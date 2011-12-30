----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,287.04 +135.63 Nikkei 8,425.76 +26.87
NASDAQ 2,613.74 +23.76 FTSE 5,566.77 +59.37
S&P 500 1,263.02 +13.38 Hang Seng 18,483.57 +85.65
CRB Index 304.55 -0.94
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.892 -0.030
US 30 YR Bond 2.900 -0.019
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2947 1.2952 Yen US$ 77.67 77.69
INR US$ 53.07 53.08
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1531.00 Silver (Lon) 26.160
Gold (NY) 1555.19 Light Crude 99.67
----------------------------( Dec 30 )--------------------------
Overnight market action with Friday midmorning Tokyo, Hong kong
open.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, moving the S&P
500 back in positive territory for 2011 ahead of the last
trading day of the year, on more positive signals on the U.S.
economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 135.63
points, or 1.12 percent, to 12,287.04 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index gained 13.38 points, or 1.07 percent,
to 1,263.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 23.76
points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,613.74.
LONDON - Integrated oils pushed Britain's top shares higher
on Thursday, boosted by robust crude prices, in thin volumes on
the last full trading day of the year for the UK's benchmark
index.
The UK equity market closes at 1230 GMT on Friday and
reopens on Tuesday Jan. 3.
London's blue chips closed up 59.37 points, or 1.1
percent, at 5,566.77 in volumes just 36 percent of the 90-day
average and supported by a rebound on Wall Street as the UK
market ended the day.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average edged higher on Friday,
helped by upbeat economic data from the United States, though
it was still set for double-digit losses for 2011 -- the second
straight year of decline and the worst since 2008.
The Nikkei was up 0.3 percent at 8,425.10 with
strategists citing the 25-day moving average of 8,479 as a key
test for the index, while the broader Topix gained 0.3
percent to 724.00.
Volume was expected to be thin on the last trading day of
the year.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open up 0.5 percent
on the last trading of the year, helped largely by financials,
in line with other Asian markets and ahead of preliminary data
for Chinese factory activity in December.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start at 18,489.04. The
China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland
companies was indicated to open up 0.65 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY- The euro clung to modest overnight gains in Asia on
Friday, having been buoyed by a wave of short covering after an
attempt on the downside fizzled out.
Positive U.S. data also helped offset euro zone concerns,
giving risk appetite some support. That saw the dollar index
retreat from a one-year peak of 80.854 to 80.410 and the
euro bounce off a 15-month low of $1.2856 to $1.2951.
Against yen, the euro was at 100.50, off a
10-year low around 100.01 plumbed overnight. Traders said a push
to trigger stops below 100 yen failed, forcing some players to
cover short positions in thin year-end trade.
The euro looked set to end the year down 3 percent against
the greenback, following a 6.6 percent drop in the previous
year, dragged by the euro zone debt crisis.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday, supported
by safe-haven demand on worries that the European sovereign debt
crisis may not be solved without causing significant collateral
damage to the global financial system.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 6/32
higher in price to yield 1.90 percent, down from 1.93 percent
late Wednesday. Safe-haven demand has bolstered Treasuries
through the year, with benchmark notes set for the biggest
yearly dip in yield since 2008.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds gained 15/32 in price
to yield 2.90 percent, down from 2.92 percent late Wednesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - The most-active U.S. gold futures contract
rose more than 1 percent to $1,557.4 an ounce on Friday,
snapping six consecutive sessions of losses.
Spot gold gained 0.6 percent to $1,554.89 an ounce,
off a near six-month low of $1,521.94 hit in the previous
session.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper fell on Thursday for a second straight day
on a firm dollar, investor caution over the euro zone sovereign
debt crisis and worries about growth in big metals consumer
China.
Copper has fallen around 23 percent this year, after a 30
percent gain in 2010 and a 140 percent jump in 2009, as the euro
zone debt crisis slowed credit and prompted investors to switch
to safer assets including the U.S. dollar.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $7,425 a tonne from $7,465 on Wednesday, extending a
loss of 2.4 percent from the previous session.
OIL
SINGAPORE - U.S. crude oil edged up towards $100 a barrel on
Friday and is set to close the year up 9 percent, supported by
Iran's threats to halt oil flow through a vital oil trade route
if the West imposes sanctions on its crude exports.
* NYMEX for February rose 11 cents to $99.76 a barrel
by 0014 GMT, adding to a 29-cent rise the previous session.
* A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on
Thursday the United States was not in a position to tell Tehran
"what to do in the Strait of Hormuz", state television reported,
after the U.S. said it would preserve oil shipments in the Gulf.
Iran's navy chief and first vice president said separately
that the OPEC member could disrupt oil tankers sailing through
the key shipping lane.
* U.S. crude oil inventories showed a surprise build of 3.9
million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration
said, confounding analysts' expectations for a 1.7 million
barrel drawdown.
* U.S. oil demand in October was down 2.17 percent from a
year ago, and more than 1 percent weaker than previously
estimated, the EIA said on Thursday.
(Compiled by Harish Nambiar)