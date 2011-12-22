----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,107.74 +4.16 Nikkei 8,409.62 -50.36
NASDAQ 2,577.97 -25.76 FTSE 5,389.74
-29.86 S&P 500 1,243.72 +2.42 Hang Seng 18,302.11
-114.34 CRB Index 303.90 +2.23
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.967 +0.040
US 30 YR Bond 2.992 +0.067
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3046 1.3048 Yen US$ 78.07 78.12
INR US$ 52.49 52.50
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1608.00 Silver (Lon) 29.750
Gold (NY) 1614.29 Light Crude 98.66
--------------------------( Dec 22
)--------------------------- Overnight market action with
Thursday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Technology shares slumped on Wednesday and pushed
the Nasdaq down 1 percent after Oracle reported results that
cast doubts on the sector's health, even as broader markets
closed mostly flat in a thinly traded day.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.16 points,
or 0.03 percent, to 12,107.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 2.42 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,243.72. The
Nasdaq Composite Index slid 25.76 points, or 0.99
percent, to 2,577.97.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell back after a volatile
session on Wednesday, swinging back from early strong gains in
low volumes, with banks seeing gains eroded, although Lloyds
Banking Group was boosted by a broker double upgrade.
At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 29.86
points, or 0.6 percent at 5,389.74, reversing a chunk of
Tuesday's 1.0 percent advance.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell on Thursday after two
days of gains, meeting steep resistance near its 25-day moving
average as the European Central Bank's loans to banks failed to
bolster confidence in the region's sovereign debt.
The Nikkei's 25-day moving average near 8,460 is seen as a
key resistance level and market participants said the benchmark
was unlikely to rise ahead of a three-day weekend, with markets
closed on Friday for a national holiday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on
Thursday, dragged down by financials, but the benchmark indexes
are expected to hold within a narrow range in turnover that is
likely to be weak before the approaching four-day Christmas
weekend.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.32 percent
at 18,356.87. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.4
percent at 9,910.81.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro was on the defensive against the dollar on
Thursday, having shed all the week's gains as investors doubted
a massive 489 billion euro tender by the European Central Bank
(ECB) would solve the EU debt crisis.
The euro was pinned at $1.3044 in Asia, having failed
to sustain a rally to $1.3199 on Wednesday. It had
briefly rallied on hopes the ECB's first ever limit-free and
ultra-cheap funding tender would tempt banks to buy Italian and
Spanish debt and pull yields lower.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries price fell on Wednesday as traders
sold positions ahead of year-end and long bonds underperformed
as investors unwound trades that were designed to profit from
Federal Reserve purchases of longer-dated debt.
Thirty-year bonds were last down 1-19/32 in price
to yield 3.01 percent, up from 2.93 percent late on Tuesday.
The yield gap between 10-year notes and 30-year bonds widened to
104 basis points from 98 basis points on Monday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold prices traded steady on Thursday, after a
European Central Bank tender failed oost market confidence in
the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis and knocked
gold off a one-week high in the previous session.
* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,613.05 an
ounce by 0044 GMT. U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to
$1,615.40.
* Banks gobbled up nearly 490 billion euros in three-year
cut-price loans from the European Central Bank on Wednesday,
easing immediate fears of a credit crunch but leaving unresolved
how much will flow to needy euro zone economies.
* But the ECB tender failed to impress market participants
who doubted if such measures could help solve the euro zone debt
crisis, which drove Italian and Spanish bond yields higher and
the euro lower.
* U.S. home sales rose in November, adding to hints of
recovery, but updated data showed the housing crash was much
deeper than previously thought.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
KUALA LUMPUR - Copper fell on Thursday, snapping two days of
gains, on investor concerns that the latest round of European
Central Bank loans to banks were ufficient to help pull the euro
zone out of a two-year-old sovereign debt crisis.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
lost 0.63 percent to $7,402.75 a tonne by 0116 GMT, after
gaining 2.7 percent in the past two days. Prices have fallen 23
percent this year, the first annual drop in three.
* The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange declined 0.77 percent to 54,200 yuan
($8,600) a tonne. Shanghai copper has lost a quarter of its
value in 2011.
* China's refined copper imports jumped by nearly half on
the year in November to reach the second-highest on record, as
an open arbitrage between London and Shanghai bolstered a trend
of increased imports for financing.
* China's daily apparent consumption for refined copper
surged 29.9 percent in November from a year earlier, according
to Reuters calculations based on official Chinese data.
* The world refined copper market was in deficit of 170,000
tonnes in the first nine months of the year, compared with a
deficit of 429,000 tonnes in the same period a year earlier, an
industry report showed on Wednesday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures rose sion on Thursday in early
Asian trade after U.S. crude stockpiles fell to a three-year
low.
Gains were capped by ongoing concerns over the euro zone debt
crisis, boost in sentiment from a bigger-than- tral Bank offer
of loans by the region's banks was offset by data showing Italy
had tipped into recession.
* U.S. crude for February rose 36 cents to $99.03 a
barrel by 0040 GMT, after gaining $1.43 to settle at $98.67 on
Wednesday.
* In London, ICE February Brent crude settled 98
cents higher at $7.71 a barrel on Wednesday.
* U.S. government data showed domestic crude stocks fell 10.6
million barrels last week to 323.6 million barrels, the lowest
since the week to Dec. 26, 2008, after logging the biggest
weekly inventory drawdown in nearly 11 years.
* China's crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia rose 32.3
percent from a year earlier to 4.81 million tonnes in November,
customs data showed. November imports were also 5.7 percent
higher than 4.55 million tonnes in October.
* KazMunaiGas Exploration Production said on
Wednesday it expects to meet its reduced oil production target
for the year after police deployed armed security around the
oilfield closest to the scene of Kazakhstan's deadliest riots in
decades.
* Libya has agreed to supply oil to four major European
trading houses in 2012, a senior National Oil Corporation (NOC)
source said, amounting to at least 9 percent of its crude
exports, in a break from a policy of restricting sales to
refiners.
* Arab League officials arrive in Syria on Thursday to
prepare for monitors overseeing an Arab peace plan, after
activists said President Bashar al-Assad's forces carried out
the deadliest assault in their nine-month crackdown on protests.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Harish Nambiar)