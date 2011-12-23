----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,169.65 +61.91 Nikkei ---mkts closed --- NASDAQ 2,599.45 +21.48 FTSE 5,456.97 +67.23 S&P 500 1,254.00 +10.28 Hang Seng 18,554.68 +176.45 CRB Index 305.67 +1.77 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.956 -0.014 US 30 YR Bond 2.982 -0.022 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3064 1.3067 Yen US$ 78.08 78.16 INR US$ 52.72 52.73 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1606.50 Silver (Lon) 29.300 Gold (NY) 1614.79 Light Crude 99.50 --------------------------( Dec 23 )--------------------------- Overnight market action with Friday Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on the cusp of finishing out the year higher as another decline in jobless claims pointed to further improvement in the labor market. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 61.84 points, or 0.51 percent, at 12,169.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 10.29 points, or 0.83 percent, at 1,254.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.48 points, or 0.83 percent, at 2,599.45. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Banks buoyed Britain's FTSE 100 on Thursday as Goldman Sachs analysts said the take-up by lenders of ECB loans should be seen as an "important positive" and market bulls attempted to push the index through important technical levels. London's blue chips closed up 67.23 points, or 1.3 percent, at 5,456.97. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Markets closed for a national holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set for a higher open on Friday, on the last full week of trading the year, helped by gains on Wall Street that came amid signs of a strengthening U.S. economy. The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open up 1.15 percent at 18,589.68. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland companies was set to open up 1.61 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro barely budged in holiday-thinned Asian trade on Friday, leaving it on track to end the year modestly lower against the dollar as the European debt crisis looks set to last for many more months. It was pinned at $1.3050, having held to a tight $1.3016/$1.3120 range overnight. Support was found around $1.3000/20 and immediate resistance at $1.3120, while trading is set to be ultra-thin with Tokyo on holiday and Christmas just around the corner. The single currency was last at A$1.2874, having skidded to an all-time low of A$1.2848 on Thursday. It was near a three-month low of NZ$1.6810 against the New Zealand dollar and was last at NZ$1.6833. Against the safe-haven Swiss franc, the euro was also struggling at 1.2213 franc, not far from the cap of 1.20 franc introduced by the Swiss National Bank in September. The dollar index inched lower 0.1 percent to 80.032, while it stayed dormant at 78.18 against the yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices were mixed on Thursday in light, choppy trading, and long bonds were boosted by the Federal Reserve's final buyback of the year. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 2/32 in price to yield 1.96 percent, down from 1.97 percent late on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds rose 9/32 in price to yield , from 3.00 percent on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold traded steady on Friday, taking cues from slightly higher equities after upbeat U.S. economic data encouraged investors, while the persistent gloom hanging over the euro zone weighed on sentiment. * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,607.89 an ounce by 0036 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of half a percent. * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,610.20. * The dangers facing Europe's financial system have continued to worsen, Europe's recently created super-watchdog, the European System Risk Board (ESRB), said on Thursday, as it urged the euro zone to get its new rescue fund up and running. * Spanish and Italian bond yields crept higher on Thursday, even as Italy's Senate passed a vote of confidence in the government of Prime Minister Mario Monti that put a final seal on an emergency austerity budget. * The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits hit a 3-1/2 year low last week and consumer sentiment scaled a six-month high in December, bolstering views the economy was gaining momentum, even though third-quarter growth was revised down. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1 percent from a day earlier to 1,254.57 tonnes, the lowest since early November. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - London copper was steady on Friday as it headed for its first weekly gain in three after signs of a recovery in the U.S. economy boosted investor hopes that demand for the industrial metal may pick up. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.13 percent to $7,550 a tonne by 0125 GMT, extending gains from the previous session. Prices have climbed 2.8 percent this week, snapping two weeks of declines. Copper is still down 21 percent this year, its worst annual performance since 2008. * The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange increased 0.86 percent to 55,340 yuan ($8,700) a tonne. * The number of outstanding copper futures contracts on the LME has fallen this week, as positions are closed out before the year-end holidays. <0#MCU-FUT-OI> For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent futures were steady above $107 a barrel on Friday, supported by fresh signs of a strengthening U.S. economy and the prospect of supply disruptions from the Middle East. U.S. government data showed new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to their lowest in 3-1/2 years, while consumer sentiment at the world's biggest oil consumer improved in December to its highest level in six months. Brent crude slipped 6 cents to $107.83 a barrel by 0112 GMT after settling Thursday 18 cents higher at $107.89 a barrel. For the week, Brent is poised to rise 4.6 percent, reversing losses in the previous week. U.S. crude fell 7 cents to $99.46 a barrel. The benchmark is set for a 6.3 percent weekly gain, after falling the week before. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)