-----------------------------(08:05 a.m.)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 11,823.48 -131.46 Nikkei 8,406.99 -112.14 NASDAQ 2,539.31 -39.96 FTSE 5,366.80 -123.35 S&P 500 1,211.82 -13.91 Hang Seng 17,977.92 -376.51 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.898 -0.066 US 30 YR Bond 2.899 -0.107 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2979 1.3035 Yen US$ 78.03 77.94 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1603.00 Silver (Lon) 29.920 Gold (NY) 1630.89 Light Crude 94.91 -----------------------------(Dec. 15)-------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a third day and hit their lowest level in two weeks on Wednesday as widespread risk aversion sank commodity prices, sent the euro to an 11-month low against the dollar and drove Italy's borrowing costs to a euro-era high. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 131.46 points, or 1.10 percent, to 11,823.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 13.91 points, or 1.13 percent, to 1,211.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 39.96 points, or 1.55 percent, to 2,539.31. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Weakness in risk-sensitive commodity issues and banks dragged Britain's FTSE 100 index lower on Wednesday, with concerns over the rueo zone debt crisis ratcheted up as Italy's borrowing costs expanded to a record hight. The FTSE 100 index closed won 123.35 points, or 2.3 percent, at 5.366.80, having rallied 1.2 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell below key support at its 25-day moving average on Thursday, following global markets lower as surging bond yields in Italy highlighted fears that more immediate policy action for euro zone debt woes was unlikely. The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.1 percent to 8,423.48, dropping below its 25-moving average around 8,490. The broader Topix index lost 1 percent to 730.01. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to open lower on Thursday, poised to extend a five-day losing streak, tracking global market weakness with losses in Chinese oil giant CNOOC Ltd dragging the Hang Seng Index below a chart support. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.26 percent at 18,122.73. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.6 percent at 9,729.68. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro nursed heavy losses in Asia on Thursday, having plumbed its lowest level in 11 months, as signs the European debt crisis could run and run sent investors fleeing risk assets for US Treasuries. The euro fell as low as $1.2944, its weakest level since Jan. 11, after taking out options-related barriers at $1.3005, $1.3000, and $1.2990. It last traded at $1.2980 with traders citing a very large option barrier that expires on Friday at $1.2900. Major support is found at the year's low at $1.2860. The euro also slipped 0.3 percent against the yen, to 101.29 , after falling to an 11 week trough of 101.07. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rose on Wednesday, with longer-dated yields dipping to the lowest in three weeks as worries over the outcome of the European debt crisis drove safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 18/32 higher in price to yield 1.90 percent, down from 1.98 percent late Tuesday. Yields briefly dipped to 1.91 percent, marking the lowest since Nov. 23. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Spot gold traded steady on Thursday after a dropping 3.5 percent in the previous session, as funds sold off holdings before the year-end and fears grew about the euro zone debt crisis after Italian bond yields hit a new high. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,577.89 an ounce by 0035 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day decline in nearly three months in the previous session. U.S. gold lost nearly 1 percent to $1,571.5, before trimming some losses to trade at $1,581.20. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - Copper prices in Shanghai fell for a sixth day on Thursday, tracking losses in most commodities overnight, after Italy's borrowing costs spiked and deepened fears about the euro zone debt crisis. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 2.9 percent to 54,100 yuan ($8,500) a tonne at 0205 GMT, off an earlier low of 53,420 yuan. Futures are set for their longest losing streak in more than two years, and have fallen 25 percent this year. OIL NEW YORK - Oil tumbled more than 4 percent on Wednesday, the biggest drop in over two months as a commodities selloff led to breaches of key technical support. In London, ICE Brent crude for January delivery settled at $105.02 a barrel, down $4.48 or 4.09 percent, the biggest one-day percentage loss for Brent since Sept. 22. Brent broke below its 300-day moving average of $107.08 and hit a session low of $104.36, the lowest for front-month Brent since Oct. 6. NYMEX January crude settled at $94.95 a barrel, falling $5.19, or 5.18 percent, U.S. crude's biggest one-day percentage loss since Sept. 22. For a full report, double click on. - - - -