----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,217.56 -69.48 Nikkei Holiday NASDAQ 2,605.15 -8.59 FTSE 5,566.77 +59.37 S&P 500 1,257.60 -5.42 Hang Seng Holiday ----------------------------(Jan 2)---------------------------- Weekend market action. Tokyo and Hong Kong markets closed on Monday.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - For the U.S. stock market, 2011 was a long wild ride to nowhere.

The broad S&P 500 endured huge daily swings but a year of drama left the index almost where it started. It lost a mere 0.003 percent, closest to unchanged since 1947, according to Standard & Poor's.

Global markets have been battered this year by the euro-zone debt crisis, upheaval in the Middle East, and U.S. political gridlock. Similar events probably await investors in 2012.

On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 69.48 points, or 0.57 percent, to 12,217.56 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 5.42 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,257.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 8.59 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,605.15.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index enjoyed a late rally on Friday but ended 2011 down 5.7 percent, led lower by riskier assets as the threat of economic meltdown smouldered in the background.

The FTSE 100 closed the truncated last trading session of 2011 up 5.51 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,572.28, after a year in which uncertainty has dominated investors' minds as governments resort to austerity measures to cull mounting debt piles.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The euro capped off the most tumultuous year in its short history on Friday, slipping to a 10-year trough below 100 yen and struggling to hold gains against the dollar, a trend traders expect to continue in 2012.

The euro fell 0.9 percent to 99.77 yen and looked set to end the year down more than 8 percent against Japan's currency.

It held up a bit better against the dollar, shedding 3.1 percent since the start of 2011, but day-to-day trading for most of the year was extremely volatile.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields ended 2011 near all-time lows, as prices rallied on Friday in a shortened session and the last trading day of the year.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 6/32 in price for a yield of 1.88 percent, down from 1.90 percent at Thursday's close. Thirty-year Treasury bonds gained 10/32 in price to yield 2.89 percent, down from 2.91 percent late on Thursday.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

NEW YORK - Gold rose 1 percent on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier this week that sent the market briefly into bear territory, and the metal sealed its 11th consecutive year of gains.

Spot gold rose 1.2 percent to $1,564.69 by 2:26 p.m. EST (1926 GMT), but it has limped into the end of the year with a 10 percent drop in December.

- - - -

BASE METALS

NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper rose in the last session of 2011 but sharp losses from earlier in the year caused the base metal its first annual decline in three years.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 2.4 percent to close Friday's session at $7,600 a tonne.

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices ended 2011 up 13 percent as a fresh wave of supply concerns capped a year of unrest and disruptions in North Africa and the Middle East that overwhelmed concerns about the economic health of large consuming nations.

On Friday, Brent February crude fell 63 cents to $107.38 a barrel, having swung from $106.62 to $108.25 in light holiday trade, weighed down by ongoing concerns about Europe's debt crisis and slowing Chinese factories.

U.S. February crude fell 82 cents to settle at $98.83 a barrel, having swung from $98.61 to $100.16.

- - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)