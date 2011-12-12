-----------------------------(08:05 a.m.)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,184.26 +186.56 Nikkei 8,651.04 +114.58 NASDAQ 2,646.85 +50.47 FTSE 5,529.21 +45.44 S&P 500 1,255.19 +20.84 Hang Seng 18,852.18 +265.95 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.063 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.109 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3372 1.3305 Yen US$ 77.66 77.59 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1709.00 Silver (Lon) 32.000 Gold (NY) 1710.49 Light Crude 99.41 --------------------------------(Dec 12)------------------------ Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, finishing the week higher after European Union leaders agreed on a plan to toughen the region's budget rules to help restore market confidence after a two-year sovereign debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 186.56 points, or 1.55 percent, at 12,184.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 20.84 points, or 1.69 percent, at 1,255.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 50.47 points, or 1.94 percent, at 2,646.85. For the week, the Dow rose 1.4 percent, the S&P gained 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq was up 0.8 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Friday as investors took the positives out of agreements at the European summit. Beaten down banks and miners -- sectors which have lost around a quarter of their value in 2011 -- climbed higher as London's blue chip index added 45.44 points, or 0.8 percent at 5,529.21. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average rebounded on Monday after European Union leaders came to a historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration, easing worries about the region's debt crisis. In marathon meetings in Brussels, European Union leaders agreed to pursue a tougher budget discipline regime with automatic sanctions in the currency bloc, while the European Central Bank said it would keep purchases of government bonds capped for now and take no extra firefighting action. The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.2 percent to 8,641.19, soaring above its 25-day average around 8,516 and looked likely to test the 75-day average near 8,659. The broader Topix index added 1.1 percent to 746.43. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week higher on Monday, with financials and commodities-related counters helping the Hang Seng Index retake the 18,818 support level it fell below on Friday. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.44 percent at 18,853.32. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.82 percent at 10,249.99. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro got off to a dead-calm start in Asia on Monday, but was expected to struggle after hopes for a quick resolution to the euro zone debt crisis were dashed at a key summit of European leaders last week. The common currency stood at $1.3365, barely changed from $1.3371 late in New York on Friday, where it ended with a modest 0.2 percent gain. It hit a high of $1.3433 on Friday after Reuters reported that China's central bank plans to create a $300 billion vehicle to manage investment funds in the United States and Europe. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday and long bonds dropped over two points, as investors prepared for a heavy new issuance scheduled for the next week and a half. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 25/32 in price to yield 2.06 percent, up from 1.97 percent late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds fell 2-3/32 in price to yield 3.10 percent, up from 3.00 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold traded steady on Monday, after last week's European Union summit agreed on deeper economic integration but fell short of a convincing plan to address the two-year-old euro zone debt crisis. Spot gold was little changed at $1,711.49 an ounce by 0022 GMT, struggling to stay above the 50-day average of $1,709.46. U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,716. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - London copper prices fell on Monday, erasing some of the previous session's gains, as scepticism that Europe's moves towards fiscal union will help resolve its debt crisis offset optimism that China's appetite for the metal will grow. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange declined 0.91 percent to $7,744 a tonne by 0120 GMT, after a gain of 1.4 percent on Friday. Prices ended 1 percent lower last week. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rallied on Friday, after a choppy start, as an agreement for a closer euro zone fiscal union and news of a Chinese fund for U.S. and European investment lifted the euro and equities markets. ICE Brent January crude rose 51 cents to settle at $108.62 a barrel, recovering after dropping $1, but posting a 1.2 percent weekly loss. U.S. crude futures rose $1.07 to settle at $99.41 a barrel, recovering from a $97.36 intraday low and having lost more than 2 percent on Thursday. It posted a 1.5 percent weekly loss. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)