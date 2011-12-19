----------------------------(08:08 a.m.)------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 11,866.39 -2.42 Nikkei 8,331.00 -70.72
NASDAQ 2,555.33 +14.32 FTSE 5,387.34 -13.51
S&P 500 1,219.66 +3.91 Hang Seng 17,996.91 -288.48
CRB Index 295.00 +0.55
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.851 +0.000
US 30 YR Bond 2.849 +0.000
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3021 1.3024 Yen US$ 77.86 77.87
INR US$ 52.67 52.70
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1594.00 Silver (Lon) 29.780
Gold (NY) 1598.75 Light Crude 93.53
--------------------------( Dec 19 )----------------------------
Overnight market action. Updates to Monday midmorning Tokyo,
Hong Kong open.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major
indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn
between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead
and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.42
points, or 0.02 percent, at 11,866.39. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 3.91 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,219.66.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.32 points, or 0.56
percent, at 2,555.33.
LONDON - Britain's large-caps index closed a touch lower on
Friday after giving away gains in late trading, with profit
taking on defensive stocks more than offsetting a rally among
miners and energy shares.
The FTSE 100 closed down 13.5 points, or 0.3
percent, at 5387.34 points, to record a 2.6 percent loss on a
week marked by rising concerns over the effectiveness of
Europe's response to its debt crisis.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a three-week
low on Monday as worries over the euro zone debt crisis
heightened after Fitch Ratings warned of possible downgrades for
seven European nations.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 8,337.46,
while the broader Topix index also lost 0.8 percent, to
718.08.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week
lower on Monday, dragged down by weakness in Chinese property
developers after data over the weekend suggested November
housing price growth was the slowest this year.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.27 percent
at 18,053.64. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.79
percent at 9,690.75.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in
Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in
three months, as investors await more developments and ratings
downgrades from Europe.
The euro stood at $1.3032, off an 11-month low of
$1.2944 hit last week. Support is found at $1.2980-1.2995 with
immediate resistance at $1.3090, ahead of a key barrier
at$1.3125-45.
Short-covering could also underpin the currency as investors
are very short of the euro. IMM data released on Friday showed
net short positions as of Dec. 13 in the euro/USD blew out to a
hefty 116,457 following a disappointing EU Summit.
The dollar index was a touch softer at 81.313, well
off last week's 11-month peak, while it was still stuck at
around 77.76 against the yen.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as
safe-haven buying intensified and the Federal Reserve's presence
in the Treasury market spurred some defensive positioning by
Treasury traders later in the day.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
16/32 higher in price to yield 1.85 percent, the lowest since
Oct. 5 and down from 1.91 percent late Thursday. The notes were
on track for the best weekly performance in six weeks.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold prices traded steady on Monday after
staging their biggest weekly loss in nearly three months, with
investors focused on the euro zone after Fitch threatened to
downgrade France.
* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,597.15 an
ounce by 0027 GMT, after dropping 6.5 percent in the previous
week.
* U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,600.10.
* Fitch Ratings on Friday warned it may downgrade France and
six other euro zone countries as it believes a comprehensive
solution to the region's debt crisis is "technically and
politically beyond reach."
* Gold prices will fall below $1,500 an ounce over the next
three months and are unlikely to retest September's all-time
highs until later 2012 at the earliest, according to a Reuters
poll.
* Managed money in gold futures and options cut bullish bets
for the second consecutive week as the price of bullion fell
sharply during the period, the latest data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.
BASE METALS
KUALA LUMPUR - Copper fell on Monday as concern over
possible credit rating downgrades in Europe deepened worries
that the region may take longer to pull out of its two-year
sovereign debt crisis, dragging down global economic growth.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
lost 0.48 percent to $7309.75 a tonne by 0114 GMT, reversing
gains from the previous session. Prices have tumbled 24 percent
this year, snapping two annual gains.
* The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange declined 0.98 percent to 53,770 yuan
($8,500) a tonne. Prices tumbled almost 5 percent last week, the
biggest weekly drop since the end of September. Futures have
lost a quarter of their value this year.
* China's November average new home prices rose 2.2 percent
in November from a year ago, the weakest rise so far in 2011,
according to Reuters calculations of latest official data
published on Sunday. Home prices gained 2.8 percent in October.
* Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 9.4 percent from a week earlier, while
stocks in warehouses monitored by the LME fell 825 tonnes to
381,250 tonnes, representing around a week's worth of global
consumption.
* Striking workers at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's
giant Indonesian mine delayed on Saturday until next
week a plan to go back to work after a three-month strike
because of technical issues, a union spokesman
said.
OIL
TOKYO - U.S. crude futures stood little changed on Monday
after declining 5.9 percent the previous week amid ongoing
worries about Europe's debt crisis.
Trading volume is expected to be low this week as the holiday
season approaches.
* NYMEX crude for January delivery, which expires at
the end of Tuesday's settlement, was down 5 cents at $93.48 a
barrel by 0007 GMT, after settling down 34 cents on Friday, hurt
by the warning by credit rating agency Fitch that it may
downgrade France and six other euro zone countries.
The contract declined 5.9 percent last week, its biggest
percentage weekly loss since the week to Sept. 23, weighed down
by OPEC's decision to target production of 30 million barrels of
oil per day.
* London Brent crude for February delivery was down
35 cents at $103.00 a barrel, after settling down 25 cents on
Friday.
* The last convoy of U.S. soldiers pulled out of Iraq on
Sunday, ending nearly nine years of war that cost almost 4,500
American and tens of thousands of Iraqi lives and left a country
still grappling with political uncertainty.
* Speculators cut their net long positions in U.S. crude oil
futures and options positions in the week to Dec. 13, data from
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
