----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,103.58 +337.32 Nikkei 8,453.26 +116.78 NASDAQ 2,603.73 +80.59 FTSE 5,419.60 +54.61 S&P 500 1,241.30 +35.95 Hang Seng 18,421.26 +341.06 CRB Index 301.67 +5.85 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.927 +0.117 US 30 YR Bond 2.931 +0.143 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3119 1.3122 Yen US$ 77.85 77.87 INR US$ 52.87 52.88 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1613.50 Silver (Lon) 29.280 Gold (NY) 1592.84 Light Crude 97.27 --------------------------( Dec 21 )--------------------------- Overnight market action with Wednesday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied nearly 3 percent on Tuesday as investors bought surging banks, homebuilders and networking companies, though low volume was seen as amplifying the market's move. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 335.73 points, or 2.87 percent, at 12,103.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 35.95 points, or 2.98 percent, at 1,241.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 80.59 points, or 3.19 percent, at 2,603.73. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a one-week closing high on Tuesday, after a drop in Spain's borrowing costs and encouraging data from Germany overshadowed fears over Europe's debt crisis. The UK benchmark FTSE 100 ended up 54.61 points, or 1 percent, at 5,419.60, its highest close since Dec. 13, having shed 0.4 percent on Monday. It traded just 85 percent of its 90-day average volume. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei average rose on Wednesday and looked set to test major resistance at its 25-day moving average after smooth debt sales in Spain and positive housing data in the United States. The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 8,451.25, inching up to the closely watched 25-day moving average near 8,461 while the broader Topix index gained 1 percent to 725.38. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, boosted by strength in cyclical stocks such as materials and energy issues, tracking improved global market sentiment after upbeat U.S. and German data and strong demand for Spanish debt. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 2.12 percent at 18,462.64. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 2.31 percent at 9,965.26. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro held onto modest gains on Wednesday, as an unexpectedly strong Spanish debt auction as well as upbeat German and U.S. data sparked a relief rally, though the mood remains brittle. The euro was steady at $1.3080, having risen as high as $1.3131 at one stage on heavy short-covering. The single currency gained 0.6 percent on Tuesday, well-off an 11-month low of $1.2944 hit last week. The dollar index eased 0.5 percent to 79.833, well off last week's 11-month peak, while it was still stuck at around 77.83 against the yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds dropped three full points in price on Tuesday as hopes over improved European bank funding and better economic data reduced demand for safe haven debt. Yields on the long bonds increased to 2.94 percent, up from 2.79 percent late on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher to a one-week high on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, as upbeat economic data from the United States and Germany boosted market sentiment, and strong demand for Spanish debt buoyed the euro. * Spot gold rose to a one-week high of $1,621.85, before easing slightly to $1,621.49 an ounce by 0036 GMT. * U.S. gold inched up 0.4 percent to $1,624. * Upbeat U.S. housing data and German business sentiment sent equities and commodities higher in the previous session. A sharp fall in Spanish bond yields helped boost the sentiment. * Investors will watch the European Central Bank's first ever offer of three-year loans to banks to help lenders lower their funding costs, though there is much uncertainty about what demand it will draw. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - London copper rose slightly for a second straight day on Wednesday as signs of growth in the United States and Germany raised expectations that demand for the industrial metal will increase. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.3 percent to $7,430 a tonne by 0101 GMT, extending a 2.1 percent gain from the previous session. Prices are still headed for the first annual decline in three years. * The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange added 1.7 percent to 54,650 yuan($8,600) a tonne. * Copper prices will average $3.60 to $4 a pound next year as Chinese demand for the red metal helps compensate for Europe's debt woes, Chile's influential mining association Sonami said on Tuesday. * Chinese investors will import less copper and nickel as collateral for short-term loans if Beijing loosens credit policy next year, but will still bring in some metal if easing fails to reach the property sector. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures rose n expected U.S. economic data allayed fears of demand falling in the world's biggest oil consumer. Prices were also supported by a sharper than forecast drop in U.S. crude stocks last week, industry data showed on Monday. * U.S. crude for February rose 32 cents to $97.56 a barrel by 2358 GMT. The January contract, which expired on Tuesday, surged over 3 percent to settle at $97.22 a day earlier, the biggest one-day percentage gain since Oct. 27. * In London, ICE February Brent crude rose $3.09, or almost 3 percent, to settle at $106.73 a barrel on Tuesday. It was the biggest one-day percentage rise since Oct. 14. * U.S. crude oil inventories fell heavily last week as imports fell and refiners drew down stocks for end of year tax purposes, according to weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute released on Tuesday. * The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 8.9 percent in November from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. * French oil major Total expects its oil production in Libya to go back to pre-war levels next month, said Bernard Avignon, Total's head of exploration and poduction in Libya. * About 100 demonstrators confronted police in Aktuau, capital of the western oil producing Mangistau region in Kazakhstan, demanding to know who ordered police to fire on protesters during clashes over the past days that killed at least 15 people in the worse violence in the Central Asian state in decades. * Saudi Aramco plans to partially shut its 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) Riyadh refinery in January for planned maintenance, trading sources said. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)