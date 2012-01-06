-------------------------(08:05 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,415.70 -2.72 Nikkei 8,401.32 -87.39 NASDAQ 2,669.86 +21.50 FTSE 5,624.26 -44.19 S&P 500 1,281.06 +3.76 Hang Seng 18,543.55 -269.86 CRB Index 308.54 -5.26 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.995 +0.011 US 30 YR Bond 3.059 +0.027 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2784 1.2916 Yen US$ 77.16 76.73 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1599.00 Silver (Lon) 28.920 Gold (NY) 1610.60 Light Crude 101.76 ----------------------------(Jan 6)--------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Banks led Wall Street to gains on Thursday even as Europe struggled again, a sign investors are betting a relatively strong U.S. economy will help U.S. stocks outperform other markets. The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.72 points, or 0.02 percent, to 12,415.70. The S&P 500 Index gained 3.76 points, or 0.29 percent, to 1,281.05. The Nasdaq Composite added 21.50 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,669.86. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip share index closed lower on Thursday on growing fears that euro zone countries and banks could struggle to tap markets this year. The FTSE 100 dropped 44.19 points, or 0.8 percent, to close at 5,624.26, in tandem with most Europen indexes and the euro currency, after a French debt auction, though oversubscribed, failed to allay fears about the debt crisis on the continent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average edged lower on Friday as the euro zone debt crisis dampened sentiment, countering higher expectations for an improving U.S. labour market after recent data signalling a more resilient U.S. economy. The Nikkei was down 0.8 percent at 8,422.00, slipping further away from its 25-day moving average of 8,503 after losing 0.8 the previous session, while the broader Topix dipped 0.8 percent to 730.70. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to open lower on Friday, dragged down by financial names in turnover that is likely to stay weak with investors cautious on Europe and eyeing U.S. employment data later in the day. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.15 percent at 18,784.86. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open down 0.27 percent at 10,113.82 points. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar hovered at one-year highs against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Friday, while the embattled euro floundered at 11-year lows versus the yen even after a closely watched French debt auction drew solid demand. The euro slumped to a 16-month low around $1.2775 before steadying at $1.2789. Against the yen, it plumbed an 11-year trough of 98.35 yen and hit yet another all-time low against the Australian dollar at A$1.2438 . For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday as investors pared bond holdings in advance of a key government jobs report, which might top expectations following recent data suggesting a resilient U.S. economy. The 10-year note last traded down 1/32 in price for a yield of 1.99 percent after bouncing between 1.94 and 2.02 percent. It closed at 1.98 percent on Wednesday. The 30-year Treasury bond was down 14/32, yielding 3.05 percent, up 2 basis points from Wednesday, while two-year notes were unchanged to yield 0.26 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold traded steady on Friday, on course for its biggest weekly rise in a month, as investors eyed a key U.S. employment report due later in the day, while a firm dollar may weigh on sentiment. Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,619.65 an ounce by 0002 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of 3.2 percent, its strongest week in a month. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,620.90. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - London copper rose on Friday, erasing declines from earlier this week, after jobs data pointed to a recovery in the U.S. economy which offset concerns that the euro zone crisis is dragging demand growth lower. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 1.1 percent to $7,625 a tonne by 0123 GMT. The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.34 percent to 56,250 yuan ($8,900) a tonne. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude dropped back drastically and U.S. crude deepened losses near the close on Thursday as investors took a second look at data showing a surprise build in U.S. stockpiles and the sharp rise in the dollar encouraged traders to jettison riskier assets. In London, ICE Brent crude for February delivery ended a two-day winning strike and settled at $112.74 a barrel, down 96 cents, or 0.84 percent, after extending the day's low to $112.42. Brent crude had gained 5.89 percent in the first two trading days of the year. U.S. crude for February, which is less influenced than Brent by international developments and more by domestic crude supply, settled at $101.81, falling $1.41, or 1.37 percent, having dropped to a session low of $101.54 late. The loss stemmed two days of gains, during which it advanced 4.4 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)