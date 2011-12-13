----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,201.09 -162.87 Nikkei 8,527.35 -126.47 NASDAQ 2,612.26 -34.59 FTSE 5,427.86 -101.35 S&P 500 1,236.47 -18.72 Hang Seng 18,316.50 -259.56 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.016 -0.047 US 30 YR Bond 3.056 -0.053 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3178 1.3350 Yen US$ 77.91 77.60 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1659.50 Silver (Lon) 31.220 Gold (NY) 1710.42 Light Crude 97.91 ------------------------------(Dec 13)-------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday, as concerns about Europe returned to the forefront after major credit ratings agencies warned that European leaders had not done enough to tackle the region's debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 162.72 points, or 1.34 percent, at 12,021.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 18.70 points, or 1.49 percent, at 1,236.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 34.59 points, or 1.31 percent, at 2,612.26. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 fell in light volume on Monday, with investors selling riskier banking and mining assets as analysts concluded the lack of detail in a European deal on fiscal union left question marks over its long-term plausibility. London's blue-chips fell 101.35 points, or 1.8 percent, to 5,427.86, erasing Friday's 0.8 percent rise, as analysts said there was far more work for European leaders to do before Europe's debt crisis could be solved. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday after global shares tumbled on renewed worries about the strength of measures adopted by European leaders to fight the debt crisis there, though it found some support at its 25-day moving average. The Nikkei average dropped 1.4 percent to 8,534.97, just above its 25-day average near 8,510, after having failed to break above its 75-day moving average on Monday. The broader Topix index fell 1.2 percent to 737.80. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Tuesday, poised for a fourth-straight daily loss and dragged down by some top beta plays as investors cut risk with amid global market fragility. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.34 percent at 18,327.45. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.4 percent at 9,918.56. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro wallowed at two-month lows in Asia on Tuesday, while commodity currencies also nursed heavy losses as investors braced for a possible mass downgrade of euro zone sovereign credit ratings as soon as this week. Market tension flared after rating agencies on Monday warned that last week's EU summit, billed by some as a last chance to save the euro, has not gone far enough to ease immediate concerns on the region's debt markets. The euro fell 1.6 percent to reach a 2-1/2 month low at $1.3164, before steadying at $1.3175. A break below the Oct. 4 trough around $1.3145 would take the common currency back to depths not seen since mid-January. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Monday as the optimism on Wall Street that followed last week's EU summit faded and investors began to worry again that a big-picture solution to the euro zone debt crisis was out of reach. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 15/32 higher in price to yield 2.02 percent, down from 2.06 percent late Friday. Thirty-year bonds were 1-5/32 higher and yielding 3.05 percent, down from 3.11 percent late on Friday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Spot gold traded steady on Tuesday, after staging its biggest one-day decline in nearly three months in the previous session, as anxiety about the euro zone's debt crisis resurfaced and led to a technical breakdown. Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,663.68 an ounce by 0034 GMT, off $1,657.04 hit in the previous session, its lowest since late October. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,667.70. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - London copper was steady in early Asian trading on Tuesday after posting its biggest decline in three weeks in the previous session as investor disappointment with Europe's plan to pull out of its debt crisis prompted a shift to dollar holdings. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.03 percent to $7,604 a tonne by 0116 GMT, after tumbling 2.6 percent in the previous session. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 1.7 percent to 56,150 yuan ($8,800) a tonne. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Monday, pressured by concerns that Europe's agreement on closer fiscal union will not solve its debt crisis and might deepen a regional slowdown. Brent January crude fell $1.36 to settle at $107.26 a barrel, having slipped as low as $107, just above the 300-day moving average at $106.92. U.S. January crude fell $1.64 to settle at $97.77 a barrel, only slightly above Monday's $97.54 low, but staying above Friday's $97.36 low. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)