
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average gained on Wednesday on
investor hopes that warnings from Standard & Poor's will spur
euro zone leaders to agree to strengthen the region's bailout
fund.
The benchmark Nikkei added 0.6 percent to 8,623.19,
while the broader Topix index gained 0.4 percent to
741.13.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to edge higher at
Wednesday's open, boosted by financials and oil stocks, but
gains are likely capped in weak turnover ahead of a European
summit later this week that could help resolve the region's debt
woes.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.91 percent at
19,114.02. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.19
percent at 10,380.27.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro recovered from a dip to one-week lows in
Asia on Wednesday, with markets cautiously optimistic that
recent credit warnings by Standard & Poor's would spur European
leaders into more decisive action at this week's summit.
The common currency stood at $1.3402, having fallen as
far as $1.3332 overnight. The bounce back through Friday's
trough of $1.3365 means its corrective rise from $1.3210 two
weeks ago remains intact, traders said.
The rebound in the euro saw the dollar index edge
down 0.06 percent to 78.523. Against the yen, the dollar was
little changed at 77.71 yen, with no real trend in sight.
Commodity currencies also recovered from Monday's lows, with
the Australian dollar back above $1.0200, off the
overnight trough of $1.0156.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday though
volumes were light in what could be the lull before the storm as
investors wait on key events in the euro zone planned for later
this week.
The U.S. debt yields stayed within recent ranges, however.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries have largely
traded between 1.90 percent to 2.10 percent since the beginning
of November.
They last traded down 5/32 in price to yield 2.08 percent,
up from 2.03 percent late on Monday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Wednesday, together with
equities, with investors cautiously optimistic ahead of a key
European Union summit later this week where policymakers are
expected to find a way to end the region's two-year-old debt
crisis.
* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,729.89 an
ounce by 0020 GMT.
* U.S. gold also inched up 0.1 percent to $1,734.
* Standard & Poor's fired a second warning shot at the euro
zone in 24 hours, threatening on Tuesday to cut the credit
rating of its financial rescue fund as European leaders raced to
find a political solution to their sovereign debt crisis.
* European leaders will discuss boosting the firepower of
the euro zone rescue fund at this week's summit, the Financial
Times reported on its website on Tuesday, citing senior European
officials.
* Household spending and exports kept the euro zone's
economy alive in the third quarter, the EU said on Tuesday, but
collapsing confidence points to a recession and probably gives
the European Central Bank ground for another interest rate cut.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper futures edged higher on Wednesday,
spurred by growing optimism that more aggressive measures to end
the euro zone debt crisis will be reached at this week's EU
summit, brightening the demand outlook for the industrial metal.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.7 percent to $7,889 a tonne by 0105 GMT, after dropping
more than 1 percent on Tuesday.
* The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.8 percent to 58,100 yuan a
tonne.
* Standard & Poor's said a plan by France and Germany to
increase fiscal integration in Europe is "promising" and could
help avoid a mass debt downgrade of euro zone countries.
S&P earlier issued a warning that it could downgrade nearly
all euro zone members, including top-rated countries such as
Germany and France, if leaders fail to reach an agreement on how
to solve the region's debt crisis.
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner threw his support
behind France and Germany's plan to change the EU treaty to
impose mandatory penalties on euro zone states that exceed
deficit targets in a bid to restore market trust. But Geithner
said the European Central Bank had to play a major role in any
solution to the crisis.
* Also boosting optimism, Greece's coalition government
passed an austerity 2012 budget aimed at slashing its heavy debt
with tax hikes and spending cuts.
* Despite the gain, LME copper is still down 18 percent this
year, and is headed for its first annual decline since 2008 when
a financial crisis tripped the global economy, with demand from
top copper consumer China also far from aggressive.
* China is likely to wrap up a three-year plan to build
stocks of base metals designed to support domestic smelters in
the wake of the global financial crisis, as prices rise and
Beijing tries to ease inflation, industry sources and analysts
said.
OIL
TOKYO - U.S. crude futures were little changed on Wednesday,
with investors braced for weekly U.S. oil data later in the day
and a key EU summit on the regional debt crisis later this week.
* NYMEX crude for January delivery was down 3 cents at
$101.25 a barrel by 0006 GMT after settling up 29 cents at
$101.28 on Tuesday.
* Data from the American Petroleum Institute, released after
the settlement, showed that domestic crude stocks fell much more
than expected last week.
* London Brent crude for January delivery settled $1
higher at $110.81 a barrel on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Energy Information Administration is due to
announce its weekly report on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530
GMT).
A Reuters poll forecast that U.S. domestic crude stockpiles
fell 1.1 million barrels last week while distillate stocks rose
1.3 million barrels and gasoline supplies added 1.1 million
barrels in the same period.
* There is consensus among European Union states on the need
for a ban on Iranian oil exports to the bloc, EU Energy
Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said in Doha on Tuesday.
