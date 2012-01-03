----------------------------(08:10 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,217.56 -69.48 Nikkei Holiday NASDAQ 2,605.15 -8.59 FTSE 5,566.77 +59.37 S&P 500 1,257.60 -5.42 Hang Seng 18,762.33 +327.94 ----------------------------(Jan 3)----------------------------- Overnight market action. US and London markets closed on Monday. Tokyo markets closed on Tuesday.

EQUITIES

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Monday, with strength in property stocks helping the benchmark indexes start the year higher after 2011 was the worst year since 2008, but trading volume is likely to stay low.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.82 percent at 18,770.64. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was set to start 2.02 percent higher at 10,136.89.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro got off to a rocky start against major currencies on Tuesday, standing just above a decade trough on the yen in Asia and looked set to remain under pressure in 2012 from Europe's debt crisis.

The euro was at 99.42 yen, having slipped as deep as 98.71 overnight on the EBS trading platform, its lowest since late 2000, following breaks of major chart support from 100 yen.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Spot silver jumped more than 2 percent on Tuesday, leading gains in the precious metals complex as investors returned to the market in the new year with renewed appetite for risk.

Cash silver rose as much as 2.1 percent to $28.39 an ounce, before easing slightly to $28.21 by 0106 GMT.

Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,571.89 an ounce, after posting a 10-percent rise in 2011.

BASE METALS

KUALA LUMPUR - London copper rose on Tuesday, the first trading day of the year, as an expansion in China's manufacturing boosted expectations that demand for industrial metals will increase in the world's second-largest economy.

The metal posted its first annual decline in three years in 2011 when it lost a fifth of its value on fears related to the European debt crisis and global economic slowdown.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.67 percent to $7,650.75 a tonne by 0118 GMT, extending gains from the last trading session on Dec. 30.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for a holiday.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Brent crude rose a $1 on Tuesday on concerns that rising tensions between Iran and the West could lead to a disruption in oil supplies.

Brent climbed $1 to $108.38 a barrel by 0102 GMT.

