----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,291.35 -2.65 Nikkei 8,439.05 -1.51
NASDAQ 2,625.20 +6.56 FTSE 5,512.70 +55.73
S&P 500 1,265.43 +0.10 Hang Seng 18,530.34 -98.83
CRB Index 308.27 +2.19
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 2.016 -0.005
US 30 YR Bond 3.059 +0.007
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3067 1.3072 Yen US$ 77.80 77.82
INR US$ 53.015 53.025
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1607.50 Silver (Lon) 29.220
Gold (NY) 1604.96 Light Crude 101.28
---------------------------( Dec 28 )---------------------------
Overnight market action with Wednesday midsession Tokyo, Hong
Kong open.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended flat on Tuesday after
fluctuating between small gains and losses in a light-volume
session, as investors took a breather following a 5 percent
rally last week.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.65 points,
or 0.02 percent, to 12,291.35 at the close. But the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index inched up 0.10 of a point, or 0.01
percent, to close at 1,265.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index
added 6.56 points, or 0.25 percent, to end at 2,625.20.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - The UK stock market will reopen on Dec. 28. Before
Christmas the FTSE 100 index was up 55.73 points, or 1.0
percent, at 5,512.70, extending the previous session's 1.3
percent rise and pushing further above the key 50-day moving
average of around 5,450.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average steadied in Wednesday morning
trade, though Tokyo Electric Power Co underperformed
the broader market after Japan's trade minister urged the
troubled utility to consider temporarily going under state
control.
The Nikkei was flat at 8,441.74, staying between
its 25-day moving average at 8,465.8 and the 50 percent
retracement of its rally from late November to early December at
8,431.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open almost flat on
Wednesday, with losses in Chinese financials offsetting gains in
oil issues in turnover likely to stay weak as the year draws to
a close.
The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open down 0.04
percent at 18,621.50. The China Enterprises Index of the
top locally listed mainland companies was set to open down 0.46
percent at 10,086.53.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro hovered above an 11-month trough against
the dollar in Asia on Wednesday, with thin year-end trade set to
keep the common currency subdued and as markets awaited the
outcome of an Italian bond sale due later in the week.
The euro stood at $1.3068, little changed from late
New York levels, but not far off the Dec. 14 low of $1.2944.
Immediate support is seen around $1.3050, a trendline drawn from
the Dec. 14 trough.
With the euro idling, the dollar index was also
relatively calm at 79.802, not far off an 11-month peak of
80.730 set on Dec. 14.
Against the yen, the greenback stood at 77.85,
remaining in a well-worn range roughly between 77.00 and 78.20
seen so far this month.
Commodity currencies were similarly directionless, with the
Australian dollar at $1.0145, stuck in the middle of
this month's $0.9860/$1.0380 range.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices edged higher on Tuesday as
fewer-than-normal market participants returned to their desks
for the shortened week between Christmas and New Year's.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
4/32 higher in price to yield 2.02 percent. The 10-year yield
began trade in 2011 at 3.31 percent.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds rose 16/32 in price
to yield 3.04 percent, down marginally from 3.05 percent late
Friday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Wednesday, on track for its
third consecutive session of decline, as prices came under
pressure from weak technicals.
* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,589.99 an
ounce by 0034 GMT.
* U.S. gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,591.70.
* Gold failed to return to the 200-day moving average, which
had been a key support level for about three years during gold's
rally and was broken two week earlier.
* Improving labor market conditions lifted U.S. consumer
confidence to an eight month high in December, but persistently
weak house prices remain an obstacle to faster economic growth.
* Gold exchanges in China outside of two in Shanghai are to
be banned, authorities said in a statement released on Tuesday.
A number of small gold exchanges had been established in China
as rallying gold prices attract investors.
* Italian government bond yields edged higher on Tuesday and
were expected to rise further this week with investors growing
nervous that thin liquidity may complicate Rome's plans to sell
8.5 billion euros worth of debt.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
KUALA LUMPUR - London copper dropped on Wednesday, snapping
four days of gains, on concern demand for the metal used in
pipes and electrical wires will wane after a report showed weak
house prices in the United States, the world's largest economy.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
lost 1.3 percent to $7,547.25 a tonne by 0114 GMT. The exchange
was closed on Monday and Tuesday. Prices have tumbled 21 percent
so far this year, coming after two annual increases.
* The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched up 0.35 percent to 55,240 yuan a
tonne.
* A report from Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller showed U.S.
house prices in 20 major metropolitan areas declined 1.2 percent
on an unadjusted basis in October after falling 0.7 percent the
prior month.
* Workers at Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc's
mine in Indonesia halted on Tuesday their return to work after a
three-month strike, pending the resolution of a labour dispute,
senior union officials said.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent crude oil steadied above $109 a barrel on
Wednesday after rallying for six straight sessions, supported by
Iran's threat to halt oil shipments through the Strait of
Hormuz.
Brent eased 10 cents in thin trading to $109.17 a
barrel by 0153 GMT, after climbing more than a dollar the
previous session. Prices have surged over 5 percent since Dec.
16. U.S. crude edged up a cent to $101.35 a barrel.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Harish Nambiar)