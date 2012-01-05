-----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,418.42 +21.04 Nikkei 8,514.03 -46.08 NASDAQ 2,648.36 -0.36 FTSE 5,668.45 -31.46 S&P 500 1,277.30 +0.24 Hang Seng 18,761.97 +34.66 CRB Index 313.80 +0.43 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.995 +0.039 US 30 YR Bond 3.045 +0.057 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2922 1.2927 Yen US$ 76.72 76.73 INR US$ 52.95 52.96 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1613.00 Silver (Lon) 29.180 Gold (NY) 1602.19 Light Crude 103.23 --------------------------( Jan 5 )---------------------------- Overnight market action with Thursday midsession Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed in a low-volume session on Wednesday, but some investors were encouraged to see equities avoid a sell-off amid lingering euro zone's debt problems. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 21.04 points, or 0.17 percent, to 12,418.42. The S&P 500 Index edged up 0.24 point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,277.30. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.36 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,648.36. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Concerns over the euro zone sent Britain's top shares into reverse on Wednesday after the previous session's sharp gains, as Italian lender UniCredit priced a rights issue at a huge discount, and a German bond auction failed to excite. The FTSE 100 fell 31.46 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,668.45, albeit in light volume, at 79 percent of the 90-day daily average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell on Thursday, giving up some of the previous session's hefty gains, weighed by concerns that the euro zone sovereign debt crisis would keep the single currency weak against the yen and hurt Japanese exporters. The Nikkei was down 0.6 percent at 8,508.71, holding just above its 25-day moving average of 8,504, while the broader Topix slipped 0.5 percent to 739.22. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly higher on Thursday, with strength in energy counters outweighing weakness in Chinese property plays after two of the top mainland developers reported weak December sales figures. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.14 percent at 18,753.38. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open down 0.09 percent at 10,084.97 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro wallowed at multi-year lows against the yen and Australian dollar in Asia on Thursday as markets refocused on the euro zone debt crisis with France next in line to raise funds in the bond market. The single currency stood at 99.28 yen and A$1.2488, having slumped to an 11-year low of 98.71 and an all-time trough of A$1.2469 overnight. It also plumbed a one-year low against the Canadian dollar at C$1.3072. Against the greenback, the euro was at $1.2938, not far off a one-week low of $1.2896. A break below the Dec. 29 trough around $1.2856 will take it back to levels not seen since September 2010. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices fell on Wednesday as data continued to fuel optimism that the U.S. economic recovery is gaining traction, reducing the appetite for less risky investments. In slightly above average volume, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes ended 9/32 lower in price to yield 1.99 percent, up from 1.95 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds finished down 31/32 to yield 3.04 percent from 2.98 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold traded steady on Thursday, off a 2-1/2-week high hit in the previous session, as escalating concerns on Iran pushed up oil prices and investors awaited a French bond auction later in the day to gauge the scope of the euro zone debt crisis. * Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,612.39 an ounce by 0040 GMT, after hitting $1,618.06 in the previous session -- its highest since Dec. 21. * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,613.60. * The European Union's preliminary decision to ban imports of Iranian oil added to tensions between Iran and the West, pushing oil prices up for the second straight session on Wednesday and supporting safe haven demand in gold. * Latest data continued to point to a recovery in the U.S. economy. New orders for U.S. factory goods rose solidly in November, snapping two straight months of declines. * December non-farm payrolls data on Friday is expected to show that the U.S. labour market likely strengthened at the end of the year, which would offer more evidence of solid economic growth in the fourth quarter. * In the euro zone, the downturn in the vast private sector economy eased slightly in December. Easing inflation in December created room for more interest rate cuts to help the weakening economy. * Investors will watch a long-term French debt auction on Thursday, after a German bond auction in the previous session found better demand than in November. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, remained unchanged at 1,254.57 tonnes for the seventh session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - London copper inched up on Thursday after its biggest decline in two weeks though worries over the euro zone's funding ability limited gains in early Asian trading. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.55 percent to $7,581.25 a tonne by 0127 GMT. * The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 0.48 percent to 55,520 yuan ($8,800) a tonne. * Copper fell 3.2 percent on Wednesday as persistent concerns over euro zone sovereign funding requirements eroded confidence and ignited a flight to safety. * China's copper smelters and global miner BHP Billiton have settled 2012 term copper concentrate treatment and refining charges at $60 a tonne and 6 U.S. cents a pound, trade and smelter sources said on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL PERTH - U.S. crude futures slipped in post-settlement trade on Thursday, but remained above $103 per barrel, supported by news that the European Union has reached a preliminary agreement to ban crude oil imports from Iran, reinforcing concerns about potential supply disruptions. * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, February crude fell 8 cents, to $103.14 a barrel by 00:03 GMT. * European governments have agreed in principle to ban imports of Iranian oil, EU diplomats said. * Ahead of the weekly government reports, U.S. crude stockpiles were expected to have fallen 200,000 barrels last week, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. Distillate stocks were expected to be up 800,000 barrels, while gasoline stocks were seen up 1.3 million barrels. * U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week versus the previous week and also was lower compared to the year-ago period, MasterCard said in a report. * OPEC oil output rose in December to the highest since October 2008, a Reuters survey found. * Nigerian trade unions threatened to call a national strike and shut down large parts of the country's oil industry from next week if the government failed to restore a scrapped fuel subsidy. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)