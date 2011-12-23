----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,169.65 +61.91 Nikkei ---mkts closed ---
NASDAQ 2,599.45 +21.48 FTSE 5,456.97 +67.23
S&P 500 1,254.00 +10.28 Hang Seng 18,554.68 +176.45
CRB Index 305.67 +1.77
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.956 -0.014
US 30 YR Bond 2.982 -0.022
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3064 1.3067 Yen US$ 78.08 78.16
INR US$ 52.72 52.73
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1606.50 Silver (Lon) 29.300
Gold (NY) 1614.79 Light Crude 99.50
--------------------------( Dec 23 )---------------------------
Overnight market action with Friday Hong Kong open.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, putting the S&P 500
on the cusp of finishing out the year higher as another decline
in jobless claims pointed to further improvement in the labor
market.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 61.84
points, or 0.51 percent, at 12,169.58. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 10.29 points, or 0.83 percent, at 1,254.01.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.48 points, or 0.83
percent, at 2,599.45.
LONDON - Banks buoyed Britain's FTSE 100 on Thursday as
Goldman Sachs analysts said the take-up by lenders of ECB loans
should be seen as an "important positive" and market bulls
attempted to push the index through important technical levels.
London's blue chips closed up 67.23 points, or 1.3
percent, at 5,456.97.
TOKYO - Markets closed for a national holiday.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set for a higher open on
Friday, on the last full week of trading the year, helped by
gains on Wall Street that came amid signs of a strengthening
U.S. economy.
The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open up 1.15
percent at 18,589.68. The China Enterprises index of top
locally listed mainland companies was set to open up 1.61
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro barely budged in holiday-thinned Asian
trade on Friday, leaving it on track to end the year modestly
lower against the dollar as the European debt crisis looks set
to last for many more months.
It was pinned at $1.3050, having held to a tight
$1.3016/$1.3120 range overnight. Support was found around
$1.3000/20 and immediate resistance at $1.3120, while trading is
set to be ultra-thin with Tokyo on holiday and Christmas just
around the corner.
The single currency was last at A$1.2874, having
skidded to an all-time low of A$1.2848 on Thursday. It was near
a three-month low of NZ$1.6810 against the New Zealand dollar
and was last at NZ$1.6833.
Against the safe-haven Swiss franc, the euro was also
struggling at 1.2213 franc, not far from the cap of
1.20 franc introduced by the Swiss National Bank in September.
The dollar index inched lower 0.1 percent to 80.032,
while it stayed dormant at 78.18 against the yen.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices were mixed on Thursday in
light, choppy trading, and long bonds were boosted by the
Federal Reserve's final buyback of the year.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 2/32 in
price to yield 1.96 percent, down from 1.97 percent late on
Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds rose 9/32 in price to
yield , from 3.00 percent on Wednesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold traded steady on Friday, taking cues from
slightly higher equities after upbeat U.S. economic data
encouraged investors, while the persistent gloom hanging over
the euro zone weighed on sentiment.
* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,607.89 an
ounce by 0036 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of half a
percent.
* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,610.20.
* The dangers facing Europe's financial system have
continued to worsen, Europe's recently created super-watchdog,
the European System Risk Board (ESRB), said on Thursday, as it
urged the euro zone to get its new rescue fund up and running.
* Spanish and Italian bond yields crept higher on Thursday,
even as Italy's Senate passed a vote of confidence in the
government of Prime Minister Mario Monti that put a final seal
on an emergency austerity budget.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits hit a 3-1/2 year low last week and consumer sentiment
scaled a six-month high in December, bolstering views the
economy was gaining momentum, even though third-quarter growth
was revised down.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1 percent from a day
earlier to 1,254.57 tonnes, the lowest since early November.
BASE METALS
KUALA LUMPUR - London copper was steady on Friday as it
headed for its first weekly gain in three after signs of a
recovery in the U.S. economy boosted investor hopes that demand
for the industrial metal may pick up.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
inched up 0.13 percent to $7,550 a tonne by 0125 GMT, extending
gains from the previous session. Prices have climbed 2.8 percent
this week, snapping two weeks of declines. Copper is still down
21 percent this year, its worst annual performance since 2008.
* The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange increased 0.86 percent to 55,340 yuan
($8,700) a tonne.
* The number of outstanding copper futures contracts on the
LME has fallen this week, as positions are closed out before the
year-end holidays. <0#MCU-FUT-OI>
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent futures were steady above $107 a barrel on
Friday, supported by fresh signs of a strengthening U.S. economy
and the prospect of supply disruptions from the Middle East.
U.S. government data showed new claims for unemployment
benefits dropped to their lowest in 3-1/2 years, while consumer
sentiment at the world's biggest oil consumer improved in
December to its highest level in six months.
Brent crude slipped 6 cents to $107.83 a barrel by
0112 GMT after settling Thursday 18 cents higher at $107.89 a
barrel. For the week, Brent is poised to rise 4.6 percent,
reversing losses in the previous week.
U.S. crude fell 7 cents to $99.46 a barrel. The
benchmark is set for a 6.3 percent weekly gain, after falling
the week before.
