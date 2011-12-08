(Refiles to fix formatting) -----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,196.37 +46.24 Nikkei 8,629.15 -93.02 NASDAQ 2,649.21 -0.35 FTSE 5,546.91 -21.81 S&P 500 1,261.01 +2.54 Hang Seng 18,968.98 -271.60 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.031 -0.054 US 30 YR Bond 3.070 -0.028 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3405 1.3441 Yen US$ 77.64 77.69 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1735.50 Silver (Lon) 32.450 Gold (NY) 1727.65 Light Crude 100.39 -----------------------------(Dec 8)---------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Hopes the euro zone will figure out a solution to its ongoing debt crisis inspired enough buying to push U.S. stocks to a third day of gains on Wednesday in light trading. Euro zone nations are expected to vote on Friday on an agreement hashed out between Germany and France to tighten fiscal controls for member nation. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 46.24 points, or 0.38 percent, to 12,196.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.55 points, or 0.20 percent, to 1,261.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.35 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,649.21 For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Wednesday after comments from a German government official eroded optimism about a comprehensive deal to solve the euro zone's debt crisis at this week's crunch EU summit. The FTSE 100 index ended down 21.81 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,546.91, after a choppy day when the index hit an intra-day high of 5,631.88. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped from a four-week high on Thursday on profit-taking ahead of a futures contract settlement and as market players turned cautious ahead of key events in Europe. The benchmark Nikkei lost 0.8 percent to 8,650.34, slipping from four-week high above 8,700 hit on Wednesday. The broader Topix index shed 0.5 percent to 746.03. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly lower on Thursday although caution ahead of a euro zone summit and Chinese inflation data on Friday is likely to keep volume low. The Hang Seng Index is set to open down 0.67 percent at 19,112.33. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open down 0.89 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro struggled to make much headway in Asia on Thursday, continuing to consolidate ahead of an expected European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut decision and a crucial EU leaders summit. The euro was idling at $1.3410, within the tight $1.3332/3486 range of the past week. It nudged up as high as $1.3428 after the Nikkei reported the G20 was preparing a $600 billion lending facility for the IMF to help Europe. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as nervousness that euro zone leaders and the European Central Bank will disappoint investors in meetings on Thursday and Friday added a safety bid for the safe-haven debt. U.S. bonds also added to price gains late in the afternoon after Standard & Poor's said it may downgrade the European Union from the top credit ranking, and may cut the ratings of major banks in the region. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 20/32 in price to yield 2.02 percent, down from 2.09 percent late on Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds rose 30/32 in price to yield 3.06 percent, down from 3.10 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched lower on Thursday, tracking a slightly weaker euro, as investors await a rate decision from the European Central Bank later in the day before the region's leaders gather on Friday to find ways to resolve a mounting debt crisis. Spot gold inched down 0.3 percent to $1,736.44 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after two consecutive sessions of gains. U.S. gold lost 0.2 percent to $1,741.40. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures steadied above $7,800 a tonne on Thursday as investors exercised caution ahead of a high-stakes European Union summit aimed at resolving a crippling euro zone debt crisis that has weighed on the outlook for global demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained $5 to $7,825 a tonne by 0115 GMT. LME copper has fallen 23 percent from a record of $10,190 reached in February and has only rebounded 18 percent from its lowest point this year of $6,635 touched in October. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gave up 1.1 percent at 57,710 yuan a tonne. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude futures fell back on Wednesday, weighed down by an unexpected increase in U.S. stockpiles and doubts that a credible deal to resolve Europe's debt crisis will be reached at a summit on Friday. Trading was choppy, with losses pared after the euro recovered against the dollar around midday ahead of Thursday's policy-setting meeting of the European Central Bank. In London, ICE January Brent crude settled at $109.53 a barrel, falling $1.28, after having hit session low of $109. U.S. January crude settled at $100.49, down 79 cents, after dropping to the day's low of $99.67. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)