Stock Markets
DJIA 11,823.48 -131.46 Nikkei 8,406.99 -112.14
NASDAQ 2,539.31 -39.96 FTSE 5,366.80 -123.35
S&P 500 1,211.82 -13.91 Hang Seng 17,977.92 -376.51
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.898 -0.066
US 30 YR Bond 2.899 -0.107
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2979 1.3035 Yen US$ 78.03 77.94
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1603.00 Silver (Lon) 29.920
Gold (NY) 1630.89 Light Crude 94.91
Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a third day and hit their
lowest level in two weeks on Wednesday as widespread risk
aversion sank commodity prices, sent the euro to an 11-month low
against the dollar and drove Italy's borrowing costs to a
euro-era high.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 131.46
points, or 1.10 percent, to 11,823.48. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 13.91 points, or 1.13 percent, to 1,211.82.
The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 39.96 points, or 1.55
percent, to 2,539.31.
LONDON - Weakness in risk-sensitive commodity issues and
banks dragged Britain's FTSE 100 index lower on Wednesday, with
concerns over the rueo zone debt crisis ratcheted up as Italy's
borrowing costs expanded to a record hight.
The FTSE 100 index closed won 123.35 points, or 2.3
percent, at 5.366.80, having rallied 1.2 percent on Tuesday.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell below key support
at its 25-day moving average on Thursday, following global
markets lower as surging bond yields in Italy highlighted fears
that more immediate policy action for euro zone debt woes was
unlikely.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.1 percent to 8,423.48,
dropping below its 25-moving average around 8,490. The broader
Topix index lost 1 percent to 730.01.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to open lower on
Thursday, poised to extend a five-day losing streak, tracking
global market weakness with losses in Chinese oil giant CNOOC
Ltd dragging the Hang Seng Index below a chart support.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.26 percent
at 18,122.73. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.6
percent at 9,729.68.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro nursed heavy losses in Asia on Thursday,
having plumbed its lowest level in 11 months, as signs the
European debt crisis could run and run sent investors fleeing
risk assets for US Treasuries.
The euro fell as low as $1.2944, its weakest level
since Jan. 11, after taking out options-related barriers at
$1.3005, $1.3000, and $1.2990.
It last traded at $1.2980 with traders citing a very large
option barrier that expires on Friday at $1.2900. Major support
is found at the year's low at $1.2860.
The euro also slipped 0.3 percent against the yen, to 101.29
, after falling to an 11 week trough of 101.07.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rose on Wednesday, with
longer-dated yields dipping to the lowest in three weeks as
worries over the outcome of the European debt crisis drove
safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
18/32 higher in price to yield 1.90 percent, down from 1.98
percent late Tuesday. Yields briefly dipped to 1.91 percent,
marking the lowest since Nov. 23.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Spot gold traded steady on Thursday after a
dropping 3.5 percent in the previous session, as funds sold off
holdings before the year-end and fears grew about the euro zone
debt crisis after Italian bond yields hit a new high.
Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,577.89 an ounce
by 0035 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day decline in nearly
three months in the previous session.
U.S. gold lost nearly 1 percent to $1,571.5, before
trimming some losses to trade at $1,581.20.
BASE METALS
KUALA LUMPUR - Copper prices in Shanghai fell for a sixth
day on Thursday, tracking losses in most commodities overnight,
after Italy's borrowing costs spiked and deepened fears about
the euro zone debt crisis.
The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 2.9 percent to 54,100 yuan
($8,500) a tonne at 0205 GMT, off an earlier low of 53,420 yuan.
Futures are set for their longest losing streak in more than two
years, and have fallen 25 percent this year.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil tumbled more than 4 percent on Wednesday, the
biggest drop in over two months as a commodities selloff led to
breaches of key technical support.
In London, ICE Brent crude for January delivery
settled at $105.02 a barrel, down $4.48 or 4.09 percent, the
biggest one-day percentage loss for Brent since Sept. 22.
Brent broke below its 300-day moving average of $107.08 and
hit a session low of $104.36, the lowest for front-month Brent
since Oct. 6.
NYMEX January crude settled at $94.95 a barrel,
falling $5.19, or 5.18 percent, U.S. crude's biggest one-day
percentage loss since Sept. 22.
