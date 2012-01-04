-----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,397.38 +179.82 Nikkei 8,553.15 +97.80 NASDAQ 2,648.72 +43.57 FTSE 5,699.91 +127.63 S&P 500 1,277.06 +19.46 Hang Seng 18,833.46 -43.95 CRB Index 313.37 +8.07 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.954 +0.078 US 30 YR Bond 2.990 +0.099 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3060 1.2981 Yen US$ 76.65 76.75 INR/US$ 53.21 53.22 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1598.00 Silver (Lon) 28.780 Gold (NY) 1565.41 Light Crude 102.98 -----------------------------(Jan 4)---------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Hong Kong and Tokyo. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Hoping for something better than 2011's flat stock market, U.S. investors pushed shares higher on Tuesday to begin the new year, though questions remain about whether a rally can be sustained. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 179.82 points, or 1.47 percent, to 12,397.38. The S&P 500 Index added 19.46 points, or 1.55 percent, to 1,277.06. The Nasdaq Composite gained 43.57 points, or 1.67 percent, to 2,648.72. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares powered ahead at the start of the new trading year on Tuesday as upbeat economic data from the United States, Europe and China boosted risk appetite and helped investors set aside fears over the euro zone debt crisis. The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector accelerated in December, its best month since June, as U.S. construction spending in November surged to a near 1-1/2 year high. The UK benchmark ended up 127.63 points, or 2.3 percent, at its session peak of 5,699.91 -- its highest close since Oct. 28. The index ended well above its 200-day moving average around 5,610. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's leading share index rose 1.5 percent to hit a three-week high on Wednesday after better-than-expected conomic data from the United States and China, although strategists said the rally could stall if the euro holds below 100 yen. The Nikkei average was up 1.5 percent at 8,580.79 to trade above its 50-day moving average of 8,560. The broader Topix climbed 1.8 percent to 741.91 to break above its 75-day average of 740. The index ended 18 percent lower last year. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, with strength in property counters helping extend the Hang Seng Index's firm start to the year after slumping to its first one-year loss in three years in 2011. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.49 percent at 18,970.6. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was set to start 0.45 percent higher at 10,281.7. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro held on to overnight gains in Asia on Wednesday, having posted its biggest one-day rally in nearly two months as investors cut bearish positions in the common currency after upbeat data bolstered risk appetite. The euro gained as much as 0.9 percent to reach its highest in a week at $1.3076 in the wake of better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing report on Tuesday. It last stood at $1.3048, well off a 15-month trough around $1.2858 plumbed last week. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as upbeat economic data spurred rallies in riskier assets like stocks and the euro, undermining the appeal of safe-haven U.S. government debt. As stocks and other assets on the riskier side of the ledger rallied, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 25/32 in price, pushing its yield up to 1.96 percent from 1.87 percent on the last trading day of 2011. A yield of 1.67 percent reached in September was the lowest yield in at least 60 years. Meanwhile, 30-year bonds tumbled 1-29/32 in price, driving their yields up to 2.98 percent from 2.88 percent late Friday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - The spot deferred gold contract on the Shanghai Gold Exchange rallied 2.6 percent to 327.85 yuan a gram ($1,621 an ounce) on Wednesday, when the market resumed trading in the new year, tracking gains in gold prices in the global market. Shanghai spot deferred silver jumped nearly 6 percent at the opening to 6,215 yuan a kilogram ($30.73 an ounce), after spot silver soared 6.4 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - London copper fell on Wednesday, snapping two days of gains, as worries that the financial crisis in the euro zone will slow global economic growth overrode optimism from upbeat U.S. economic data. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.88 percent to $7,721.50 a tonne by 0130 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session. The most-traded copper March contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 2 percent to 56,460 yuan ($9,000) a tonne, in the first day of trading for this year. The Shanghai exchange was closed on Monday and Tuesday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices surged on Tuesday, with U.S. crude hitting the highest settlement since May, fueled by strong economic data from the United States and China and mounting concern about supply disruption from Iran. Brent crude jumped $5 in late activity as markets latched on to data showing U.S. construction spending near a 1-1/2 year peak in November and China manufacturing data that eased concerns of a slowdown in the world's No. 2 oil consumer. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)