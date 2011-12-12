-----------------------------(08:05 a.m.)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,184.26 +186.56 Nikkei 8,651.04 +114.58
NASDAQ 2,646.85 +50.47 FTSE 5,529.21 +45.44
S&P 500 1,255.19 +20.84 Hang Seng 18,852.18 +265.95
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 2.063 +0.000
US 30 YR Bond 3.109 +0.000
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3372 1.3305 Yen US$ 77.66 77.59
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1709.00 Silver (Lon) 32.000
Gold (NY) 1710.49 Light Crude 99.41
Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, finishing the week
higher after European Union leaders agreed on a plan to toughen
the region's budget rules to help restore market confidence
after a two-year sovereign debt crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 186.56
points, or 1.55 percent, at 12,184.26. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 20.84 points, or 1.69 percent, at 1,255.19.
The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 50.47 points, or 1.94
percent, at 2,646.85.
For the week, the Dow rose 1.4 percent, the S&P gained 0.9
percent and the Nasdaq was up 0.8 percent.
LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Friday as
investors took the positives out of agreements at the European
summit.
Beaten down banks and miners --
sectors which have lost around a quarter of their value in 2011
-- climbed higher as London's blue chip index added
45.44 points, or 0.8 percent at 5,529.21.
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average rebounded on Monday after
European Union leaders came to a historic agreement to draft a
new treaty for deeper economic integration, easing worries about
the region's debt crisis.
In marathon meetings in Brussels, European Union leaders
agreed to pursue a tougher budget discipline regime with
automatic sanctions in the currency bloc, while the European
Central Bank said it would keep purchases of government bonds
capped for now and take no extra firefighting action.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.2 percent to 8,641.19,
soaring above its 25-day average around 8,516 and looked likely
to test the 75-day average near 8,659. The broader Topix index
added 1.1 percent to 746.43.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week
higher on Monday, with financials and commodities-related
counters helping the Hang Seng Index retake the 18,818 support
level it fell below on Friday.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.44 percent
at 18,853.32. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.82
percent at 10,249.99.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro got off to a dead-calm start in Asia on
Monday, but was expected to struggle after hopes for a quick
resolution to the euro zone debt crisis were dashed at a key
summit of European leaders last week.
The common currency stood at $1.3365, barely changed
from $1.3371 late in New York on Friday, where it ended with a
modest 0.2 percent gain. It hit a high of $1.3433 on Friday
after Reuters reported that China's central bank plans to create
a $300 billion vehicle to manage investment funds in the United
States and Europe.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday and long
bonds dropped over two points, as investors prepared for a heavy
new issuance scheduled for the next week and a half.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 25/32 in
price to yield 2.06 percent, up from 1.97 percent late on
Thursday. Thirty-year bonds fell 2-3/32 in price to
yield 3.10 percent, up from 3.00 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold traded steady on Monday, after last week's
European Union summit agreed on deeper economic integration but
fell short of a convincing plan to address the two-year-old euro
zone debt crisis.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,711.49 an ounce by
0022 GMT, struggling to stay above the 50-day average of
$1,709.46.
U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,716.
BASE METALS
KUALA LUMPUR - London copper prices fell on Monday, erasing
some of the previous session's gains, as scepticism that
Europe's moves towards fiscal union will help resolve its debt
crisis offset optimism that China's appetite for the metal will
grow.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
declined 0.91 percent to $7,744 a tonne by 0120 GMT, after a
gain of 1.4 percent on Friday. Prices ended 1 percent lower last
week.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rallied on Friday, after a choppy
start, as an agreement for a closer euro zone fiscal union and
news of a Chinese fund for U.S. and European investment lifted
the euro and equities markets.
ICE Brent January crude rose 51 cents to settle at
$108.62 a barrel, recovering after dropping $1, but posting a
1.2 percent weekly loss.
U.S. crude futures rose $1.07 to settle at $99.41 a
barrel, recovering from a $97.36 intraday low and having lost
more than 2 percent on Thursday. It posted a 1.5 percent weekly
loss.
