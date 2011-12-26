----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,294.00 +124.35 Nikkei 8,490.61 +95.45
NASDAQ 2,618.64 +19.19 FTSE 5,512.70 +55.73
S&P 500 1,265.33 +11.33 Hang Seng ---mkts closed---
CRB Index 306.08 +0.41
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.956 -0.014
US 30 YR Bond 2.982 -0.022
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
EUR US$ 1.3054 1.3058 Yen US$ 77.96 78.02
INR US$ 52.9600 52.9675
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1606.50 Silver (Lon) 29.300
Gold (NY) 1614.79 Light Crude 99.50
-----------------------------( Dec 26 )-----------------------
Weekend market action with Monday midmorning Tokyo.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 turned positive for the year and
closed out its third week of gains in four on Friday as equities
extended their rally after a string of unexpectedly strong
economic data.
The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 124.35
points, or 1.02 percent, to 12,294 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index rose 11.33 points, or 0.90 percent, to
1,265.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 19.19
points, or 0.74 percent, to end at 2,618.64.
LONDON - Britain's leading share index posted solid gains on
Friday's final half-day trading session before Christmas, albeit
in very thin volumes, with technical factors the main driving
force ahead of the long holiday.
At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 55.73
points, or 1.0 percent, at 5,512.70, extending the previous
session's 1.3 percent rise and pushing further above the key
50-day moving average of around 5,450.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose on Monday to breach its
25-day moving average after upbeat U.S. housing data and a deal
to extend the U.S. payroll tax cut for two months.
The Nikkei was up 1.3 percent at 8,500.73 by 0124 GMT,
trading above its 25-day moving average of 8,459, while the
broader Topix index added 0.6 percent to 727.56.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's financial markets are closed on
Monday and Tuesday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on
Wednesday, Dec. 28.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar on Friday closed the week lower
against a currency basket, and more losses were likely next week
as portfolio managers rebalance their portfolios for the
year-end after gains in U.S. assets.
The dollar index was flat in late afternoon trading
at 80.010 and down 0.2 percent this week.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Treasuries prices fell on Friday as investors
unwound positions heading into the slow year-end period, with
very low trading volumes exaggerating price moves.
The Treasury sold $177 billion in new coupon debt over a
week-and-a-half period. The sales included three-, 10- and
30-year securities last week and two-, five- and seven-year debt
this week.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold prices slipped on Friday, tracking
the euro's declines as upbeat U.S. economic data boosted the
dollar, though volumes were exceptionally light even for a
market in holiday mode.
Spot gold eased to $1,604.90 an ounce by 2:44 p.m.
EST (1944 GMT) from $1,605.90 an ounce at Thursday's
close.
In New York, benchmark February gold futures settled
on the COMEX down $4.6 at $1,606, in extremely thin conditions.
Data from the exchange showed trading volume was paltry at
80 percent below its average for the last 30 and 250 days.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper rose in thin trade on Friday after a
recent run of encouraging data from the United States provided
an optimistic outlook for growth and for metals demand in the
world's largest economy.
Limiting gains, however, were ongoing concerns about
Europe's debt crisis, and copper was still on course for its
first annual loss in two years.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
ended at $7,650 a tonne, up from Thursday's close of $7,540. The
metal used in power and construction earlier hit its highest
level in more than a week, although light volumes on the last
trading day before Christmas exaggerated moves.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose for a fifth straight day on
Friday, on concerns about potential supply disruptions in Iran
and Iraq and recent signs of a strengthening U.S. economy.
Trading volumes were thinned in a shortened session ahead of
the Christmas holiday.
Oil also found support from stronger equities on Wall Street,
with the S&P 500 index turning positive for the year in a
four-day rally to end up for the week, on the recent
better-than-expected economic data.
(Compiled by Harish Nambiar)