----------------------------(08:04 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 11,997.70 -198.67 Nikkei 8,541.69 -122.89 NASDAQ 2,596.38 -52.83 FTSE 5,483.77 -63.14 S&P 500 1,234.35 -26.66 Hang Seng 18,774.51 -333.30 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.974 -0.059 US 30 YR Bond 2.999 -0.065 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3332 1.3408 Yen US$ 77.68 77.63 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1715.00 Silver (Lon) 32.640 Gold (NY) 1741.34 Light Crude 98.28 -------------------------------(Dec 9)-------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank dashed hopes that policy-makers were preparing a financial "bazooka" to contain the debt crisis, and Germany rejected some proposals to add power to the euro zone's bailout fund. Before the market's open, ECB President Mario Draghi discouraged expectations that the central bank would massively increase its purchases of government bonds after a crucial Brussels summit on Friday. Shortly before the closing bell, Germany rejected some measures in draft conclusions from the summit, including giving the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) a banking license and issuing common euro-zone debt. U.S. stocks and the euro fell sharply following the news. For details, see The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 198.67 points, or 1.63 percent, to end at 11,997.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 26.66 points, or 2.11 percent, to 1,234.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 52.83 points, or 1.99 percent, to close at 2,596.38. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares sank to their lowest close in more than a week on Thursday, having endured another choppy session, as investors jostle for position ahead of a crucial European Union summit outcome on Friday. The FTSE 100 ended down 63.14 points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,483.77, its lowest close since Nov. 29, after a see-saw session, reversing from an intra-day high of 5,605.27. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average dropped on Friday and flirted with key support at its 25-day moving average after global shares slumped as steps from the European Central Bank disappointed some investors. The Nikkei dropped 1.5 percent to 8,535.62, having fallen as far as 8,511.75, its lowest level since Nov. 30. The broader Topix index shed 1.0 percent to 738.00. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG, Dec 9 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Friday, dragged by materials issues and other top beta plays after the European Central Bank doused expectations of more dramatic action to arrest the region's debt crisis. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 2.02 percent at 18,721.16 points. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 2.67 percent at 10,117,76 points. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro nursed hefty losses in Asia on Friday ahead of an all-important EU summit, after the European Central Bank poured cold water on hopes it will buy up more bonds of debt-laden euro zone states, a step some deem essential to containing the debt crisis. The euro wallowed at $1.3343, having dipped around 1 percent to as low as $1.3289 overnight. Players expected cautious trading on Friday, with investors awaiting the EU summit unlikely to sell at these levels. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Thursday after the European Central Bank dashed hopes of a broad bond purchase program, and investor expectations waned that euro zone leaders will present a far-reaching solution for the region's debt crisis. ECB President Mario Draghi said the euro zone's rescue fund, not the central bank, should remain the main tool to fight bond market contagion. Benchmark 10-year note yields have largely traded within a range between 1.90 percent and 2.10 percent since the beginning of November. They last traded up 18/32 in price to yield 1.98 percent, down from 2.03 percent late on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold prices edged up on Friday, rebounding from their biggest daily decline in nearly three weeks in the previous session, after the European Central Bank dashed expectations of more aggressive bond purchases on the eve of a key EU summit. Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,712.09 an ounce by 0021 GMT, on course for a fall of nearly 2 percent on the week, its third week of losses in the past four. U.S. gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,716.50. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures rose modestly on Friday but were heading for their fifth weekly loss in six weeks on persistent worries over a debt crisis in Europe as hopes faded that concrete measures could be reached at a summit later in the day. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.3 percent to $7,735.75 a tonne by 0105 GMT. For the week, copper is down 2 percent. The most-active February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.9 percent to 57,340 yuan per tonne. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil futures fell for a second straight day on Thursday as disappointing comments from the head of the European Central Bank increased doubts among investors that the region's debt crisis will be contained. In London, ICE January Brent crude settled at $108.11 a barrel, falling $1.42, or 1.3 percent, its biggest one-day loss since Dec. 1. U.S. January crude settled at $98.34, falling $2.15, or 2.14 percent, the steepest single-day loss since Nov. 17. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)