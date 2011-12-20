----------------------------(08:03 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 11,766.26 -100.13 Nikkei 8,351.88 +55.76 NASDAQ 2,523.14 -32.19 FTSE 5,364.99 -22.35 S&P 500 1,205.35 -14.31 Hang Seng 18,145.63 +75.42 CRB Index 295.82 +0.82 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.808 -0.043 US 30 YR Bond 2.797 -0.052 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2997 1.3000 Yen US$ 77.99 78.07 INR US$ 52.88 52.90 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1598.00 Silver (Lon) 28.780 Gold (NY) 1598.75 Light Crude 93.80 ------------------------( Dec 20 )------------------------------ Overnight market action with Tuesday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Banks dragged the U.S. stock market lower on Monday, with losses accelerating late after Bank of America's stock price fell below $5 for the first time in nearly three years. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 100.13 points, or 0.84 percent, at 11,766.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 14.31 points, or 1.17 percent, at 1,205.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 32.19 points, or 1.26 percent, at 2,523.14. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Banks dragged Britain's FTSE 100 lower on in extremely light trade on Monday after the British government estimated the cost to banks of reforming the UK banking system could be as much as 8 billion pounds. London's blue chip index was down 22.35 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,364.99, with volumes at just 67 percent of their already weak 90-day average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose modestly on Tuesday as short-term players bought back shares after panicky selling the previous day, when news of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il raised fears about regional instability. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 8,352.28, up from Monday's three-week intraday low of 8,272.26, while the broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to 720.36 For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Tuesday in turnover that is likely to remain weak, dragged by losses in Li & Fung Ltd after its sister company said on Monday it plans to acquire a stake in Hang Ten Group Holdings Ltd held by YGM Trading Ltd. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.14 percent at 18,044.75. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.04 percent at 9,731.38. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro edged down in early Asian trade on Tuesday, creeping closer to an 11-month low hit last week after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi quashed hopes for more aggressive bond purchases that have helped control European yields. The euro was at $1.3007, above an 11-month low of $1.2944 hit last week and a Monday session low of $1.2983 but well off Monday's high of $1.3044. Resistance lies at $1.3090, which would be a 50 percent retracement of its recent move from $1.3236 to $1.2944. The dollar index was down slightly at 80.316, while the greenback was steady against the yen at around 78.00 yen . For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Longer-dated Treasuries prices gained on Monday as investors continued to flock to high quality debt ahead of year end, though intermediate dated notes underperformed after a new sale of two-year notes saw tepid demand. Benchmark 10-year yields also fell below technical resistance of 1.83 percent on Monday, which may clear the way for the debt to next challenge its more than 70-year low of 1.67 percent set in September, according to Credit Suisse' technical analyst David Sneddon. Demand from pension funds for longer-dated bonds to match their liabilities has also boosted thirty-year bonds , which rose over a point in price on Monday, with yields dropping to 2.79 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Spot gold hovered below $1,600 an ounce on Tuesday, as investors' attention remained glued to the development of the euro zone's debt crisis after the bloc's ministers failed to boost IMF resources to a targeted 200 billion euros. * Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,598.39 an ounce by 0039 GMT. * U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,600.80. * The European Central Bank said that the risks to financial stability in the euro zone have increased considerably in the second half of this year, but a break-up of the single currency bloc is unthinkable. * Euro zone ministers agreed on Monday to boost IMF resources by 150 billion euros to ward off the debt crisis and won support for more money from EU allies, but it was unclear if the bloc would reach its 200 billion euro target after Britain bowed out. * U.S. homebuilder sentiment improved in December, rising to its highest level in a year and a half and reinforcing the view the housing market is slowly healing. * News of the death of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il created uncertainty in the region, which drove investors to abandon riskier assets in favour of the dollar. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - London copper inched up on Tuesday, edging off a two-day low in the previous session, as a euro zone pact to raise IMF resources boosted market confidence, though investors' year-end caution is set to push copper to its first annual decline in three years. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.7 percent to $7,310 a tonne by 0125 GMT, reversing some of the losses from the previous session, when prices dropped 1.2 percent. The metal, used in pipes and wires, has fallen 24 percent this year. * The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.4 percent to 53,780 yuan ($8,500) a tonne. * Germany's Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper producer, has agreed long-term copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2012 of $63.50 a tonne and 6.35 cents a lb, up 12.4 percent on the year, the company said on Monday. * Mexican copper output jumped 126.4 percent in October as production continued to rise at the massive Cananea mine after a three-year strike ended last year, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures extended gains on Tuesday in early Asian trade on the risk of supply being disrupted from Kazakhstan, as oil workers protested for a third day in the Central Asian oil producer. Gains were capped as investors stayed cautious over the ongoing euro zone debt crisis and uncertainty resulting from the death of North Korean strongman Kim Jong-il. U.S. crude rose 36 cents to $94.25 a barrel by 0029 GMT, after edging up 35 cents to settle at $93.88 a day earlier. * In London, ICE February Brent crude settled at $103.64 on Monday, rising 29 cents, or 0.28 percent. * A preliminary Reuters poll forecast that domestic crude stocks fell 2.4 million barrels in the week to Dec. 16. Distillate stocks dipped 400,000 barrels and gasoline supplies rose 1.0 million barrels, while refinery runs were up just 0.1 percentage point, the poll also showed. * Hundreds of oil workers held a third day of protests in the capital of Kazakhstan's western oil-producing region after at least 15 people were killed in the Central Asian state's deadliest riots in decades. The protests followed the firing of oil workers in Zhanaozen, a Mangistau oil town, on Friday. * The business of Italian oil and gas group Eni in Kazakhstan has not been affected so far by protests in the country, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday. * Iran said its crude oil production has dropped due to lack of investment in its oil fields as it faces the West's toughest ever sanctions over its nuclear program. * Libya's National Oil Company (NOC) has delayed plans to restart its largest refinery at Ras Lanuf by at least a month, as the plant remains cut off from a steady supply of crude for processing. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)