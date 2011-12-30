----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,287.04 +135.63 Nikkei 8,425.76 +26.87 NASDAQ 2,613.74 +23.76 FTSE 5,566.77 +59.37 S&P 500 1,263.02 +13.38 Hang Seng 18,483.57 +85.65 CRB Index 304.55 -0.94 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.892 -0.030 US 30 YR Bond 2.900 -0.019 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2947 1.2952 Yen US$ 77.67 77.69 INR US$ 53.07 53.08 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1531.00 Silver (Lon) 26.160 Gold (NY) 1555.19 Light Crude 99.67 ----------------------------( Dec 30 )-------------------------- Overnight market action with Friday midmorning Tokyo, Hong kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, moving the S&P 500 back in positive territory for 2011 ahead of the last trading day of the year, on more positive signals on the U.S. economy. The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 135.63 points, or 1.12 percent, to 12,287.04 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 13.38 points, or 1.07 percent, to 1,263.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 23.76 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,613.74. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Integrated oils pushed Britain's top shares higher on Thursday, boosted by robust crude prices, in thin volumes on the last full trading day of the year for the UK's benchmark index. The UK equity market closes at 1230 GMT on Friday and reopens on Tuesday Jan. 3. London's blue chips closed up 59.37 points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,566.77 in volumes just 36 percent of the 90-day average and supported by a rebound on Wall Street as the UK market ended the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average edged higher on Friday, helped by upbeat economic data from the United States, though it was still set for double-digit losses for 2011 -- the second straight year of decline and the worst since 2008. The Nikkei was up 0.3 percent at 8,425.10 with strategists citing the 25-day moving average of 8,479 as a key test for the index, while the broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 724.00. Volume was expected to be thin on the last trading day of the year. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open up 0.5 percent on the last trading of the year, helped largely by financials, in line with other Asian markets and ahead of preliminary data for Chinese factory activity in December. The Hang Seng Index was set to start at 18,489.04. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open up 0.65 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro clung to modest overnight gains in Asia on Friday, having been buoyed by a wave of short covering after an attempt on the downside fizzled out. Positive U.S. data also helped offset euro zone concerns, giving risk appetite some support. That saw the dollar index retreat from a one-year peak of 80.854 to 80.410 and the euro bounce off a 15-month low of $1.2856 to $1.2951. Against yen, the euro was at 100.50, off a 10-year low around 100.01 plumbed overnight. Traders said a push to trigger stops below 100 yen failed, forcing some players to cover short positions in thin year-end trade. The euro looked set to end the year down 3 percent against the greenback, following a 6.6 percent drop in the previous year, dragged by the euro zone debt crisis. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday, supported by safe-haven demand on worries that the European sovereign debt crisis may not be solved without causing significant collateral damage to the global financial system. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 6/32 higher in price to yield 1.90 percent, down from 1.93 percent late Wednesday. Safe-haven demand has bolstered Treasuries through the year, with benchmark notes set for the biggest yearly dip in yield since 2008. Thirty-year Treasury bonds gained 15/32 in price to yield 2.90 percent, down from 2.92 percent late Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - The most-active U.S. gold futures contract rose more than 1 percent to $1,557.4 an ounce on Friday, snapping six consecutive sessions of losses. Spot gold gained 0.6 percent to $1,554.89 an ounce, off a near six-month low of $1,521.94 hit in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell on Thursday for a second straight day on a firm dollar, investor caution over the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and worries about growth in big metals consumer China. Copper has fallen around 23 percent this year, after a 30 percent gain in 2010 and a 140 percent jump in 2009, as the euro zone debt crisis slowed credit and prompted investors to switch to safer assets including the U.S. dollar. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,425 a tonne from $7,465 on Wednesday, extending a loss of 2.4 percent from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - U.S. crude oil edged up towards $100 a barrel on Friday and is set to close the year up 9 percent, supported by Iran's threats to halt oil flow through a vital oil trade route if the West imposes sanctions on its crude exports. * NYMEX for February rose 11 cents to $99.76 a barrel by 0014 GMT, adding to a 29-cent rise the previous session. * A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Thursday the United States was not in a position to tell Tehran "what to do in the Strait of Hormuz", state television reported, after the U.S. said it would preserve oil shipments in the Gulf. Iran's navy chief and first vice president said separately that the OPEC member could disrupt oil tankers sailing through the key shipping lane. * U.S. crude oil inventories showed a surprise build of 3.9 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, confounding analysts' expectations for a 1.7 million barrel drawdown. * U.S. oil demand in October was down 2.17 percent from a year ago, and more than 1 percent weaker than previously estimated, the EIA said on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)