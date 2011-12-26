----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,294.00 +124.35 Nikkei 8,490.61 +95.45 NASDAQ 2,618.64 +19.19 FTSE 5,512.70 +55.73 S&P 500 1,265.33 +11.33 Hang Seng ---mkts closed--- CRB Index 306.08 +0.41 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.956 -0.014 US 30 YR Bond 2.982 -0.022 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) EUR US$ 1.3054 1.3058 Yen US$ 77.96 78.02 INR US$ 52.9600 52.9675 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1606.50 Silver (Lon) 29.300 Gold (NY) 1614.79 Light Crude 99.50 -----------------------------( Dec 26 )----------------------- Weekend market action with Monday midmorning Tokyo. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 turned positive for the year and closed out its third week of gains in four on Friday as equities extended their rally after a string of unexpectedly strong economic data. The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 124.35 points, or 1.02 percent, to 12,294 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 11.33 points, or 0.90 percent, to 1,265.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 19.19 points, or 0.74 percent, to end at 2,618.64. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading share index posted solid gains on Friday's final half-day trading session before Christmas, albeit in very thin volumes, with technical factors the main driving force ahead of the long holiday. At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 55.73 points, or 1.0 percent, at 5,512.70, extending the previous session's 1.3 percent rise and pushing further above the key 50-day moving average of around 5,450. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose on Monday to breach its 25-day moving average after upbeat U.S. housing data and a deal to extend the U.S. payroll tax cut for two months. The Nikkei was up 1.3 percent at 8,500.73 by 0124 GMT, trading above its 25-day moving average of 8,459, while the broader Topix index added 0.6 percent to 727.56. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong's financial markets are closed on Monday and Tuesday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday, Dec. 28. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar on Friday closed the week lower against a currency basket, and more losses were likely next week as portfolio managers rebalance their portfolios for the year-end after gains in U.S. assets. The dollar index was flat in late afternoon trading at 80.010 and down 0.2 percent this week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Treasuries prices fell on Friday as investors unwound positions heading into the slow year-end period, with very low trading volumes exaggerating price moves. The Treasury sold $177 billion in new coupon debt over a week-and-a-half period. The sales included three-, 10- and 30-year securities last week and two-, five- and seven-year debt this week. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold prices slipped on Friday, tracking the euro's declines as upbeat U.S. economic data boosted the dollar, though volumes were exceptionally light even for a market in holiday mode. Spot gold eased to $1,604.90 an ounce by 2:44 p.m. EST (1944 GMT) from $1,605.90 an ounce at Thursday's close. In New York, benchmark February gold futures settled on the COMEX down $4.6 at $1,606, in extremely thin conditions. Data from the exchange showed trading volume was paltry at 80 percent below its average for the last 30 and 250 days. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose in thin trade on Friday after a recent run of encouraging data from the United States provided an optimistic outlook for growth and for metals demand in the world's largest economy. Limiting gains, however, were ongoing concerns about Europe's debt crisis, and copper was still on course for its first annual loss in two years. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended at $7,650 a tonne, up from Thursday's close of $7,540. The metal used in power and construction earlier hit its highest level in more than a week, although light volumes on the last trading day before Christmas exaggerated moves. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose for a fifth straight day on Friday, on concerns about potential supply disruptions in Iran and Iraq and recent signs of a strengthening U.S. economy. Trading volumes were thinned in a shortened session ahead of the Christmas holiday. Oil also found support from stronger equities on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 index turning positive for the year in a four-day rally to end up for the week, on the recent better-than-expected economic data. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)