Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and New York.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a second straight day on
Tuesday after the Federal Reserve gave no hints of new stimulus
measures to offset the effects of the worsening European debt
crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average slid 66.45 points,
or 0.55 percent, to end at 11,954.94. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 10.74 points, or 0.87 percent, to 1,225.73.
The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 32.99 points, or 1.26
percent, to close at 2,579.27.
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 rebounded in low volume
on Tuesday, with energy stocks rallying on the back of soaring
oil prices.
In a sign of investors' scepticism towards equities, volume
on the FTSE 100 was less than 80 percent of the 90-day average
as the index closed 1.2 percent higher at 5,490.15, after
hitting a day low of 5,413.70 in morning trade.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday,
breaking below its 25-day moving average at one point after the
Federal Reserve kept monetary policy on hold amid slowing global
growth and a worsening European debt crisis.
The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday the U.S. economy was
expanding moderately and voted against new stimulus to offset
the effects of the debt crisis in the euro zone.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start lower on
Wednesday, poised to extend a four-day losing streak, with
Tencent Holdings topping percentage losses among Hang
Seng Index components.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.79 percent
at 18,301.05.
The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies
listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.16 percent at
9,841.47.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro wallowed at 11-month lows against the
dollar in Asia on Wednesday, with bearish positioning dominating
overnight moves after the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting
ended with no surprises.
With the Fed out of the way and no mention of QE3, euro
bears stepped up their selling and ended weeks of deadlock,
sending the common currency to as low as $1.30090, a
level not seen since mid-January.
The euro last stood at $1.3034, with talk of bids near
$1.3000 to protect options barrier likely to limit its downside
for now. But the break of stalwart support around $1.3200 has
raised the risk of a move to the Jan. 10 trough around $1.2870,
trader said.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - The prices of U.S. Treasury securities rose on
Tuesday in a vigorous afternoon rally after a strongly bid
10-year note auction displayed enduring demand for safe-haven
assets.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last trading 17/32
higher in price and yielding 1.95 percent, down from 2.02
percent at Monday's close.
Thirty-year bonds were up 1-10/32,and yielding
2.99 percent, down from 3.06 percent on Monday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - U.S. gold fell 2 percent on Wednesday to its
lowest in nearly two months, tracking losses in cash gold prices
as the dollar rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
offered no new stimulus.
The most-active U.S. gold futures contract tumbled
as much as 2.3 percent to $1,625.3 an ounce, before recovering
to $1,633.60 by 0018 GMT.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,629.79, after
sliding 2 percent in the previous session.
BASE METALS
KUALA LUMPUR - London copper fell for a third straight day
as investors scrambled into safer dollar holdings on the threat
of credit downgrades in Europe, which is struggling to resolve
its two-year debt crisis.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
declined 1.35 percent to $7,497.25 a tonne by 0113 GMT,
extending losses from the previous session.
Prices fell as low as $7,492.50, the lowest since Nov. 30.
London copper has tumbled 22 percent this year, snapping two
annual gains.
The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 1 percent to 55,570 yuan
($8,700) a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose 2 percent on Tuesday as
geopolitical jitters about Iran combined with threats to supply
and key shipping lanes sent U.S. crude above $100 a barrel.
Crude futures briefly surged nearly $4 a barrel after
markets opened in New York in a furious burst of trading that
traders attributed to renewed fears over Iran, expectations of
further monetary easing and computer-driven dealing.
Brent January crude rose $2.24 to settle at $109.50
a barrel, after reaching $111.10 intraday. Brent's 2.09 percent
gain was the biggest one-day percentage rise since Nov. 28.
U.S. crude rose $2.37 to settle at $100.14 a barrel,
after reaching $101.25. The 2.42 percent jump was the biggest
since Nov. 16.
