----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,151.41 -139.94 Nikkei 8,362.92 -60.70
NASDAQ 2,589.98 -35.22 FTSE 5,507.40 -5.30
S&P 500 1,249.64 -15.79 Hang Seng 18,327.22 -191.45
CRB Index 305.49 -2.78
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.913 -0.089
US 30 YR Bond 2.909 -0.120
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2918 1.2922 Yen US$ 77.81 77.85
INR US$ 53.07 53.08
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1571.00 Silver (Lon) 28.650
Gold (NY) 1592.29 Light Crude 99.47
-----------------------------( Dec 29 )-------------------------
Overnight market action with Thursday midsession Tokyo, Hong
Kong open.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday
after a hefty year-end rally and the S&P 500 erased gains for
the year on renewed concerns about the euro zone's financial
health.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 139.94 points,
or 1.14 percent, to end at 12,151.41. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 15.79 points, or 1.25 percent, to 1,249.64.
The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 35.22 points, or 1.34
percent, to 2,589.98.
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged lower on Wednesday,
weighed on by riskier banking and mining assets which more than
offset gains in defensive stocks.
London's blue-chip index closed down 5.30 points, or
0.1 percent, at 5,507.40, well off its intraday high of 5,567.86
with Wall Street lower as the British market closed.
TOKYO - Japan's leading stock index fell more than 1 percent
on Thursday ahead of an Italian debt sale that could prove
challenging in thin volumes, and Tokyo equities were seen as
having more room to fall as players cut positions heading into
the year-end.
Taking cues from declines in U.S. and European shares as
well as a broad fall in the euro on renewed concerns over the
euro zone sovereign debt crisis, the Nikkei average was
down 1.1 percent at 8,333.94, below 8,362 -- the 61.8 percent
retracement of its rally from late November to early December.
The broader Topix slipped 0.6 percent to 717.04.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on
Thursday, with the Hang Seng Index breaking below chart support
at 18,4000 and with Chinese car maker BYD Co Ltd among
the top percentage losers.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.02 percent
at 18,329.61. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was set to start 1.29 percent
lower at 9,852.06.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro hit a one-year low of $1.2887 on Thursday,
moving closer to its 2011 trough of $1.2860 marked on Jan. 10.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Wednesday as
worries over the anticipated path of Europe's debt crisis
knocked stocks and the euro lower and bolstered the safe-haven
value of U.S. government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Wednesday
traded 25/32 higher in price to yield 1.92 percent, down from
2.01 percent late Tuesday. The 10-year Treasury yield fell the
most since Nov. 9, keeping it on track for its largest yearly
drop in yield since 2008.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds gained 2-14/32 in
price to yield 2.91 percent, down from 3.03 percent late
Tuesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold wallowed near a e-month low on Thursday,
remaining under pressure due to a dollar, while investors
fretted over an important Italian bond auction later in the day.
* Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,550.90 an
ounce by 0022 GMT, on course for an 11-percent decline in
December. It hit a three-month low of $1,549.24 in the previous
session.
* U.S. gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,552.50.
* The dollar index edged higher, after its surge in
the previous session pushed down precious metals, as investors
grew increasingly nervous over a Italian bond auction scheduled
on Thursday, even after a strong sale of short-term bonds on
Wednesday.
* Spot silver dropped nearly 1 percent to a
three-month low of $26.78, after prices fell more than 5 percent
in the previous session.
* Spot platinum fell to $1,369.75, its lowest in
nearly two years, and recovered slightly to $1,370.99.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings were unchanged at
1,254.57 tonnes by Dec 28.
BASE METALS
KUALA LUMPUR - London copper fell on Thursday, dropping for
a second straight session as a firm dollar weighed, while
investors eyed an important Italian bond auction later in the
day for further trading cues.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
declined 0.8 percent to $7,403 a tonne by 0125 GMT, extending
losses from the previous session.
* LME copper has dropped about 23 percent this year, coming
after a 30 percent gain in 2010 and a 140 percent jump in 2009.
* The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange lost 1.32 percent to 54,440 yuan
($8,600) a tonne.
* Pressure built on an Indonesian firm on Wednesday to
resolve a local dispute with workers at a Freeport McMoran
Copper & Gold Inc mine that has prompted the union to
halt a return to work after a three-month strike.
The delay will push back the resumption of full operations
at the world's second-biggest copper mine in eastern
Indonesia.
* China's manufacturing activity is expected to contract
again in December, suggesting the world's second-largest economy
is finishing 2011 on a weak note amid the global slowdown. The
official purchasing managers' index for December will be
released on Jan. 1.
OIL
SINGAPORE - U.S. crude rose towards $100 a barrel on
Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's sell-off, on
fears that Iran could cause havoc to oil shipments flowing
through a vital trade route.
* NYMEX crude for February climbed 17 cents to $99.53
a barrel by 5 GMT, recovering after a fall of nearly $2 the day
before. Wednesday's decline snapped a string of six straight
sessions of gains.
* Iran's top naval commander said closing the Strait of
Hormuz to oil tankers would be "easier than drinking a glass of
water," echoing a similar threat made by the country's first
vice-president on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Fifth Fleet, which patrols the seas of the Middle
East and Central Asia, said it would not allow any disruption to
traffic in the Strait.
* U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 9.6 million barrels last
week, confounding analysts' expectations for a 1.7 million
barrel fall, according to the American Petroleum Institute.
. The U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its
weekly inventory report later on Thursday.
(Compiled by Harish Nambiar)