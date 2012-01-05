-----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,418.42 +21.04 Nikkei 8,514.03 -46.08
NASDAQ 2,648.36 -0.36 FTSE 5,668.45 -31.46
S&P 500 1,277.30 +0.24 Hang Seng 18,761.97 +34.66
CRB Index 313.80 +0.43
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.995 +0.039
US 30 YR Bond 3.045 +0.057
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2922 1.2927 Yen US$ 76.72 76.73
INR US$ 52.95 52.96
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1613.00 Silver (Lon) 29.180
Gold (NY) 1602.19 Light Crude 103.23
Overnight market action with Thursday midsession Tokyo, Hong
Kong open.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed in a
low-volume session on Wednesday, but some investors were
encouraged to see equities avoid a sell-off amid lingering euro
zone's debt problems.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 21.04 points,
or 0.17 percent, to 12,418.42. The S&P 500 Index edged up
0.24 point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,277.30. The Nasdaq Composite
dipped 0.36 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,648.36.
LONDON - Concerns over the euro zone sent Britain's top
shares into reverse on Wednesday after the previous session's
sharp gains, as Italian lender UniCredit priced a rights issue
at a huge discount, and a German bond auction failed to excite.
The FTSE 100 fell 31.46 points, or 0.6 percent, to
5,668.45, albeit in light volume, at 79 percent of the 90-day
daily average.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell on Thursday, giving up
some of the previous session's hefty gains, weighed by concerns
that the euro zone sovereign debt crisis would keep the single
currency weak against the yen and hurt Japanese exporters.
The Nikkei was down 0.6 percent at 8,508.71, holding
just above its 25-day moving average of 8,504, while the
broader Topix slipped 0.5 percent to 739.22.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly
higher on Thursday, with strength in energy counters outweighing
weakness in Chinese property plays after two of the top mainland
developers reported weak December sales figures.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.14 percent
at 18,753.38. The China Enterprises Index of top locally
listed mainland companies was indicated to open down 0.09
percent at 10,084.97 points.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro wallowed at multi-year lows against the
yen and Australian dollar in Asia on Thursday as markets
refocused on the euro zone debt crisis with France next in line
to raise funds in the bond market.
The single currency stood at 99.28 yen and
A$1.2488, having slumped to an 11-year low of 98.71
and an all-time trough of A$1.2469 overnight. It also plumbed a
one-year low against the Canadian dollar at C$1.3072.
Against the greenback, the euro was at $1.2938, not
far off a one-week low of $1.2896. A break below the Dec. 29
trough around $1.2856 will take it back to levels not seen since
September 2010.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices fell on Wednesday as
data continued to fuel optimism that the U.S. economic recovery
is gaining traction, reducing the appetite for less risky
investments.
In slightly above average volume, benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes ended 9/32 lower in price to yield
1.99 percent, up from 1.95 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year
bonds finished down 31/32 to yield 3.04 percent from
2.98 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold traded steady on Thursday, off a 2-1/2-week
high hit in the previous session, as escalating concerns on Iran
pushed up oil prices and investors awaited a French bond auction
later in the day to gauge the scope of the euro zone debt
crisis.
* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,612.39 an
ounce by 0040 GMT, after hitting $1,618.06 in the previous
session -- its highest since Dec. 21.
* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,613.60.
* The European Union's preliminary decision to ban imports
of Iranian oil added to tensions between Iran and the West,
pushing oil prices up for the second straight session on
Wednesday and supporting safe haven demand in gold.
* Latest data continued to point to a recovery in the U.S.
economy. New orders for U.S. factory goods rose solidly in
November, snapping two straight months of declines.
* December non-farm payrolls data on Friday is expected to
show that the U.S. labour market likely strengthened at the end
of the year, which would offer more evidence of solid economic
growth in the fourth quarter.
* In the euro zone, the downturn in the vast private sector
economy eased slightly in December. Easing inflation in December
created room for more interest rate cuts to help the weakening
economy.
* Investors will watch a long-term French debt auction on
Thursday, after a German bond auction in the previous session
found better demand than in November.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, remained unchanged at 1,254.57
tonnes for the seventh session.
BASE METALS
KUALA LUMPUR - London copper inched up on Thursday after its
biggest decline in two weeks though worries over the euro zone's
funding ability limited gains in early Asian trading.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.55 percent to $7,581.25 a tonne by 0127 GMT.
* The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange lost 0.48 percent to 55,520 yuan
($8,800) a tonne.
* Copper fell 3.2 percent on Wednesday as persistent
concerns over euro zone sovereign funding requirements eroded
confidence and ignited a flight to safety.
* China's copper smelters and global miner BHP Billiton
have settled 2012 term copper concentrate
treatment and refining charges at $60 a tonne and 6 U.S. cents a
pound, trade and smelter sources said on
Wednesday.
OIL
PERTH - U.S. crude futures slipped in post-settlement trade
on Thursday, but remained above $103 per barrel, supported by
news that the European Union has reached a preliminary agreement
to ban crude oil imports from Iran, reinforcing concerns about
potential supply disruptions.
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, February crude
fell 8 cents, to $103.14 a barrel by 00:03 GMT.
* European governments have agreed in principle to ban
imports of Iranian oil, EU diplomats said.
* Ahead of the weekly government reports, U.S. crude
stockpiles were expected to have fallen 200,000 barrels last
week, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. Distillate
stocks were expected to be up 800,000 barrels, while gasoline
stocks were seen up 1.3 million barrels.
* U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week versus the
previous week and also was lower compared to the year-ago
period, MasterCard said in a report.
* OPEC oil output rose in December to the highest since
October 2008, a Reuters survey found.
* Nigerian trade unions threatened to call a national strike
and shut down large parts of the country's oil industry from
next week if the government failed to restore a scrapped fuel
subsidy.
(Compiled by Harish Nambiar)