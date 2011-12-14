------------------------------(08:04 a.m.)---------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 11,954.94 -66.45 Nikkei 8,505.26 -47.55 NASDAQ 2,579.27 -32.99 FTSE 5,490.15 +62.29 S&P 500 1,225.73 -10.74 Hang Seng 18,418.97 -28.20 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.976 -0.042 US 30 YR Bond 3.017 -0.040 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3059 1.3194 Yen US$ 77.93 77.86 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1672.50 Silver (Lon) 31.340 Gold (NY) 1665.69 Light Crude 99.92 ------------------------------(Dec 14)-------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and New York. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a second straight day on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve gave no hints of new stimulus measures to offset the effects of the worsening European debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 66.45 points, or 0.55 percent, to end at 11,954.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 10.74 points, or 0.87 percent, to 1,225.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 32.99 points, or 1.26 percent, to close at 2,579.27. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 rebounded in low volume on Tuesday, with energy stocks rallying on the back of soaring oil prices. In a sign of investors' scepticism towards equities, volume on the FTSE 100 was less than 80 percent of the 90-day average as the index closed 1.2 percent higher at 5,490.15, after hitting a day low of 5,413.70 in morning trade. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, breaking below its 25-day moving average at one point after the Federal Reserve kept monetary policy on hold amid slowing global growth and a worsening European debt crisis. The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday the U.S. economy was expanding moderately and voted against new stimulus to offset the effects of the debt crisis in the euro zone. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start lower on Wednesday, poised to extend a four-day losing streak, with Tencent Holdings topping percentage losses among Hang Seng Index components. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.79 percent at 18,301.05. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.16 percent at 9,841.47. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro wallowed at 11-month lows against the dollar in Asia on Wednesday, with bearish positioning dominating overnight moves after the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting ended with no surprises. With the Fed out of the way and no mention of QE3, euro bears stepped up their selling and ended weeks of deadlock, sending the common currency to as low as $1.30090, a level not seen since mid-January. The euro last stood at $1.3034, with talk of bids near $1.3000 to protect options barrier likely to limit its downside for now. But the break of stalwart support around $1.3200 has raised the risk of a move to the Jan. 10 trough around $1.2870, trader said. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - The prices of U.S. Treasury securities rose on Tuesday in a vigorous afternoon rally after a strongly bid 10-year note auction displayed enduring demand for safe-haven assets. Benchmark 10-year notes were last trading 17/32 higher in price and yielding 1.95 percent, down from 2.02 percent at Monday's close. Thirty-year bonds were up 1-10/32,and yielding 2.99 percent, down from 3.06 percent on Monday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - U.S. gold fell 2 percent on Wednesday to its lowest in nearly two months, tracking losses in cash gold prices as the dollar rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting offered no new stimulus. The most-active U.S. gold futures contract tumbled as much as 2.3 percent to $1,625.3 an ounce, before recovering to $1,633.60 by 0018 GMT. Spot gold was little changed at $1,629.79, after sliding 2 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - London copper fell for a third straight day as investors scrambled into safer dollar holdings on the threat of credit downgrades in Europe, which is struggling to resolve its two-year debt crisis. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange declined 1.35 percent to $7,497.25 a tonne by 0113 GMT, extending losses from the previous session. Prices fell as low as $7,492.50, the lowest since Nov. 30. London copper has tumbled 22 percent this year, snapping two annual gains. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 1 percent to 55,570 yuan ($8,700) a tonne. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose 2 percent on Tuesday as geopolitical jitters about Iran combined with threats to supply and key shipping lanes sent U.S. crude above $100 a barrel. Crude futures briefly surged nearly $4 a barrel after markets opened in New York in a furious burst of trading that traders attributed to renewed fears over Iran, expectations of further monetary easing and computer-driven dealing. Brent January crude rose $2.24 to settle at $109.50 a barrel, after reaching $111.10 intraday. Brent's 2.09 percent gain was the biggest one-day percentage rise since Nov. 28. U.S. crude rose $2.37 to settle at $100.14 a barrel, after reaching $101.25. The 2.42 percent jump was the biggest since Nov. 16. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)