----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,151.41 -139.94 Nikkei 8,362.92 -60.70 NASDAQ 2,589.98 -35.22 FTSE 5,507.40 -5.30 S&P 500 1,249.64 -15.79 Hang Seng 18,327.22 -191.45 CRB Index 305.49 -2.78 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.913 -0.089 US 30 YR Bond 2.909 -0.120 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2918 1.2922 Yen US$ 77.81 77.85 INR US$ 53.07 53.08 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1571.00 Silver (Lon) 28.650 Gold (NY) 1592.29 Light Crude 99.47 -----------------------------( Dec 29 )------------------------- Overnight market action with Thursday midsession Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday after a hefty year-end rally and the S&P 500 erased gains for the year on renewed concerns about the euro zone's financial health. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 139.94 points, or 1.14 percent, to end at 12,151.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 15.79 points, or 1.25 percent, to 1,249.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 35.22 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,589.98. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index edged lower on Wednesday, weighed on by riskier banking and mining assets which more than offset gains in defensive stocks. London's blue-chip index closed down 5.30 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,507.40, well off its intraday high of 5,567.86 with Wall Street lower as the British market closed. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's leading stock index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday ahead of an Italian debt sale that could prove challenging in thin volumes, and Tokyo equities were seen as having more room to fall as players cut positions heading into the year-end. Taking cues from declines in U.S. and European shares as well as a broad fall in the euro on renewed concerns over the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, the Nikkei average was down 1.1 percent at 8,333.94, below 8,362 -- the 61.8 percent retracement of its rally from late November to early December. The broader Topix slipped 0.6 percent to 717.04. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Thursday, with the Hang Seng Index breaking below chart support at 18,4000 and with Chinese car maker BYD Co Ltd among the top percentage losers. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.02 percent at 18,329.61. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was set to start 1.29 percent lower at 9,852.06. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro hit a one-year low of $1.2887 on Thursday, moving closer to its 2011 trough of $1.2860 marked on Jan. 10. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Wednesday as worries over the anticipated path of Europe's debt crisis knocked stocks and the euro lower and bolstered the safe-haven value of U.S. government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Wednesday traded 25/32 higher in price to yield 1.92 percent, down from 2.01 percent late Tuesday. The 10-year Treasury yield fell the most since Nov. 9, keeping it on track for its largest yearly drop in yield since 2008. Thirty-year Treasury bonds gained 2-14/32 in price to yield 2.91 percent, down from 3.03 percent late Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold wallowed near a e-month low on Thursday, remaining under pressure due to a dollar, while investors fretted over an important Italian bond auction later in the day. * Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,550.90 an ounce by 0022 GMT, on course for an 11-percent decline in December. It hit a three-month low of $1,549.24 in the previous session. * U.S. gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,552.50. * The dollar index edged higher, after its surge in the previous session pushed down precious metals, as investors grew increasingly nervous over a Italian bond auction scheduled on Thursday, even after a strong sale of short-term bonds on Wednesday. * Spot silver dropped nearly 1 percent to a three-month low of $26.78, after prices fell more than 5 percent in the previous session. * Spot platinum fell to $1,369.75, its lowest in nearly two years, and recovered slightly to $1,370.99. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings were unchanged at 1,254.57 tonnes by Dec 28. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - London copper fell on Thursday, dropping for a second straight session as a firm dollar weighed, while investors eyed an important Italian bond auction later in the day for further trading cues. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange declined 0.8 percent to $7,403 a tonne by 0125 GMT, extending losses from the previous session. * LME copper has dropped about 23 percent this year, coming after a 30 percent gain in 2010 and a 140 percent jump in 2009. * The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 1.32 percent to 54,440 yuan ($8,600) a tonne. * Pressure built on an Indonesian firm on Wednesday to resolve a local dispute with workers at a Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc mine that has prompted the union to halt a return to work after a three-month strike. The delay will push back the resumption of full operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine in eastern Indonesia. * China's manufacturing activity is expected to contract again in December, suggesting the world's second-largest economy is finishing 2011 on a weak note amid the global slowdown. The official purchasing managers' index for December will be released on Jan. 1. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - U.S. crude rose towards $100 a barrel on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's sell-off, on fears that Iran could cause havoc to oil shipments flowing through a vital trade route. * NYMEX crude for February climbed 17 cents to $99.53 a barrel by 5 GMT, recovering after a fall of nearly $2 the day before. Wednesday's decline snapped a string of six straight sessions of gains. * Iran's top naval commander said closing the Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers would be "easier than drinking a glass of water," echoing a similar threat made by the country's first vice-president on Tuesday. * The U.S. Fifth Fleet, which patrols the seas of the Middle East and Central Asia, said it would not allow any disruption to traffic in the Strait. * U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 9.6 million barrels last week, confounding analysts' expectations for a 1.7 million barrel fall, according to the American Petroleum Institute. . The U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its weekly inventory report later on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)