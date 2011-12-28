----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,291.35 -2.65 Nikkei 8,439.05 -1.51 NASDAQ 2,625.20 +6.56 FTSE 5,512.70 +55.73 S&P 500 1,265.43 +0.10 Hang Seng 18,530.34 -98.83 CRB Index 308.27 +2.19 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.016 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.059 +0.007 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3067 1.3072 Yen US$ 77.80 77.82 INR US$ 53.015 53.025 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1607.50 Silver (Lon) 29.220 Gold (NY) 1604.96 Light Crude 101.28 ---------------------------( Dec 28 )--------------------------- Overnight market action with Wednesday midsession Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended flat on Tuesday after fluctuating between small gains and losses in a light-volume session, as investors took a breather following a 5 percent rally last week. The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.65 points, or 0.02 percent, to 12,291.35 at the close. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up 0.10 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to close at 1,265.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 6.56 points, or 0.25 percent, to end at 2,625.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - The UK stock market will reopen on Dec. 28. Before Christmas the FTSE 100 index was up 55.73 points, or 1.0 percent, at 5,512.70, extending the previous session's 1.3 percent rise and pushing further above the key 50-day moving average of around 5,450. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average steadied in Wednesday morning trade, though Tokyo Electric Power Co underperformed the broader market after Japan's trade minister urged the troubled utility to consider temporarily going under state control. The Nikkei was flat at 8,441.74, staying between its 25-day moving average at 8,465.8 and the 50 percent retracement of its rally from late November to early December at 8,431. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open almost flat on Wednesday, with losses in Chinese financials offsetting gains in oil issues in turnover likely to stay weak as the year draws to a close. The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open down 0.04 percent at 18,621.50. The China Enterprises Index of the top locally listed mainland companies was set to open down 0.46 percent at 10,086.53. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro hovered above an 11-month trough against the dollar in Asia on Wednesday, with thin year-end trade set to keep the common currency subdued and as markets awaited the outcome of an Italian bond sale due later in the week. The euro stood at $1.3068, little changed from late New York levels, but not far off the Dec. 14 low of $1.2944. Immediate support is seen around $1.3050, a trendline drawn from the Dec. 14 trough. With the euro idling, the dollar index was also relatively calm at 79.802, not far off an 11-month peak of 80.730 set on Dec. 14. Against the yen, the greenback stood at 77.85, remaining in a well-worn range roughly between 77.00 and 78.20 seen so far this month. Commodity currencies were similarly directionless, with the Australian dollar at $1.0145, stuck in the middle of this month's $0.9860/$1.0380 range. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices edged higher on Tuesday as fewer-than-normal market participants returned to their desks for the shortened week between Christmas and New Year's. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 4/32 higher in price to yield 2.02 percent. The 10-year yield began trade in 2011 at 3.31 percent. Thirty-year Treasury bonds rose 16/32 in price to yield 3.04 percent, down marginally from 3.05 percent late Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Wednesday, on track for its third consecutive session of decline, as prices came under pressure from weak technicals. * Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,589.99 an ounce by 0034 GMT. * U.S. gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,591.70. * Gold failed to return to the 200-day moving average, which had been a key support level for about three years during gold's rally and was broken two week earlier. * Improving labor market conditions lifted U.S. consumer confidence to an eight month high in December, but persistently weak house prices remain an obstacle to faster economic growth. * Gold exchanges in China outside of two in Shanghai are to be banned, authorities said in a statement released on Tuesday. A number of small gold exchanges had been established in China as rallying gold prices attract investors. * Italian government bond yields edged higher on Tuesday and were expected to rise further this week with investors growing nervous that thin liquidity may complicate Rome's plans to sell 8.5 billion euros worth of debt. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - London copper dropped on Wednesday, snapping four days of gains, on concern demand for the metal used in pipes and electrical wires will wane after a report showed weak house prices in the United States, the world's largest economy. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 1.3 percent to $7,547.25 a tonne by 0114 GMT. The exchange was closed on Monday and Tuesday. Prices have tumbled 21 percent so far this year, coming after two annual increases. * The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.35 percent to 55,240 yuan a tonne. * A report from Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller showed U.S. house prices in 20 major metropolitan areas declined 1.2 percent on an unadjusted basis in October after falling 0.7 percent the prior month. * Workers at Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc's mine in Indonesia halted on Tuesday their return to work after a three-month strike, pending the resolution of a labour dispute, senior union officials said. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude oil steadied above $109 a barrel on Wednesday after rallying for six straight sessions, supported by Iran's threat to halt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent eased 10 cents in thin trading to $109.17 a barrel by 0153 GMT, after climbing more than a dollar the previous session. Prices have surged over 5 percent since Dec. 16. U.S. crude edged up a cent to $101.35 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)