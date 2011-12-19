----------------------------(08:08 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 11,866.39 -2.42 Nikkei 8,331.00 -70.72 NASDAQ 2,555.33 +14.32 FTSE 5,387.34 -13.51 S&P 500 1,219.66 +3.91 Hang Seng 17,996.91 -288.48 CRB Index 295.00 +0.55 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.851 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.849 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3021 1.3024 Yen US$ 77.86 77.87 INR US$ 52.67 52.70 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1594.00 Silver (Lon) 29.780 Gold (NY) 1598.75 Light Crude 93.53 --------------------------( Dec 19 )---------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Monday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.42 points, or 0.02 percent, at 11,866.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.91 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,219.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.32 points, or 0.56 percent, at 2,555.33. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's large-caps index closed a touch lower on Friday after giving away gains in late trading, with profit taking on defensive stocks more than offsetting a rally among miners and energy shares. The FTSE 100 closed down 13.5 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5387.34 points, to record a 2.6 percent loss on a week marked by rising concerns over the effectiveness of Europe's response to its debt crisis. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a three-week low on Monday as worries over the euro zone debt crisis heightened after Fitch Ratings warned of possible downgrades for seven European nations. The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 8,337.46, while the broader Topix index also lost 0.8 percent, to 718.08. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week lower on Monday, dragged down by weakness in Chinese property developers after data over the weekend suggested November housing price growth was the slowest this year. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.27 percent at 18,053.64. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.79 percent at 9,690.75. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. The euro stood at $1.3032, off an 11-month low of $1.2944 hit last week. Support is found at $1.2980-1.2995 with immediate resistance at $1.3090, ahead of a key barrier at$1.3125-45. Short-covering could also underpin the currency as investors are very short of the euro. IMM data released on Friday showed net short positions as of Dec. 13 in the euro/USD blew out to a hefty 116,457 following a disappointing EU Summit. The dollar index was a touch softer at 81.313, well off last week's 11-month peak, while it was still stuck at around 77.76 against the yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as safe-haven buying intensified and the Federal Reserve's presence in the Treasury market spurred some defensive positioning by Treasury traders later in the day. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 16/32 higher in price to yield 1.85 percent, the lowest since Oct. 5 and down from 1.91 percent late Thursday. The notes were on track for the best weekly performance in six weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold prices traded steady on Monday after staging their biggest weekly loss in nearly three months, with investors focused on the euro zone after Fitch threatened to downgrade France. * Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,597.15 an ounce by 0027 GMT, after dropping 6.5 percent in the previous week. * U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,600.10. * Fitch Ratings on Friday warned it may downgrade France and six other euro zone countries as it believes a comprehensive solution to the region's debt crisis is "technically and politically beyond reach." * Gold prices will fall below $1,500 an ounce over the next three months and are unlikely to retest September's all-time highs until later 2012 at the earliest, according to a Reuters poll. * Managed money in gold futures and options cut bullish bets for the second consecutive week as the price of bullion fell sharply during the period, the latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - Copper fell on Monday as concern over possible credit rating downgrades in Europe deepened worries that the region may take longer to pull out of its two-year sovereign debt crisis, dragging down global economic growth. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 0.48 percent to $7309.75 a tonne by 0114 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session. Prices have tumbled 24 percent this year, snapping two annual gains. * The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.98 percent to 53,770 yuan ($8,500) a tonne. Prices tumbled almost 5 percent last week, the biggest weekly drop since the end of September. Futures have lost a quarter of their value this year. * China's November average new home prices rose 2.2 percent in November from a year ago, the weakest rise so far in 2011, according to Reuters calculations of latest official data published on Sunday. Home prices gained 2.8 percent in October. * Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 9.4 percent from a week earlier, while stocks in warehouses monitored by the LME fell 825 tonnes to 381,250 tonnes, representing around a week's worth of global consumption. * Striking workers at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's giant Indonesian mine delayed on Saturday until next week a plan to go back to work after a three-month strike because of technical issues, a union spokesman said. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL TOKYO - U.S. crude futures stood little changed on Monday after declining 5.9 percent the previous week amid ongoing worries about Europe's debt crisis. Trading volume is expected to be low this week as the holiday season approaches. * NYMEX crude for January delivery, which expires at the end of Tuesday's settlement, was down 5 cents at $93.48 a barrel by 0007 GMT, after settling down 34 cents on Friday, hurt by the warning by credit rating agency Fitch that it may downgrade France and six other euro zone countries. The contract declined 5.9 percent last week, its biggest percentage weekly loss since the week to Sept. 23, weighed down by OPEC's decision to target production of 30 million barrels of oil per day. * London Brent crude for February delivery was down 35 cents at $103.00 a barrel, after settling down 25 cents on Friday. * The last convoy of U.S. soldiers pulled out of Iraq on Sunday, ending nearly nine years of war that cost almost 4,500 American and tens of thousands of Iraqi lives and left a country still grappling with political uncertainty. * Speculators cut their net long positions in U.S. crude oil futures and options positions in the week to Dec. 13, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)