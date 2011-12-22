----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,107.74 +4.16 Nikkei 8,409.62 -50.36 NASDAQ 2,577.97 -25.76 FTSE 5,389.74 -29.86 S&P 500 1,243.72 +2.42 Hang Seng 18,302.11 -114.34 CRB Index 303.90 +2.23 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.967 +0.040 US 30 YR Bond 2.992 +0.067 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3046 1.3048 Yen US$ 78.07 78.12 INR US$ 52.49 52.50 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1608.00 Silver (Lon) 29.750 Gold (NY) 1614.29 Light Crude 98.66 --------------------------( Dec 22 )--------------------------- Overnight market action with Thursday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Technology shares slumped on Wednesday and pushed the Nasdaq down 1 percent after Oracle reported results that cast doubts on the sector's health, even as broader markets closed mostly flat in a thinly traded day. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.16 points, or 0.03 percent, to 12,107.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 2.42 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,243.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 25.76 points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,577.97. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell back after a volatile session on Wednesday, swinging back from early strong gains in low volumes, with banks seeing gains eroded, although Lloyds Banking Group was boosted by a broker double upgrade. At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 29.86 points, or 0.6 percent at 5,389.74, reversing a chunk of Tuesday's 1.0 percent advance. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell on Thursday after two days of gains, meeting steep resistance near its 25-day moving average as the European Central Bank's loans to banks failed to bolster confidence in the region's sovereign debt. The Nikkei's 25-day moving average near 8,460 is seen as a key resistance level and market participants said the benchmark was unlikely to rise ahead of a three-day weekend, with markets closed on Friday for a national holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Thursday, dragged down by financials, but the benchmark indexes are expected to hold within a narrow range in turnover that is likely to be weak before the approaching four-day Christmas weekend. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.32 percent at 18,356.87. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.4 percent at 9,910.81. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro was on the defensive against the dollar on Thursday, having shed all the week's gains as investors doubted a massive 489 billion euro tender by the European Central Bank (ECB) would solve the EU debt crisis. The euro was pinned at $1.3044 in Asia, having failed to sustain a rally to $1.3199 on Wednesday. It had briefly rallied on hopes the ECB's first ever limit-free and ultra-cheap funding tender would tempt banks to buy Italian and Spanish debt and pull yields lower. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries price fell on Wednesday as traders sold positions ahead of year-end and long bonds underperformed as investors unwound trades that were designed to profit from Federal Reserve purchases of longer-dated debt. Thirty-year bonds were last down 1-19/32 in price to yield 3.01 percent, up from 2.93 percent late on Tuesday. The yield gap between 10-year notes and 30-year bonds widened to 104 basis points from 98 basis points on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold prices traded steady on Thursday, after a European Central Bank tender failed oost market confidence in the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis and knocked gold off a one-week high in the previous session. * Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,613.05 an ounce by 0044 GMT. U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,615.40. * Banks gobbled up nearly 490 billion euros in three-year cut-price loans from the European Central Bank on Wednesday, easing immediate fears of a credit crunch but leaving unresolved how much will flow to needy euro zone economies. * But the ECB tender failed to impress market participants who doubted if such measures could help solve the euro zone debt crisis, which drove Italian and Spanish bond yields higher and the euro lower. * U.S. home sales rose in November, adding to hints of recovery, but updated data showed the housing crash was much deeper than previously thought. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - Copper fell on Thursday, snapping two days of gains, on investor concerns that the latest round of European Central Bank loans to banks were ufficient to help pull the euro zone out of a two-year-old sovereign debt crisis. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 0.63 percent to $7,402.75 a tonne by 0116 GMT, after gaining 2.7 percent in the past two days. Prices have fallen 23 percent this year, the first annual drop in three. * The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.77 percent to 54,200 yuan ($8,600) a tonne. Shanghai copper has lost a quarter of its value in 2011. * China's refined copper imports jumped by nearly half on the year in November to reach the second-highest on record, as an open arbitrage between London and Shanghai bolstered a trend of increased imports for financing. * China's daily apparent consumption for refined copper surged 29.9 percent in November from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official Chinese data. * The world refined copper market was in deficit of 170,000 tonnes in the first nine months of the year, compared with a deficit of 429,000 tonnes in the same period a year earlier, an industry report showed on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures rose sion on Thursday in early Asian trade after U.S. crude stockpiles fell to a three-year low. Gains were capped by ongoing concerns over the euro zone debt crisis, boost in sentiment from a bigger-than- tral Bank offer of loans by the region's banks was offset by data showing Italy had tipped into recession. * U.S. crude for February rose 36 cents to $99.03 a barrel by 0040 GMT, after gaining $1.43 to settle at $98.67 on Wednesday. * In London, ICE February Brent crude settled 98 cents higher at $7.71 a barrel on Wednesday. * U.S. government data showed domestic crude stocks fell 10.6 million barrels last week to 323.6 million barrels, the lowest since the week to Dec. 26, 2008, after logging the biggest weekly inventory drawdown in nearly 11 years. * China's crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia rose 32.3 percent from a year earlier to 4.81 million tonnes in November, customs data showed. November imports were also 5.7 percent higher than 4.55 million tonnes in October. * KazMunaiGas Exploration Production said on Wednesday it expects to meet its reduced oil production target for the year after police deployed armed security around the oilfield closest to the scene of Kazakhstan's deadliest riots in decades. * Libya has agreed to supply oil to four major European trading houses in 2012, a senior National Oil Corporation (NOC) source said, amounting to at least 9 percent of its crude exports, in a break from a policy of restricting sales to refiners. * Arab League officials arrive in Syria on Thursday to prepare for monitors overseeing an Arab peace plan, after activists said President Bashar al-Assad's forces carried out the deadliest assault in their nine-month crackdown on protests. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)