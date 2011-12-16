----------------------------(08:08 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 11,868.81 +45.33 Nikkei 8,409.08 +31.71 NASDAQ 2,541.01 +1.70 FTSE 5,400.85 +34.05 S&P 500 1,215.75 +3.93 Hang Seng 18,098.74 +71.90 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.915 +0.010 US 30 YR Bond 2.925 +0.019 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3014 1.2991 Yen US$ 77.83 78.03 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1574.00 Silver (Lon) 28.800 Gold (NY) 1574.19 Light Crude 93.88 ----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------ Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, as signs of strength in the economy and higher-than-expected profit at FedEx outweighed more warnings about Europe. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 45.33 points, or 0.38 percent, at 11,868.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.93 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,215.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.70 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,541.01. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index staged a modest rebound in thin volumes on Thursday, with battered insurers and oil stocks boosted by some short-covering ahead of Friday's futures and options expiries. The FTSE 100 ended up 34.05 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,400.85, a shade below the 50 percent retracement of the October-November move that it crossed in intra-day trade. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose modestly on Friday after signs of strength in the U.S. economy countered worries about the European debt crisis, but the market looked vulnerable with selling by European investors continuing. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,410.20 while the broader Topix index gained 0.1 percent to 725.82. Selling by European long-term investors continued to cap gains. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open flat on Friday with gains in oversold property names offset by losses in Chinese oil and banking stocks as the Hang Seng Index look poised for a sixth weekly loss in seven. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.01 percent at 18,025.6. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.15 percent at 9,664.02. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro clung to modest gains against the dollar in Asia on Friday, having ended three straight sessions of losses after a Spanish bond sale attracted solid demand and upbeat U.S. economic data helped revived risk appetite. The common currency last stood at $1.3024, climbing off an 11-month trough around $1.2944 plumbed earlier in the week. Thursday's trading range for the euro was well within Wednesday's range, suggesting its downside momentum has waned. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices edged lower on Thursday as unemployment and manufacturing data suggested the economy was picking up steam, but price declines were limited, with most Treasury maturities ending the day unchanged in price. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 2/32 lower in price, their yield rising to 1.92 percent from 1.90 percent late on Wednesday. Early in the day and prior to the release of the data, yields slipped to the lowest level in over two months, at 1.86 percent. The 30-year bond was off 11/32 in price and yielding 2.93 percent, up from a close at 2.91 percent on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Spot gold edged up on Friday, but was on course for its biggest weekly drop in nearly three months on a year-end flight to cash, while a smooth Spanish bond auction and upbeat U.S. jobs data may support the sentiment. Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,576.09 an ounce by 0030 GMT, headed for a weekly decline of 7.8 percent. U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,579.30. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - Copper rebounded in early Asian trading on Friday, erasing declines for the week, after the U.S. economy showed signs of recovery while Europe's debt crisis slowed demand in emerging markets. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.71 percent to $7,262 a tonne by 0103 GMT, reducing losses for the week to 7.2 percent. Prices are still headed for the biggest weekly loss since the end of September and the first annual decline in three years. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.92 percent to 53,540 yuan ($8,400) a tonne. Prices tumbled to a three-week low of 52,820 yuan in the previous session. Futures have lost 26 percent this year. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil fell a second straight day on Thursday in light volume trading, giving up early gains as investors remained cautious about prospects for economic growth in Europe and China. Expiring ICE front-month January Brent crude edged up 7 cents to settle at $105.09 a barrel, well off its $106.50 intraday peak. On Wednesday Brent slumped more than 4 percent, posting the biggest one-day percentage loss since Sept. 22 and breaking below its 300-day moving average of $107.08. February Brent crude fell 65 cents to settle at $103.60 a barrel, and fell as low as $103.02. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)