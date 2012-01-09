-------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,359.92 -55.78 Nikkei ---mkts closed-- NASDAQ 2,674.22 +4.36 FTSE 5,649.68 +25.42 S&P 500 1,277.81 -3.25 Hang Seng 18,385.87 -207.19 CRB Index 309.48 +0.94 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.958 -0.039 US 30 YR Bond 3.016 -0.048 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2686 1.2688 Yen US$ 76.91 76.96 INR US$ 52.715 52.725 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1616.50 Silver (Lon) 29.400 Gold (NY) 1616.29 Light Crude 101.56 ---------------------------( Jan 9 )---------------------------- Weekend market action updated with Monday Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose in the first week of 2012, even though news that the U.S. jobless rate neared a three-year low did not whet interest in equities on Friday. On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 55.78 points, or 0.45 percent, to 12,359.92. The S&P 500 Index fell 3.25 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,277.81. The Nasdaq Composite gained 4.36 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,674.22. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index held onto gains on Friday, largely thanks to integrated oils which were helped by a bullish note by Macquarie, as banks and miners wavered after U.S. jobs data drew a mixed reception. London's blue chip index closed up 25.42 points, or 0.5 percent at 5,649.68. Volumes were low as the FTSE 100 traded just 77 percent of its already weak 90-day average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Markets closed for Coming of Age Day. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week flat on Monday, with weakness in Chinese financials and cyclical sectors tied to growth marginally outweighing strength in defensive stocks. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.03 percent at 18,588.36. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.52 percent at 9,935.02. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro came under pressure first thing in Asia on Monday, reaching 16-month lows versus the greenback and an 11-year trough on the yen following a slew of negative news from the euro zone over the weekend. The euro fell to an early low around $1.2676, before steadying at $1.2701. Against the yen, the single currency was at 97.68, having plumbed a trough at 97.47. This compared with $1.2722 and 97.95 yen late in New York on Friday. Weakness in the euro helped prop up the greenback, which edged up 0.1 percent against a basket of major currencies. The dollar index stood at 81.330. The U.S. dollar also rose against commodity currencies, pushing the Australian dollar to $1.0207 from $1.0229 late in New York on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as a choppy stock market and remarks from top Federal Reserve officials calling for more monetary stimulus fueled safe-haven bids for government debt ahead of next week's $66 billion in coupon supply. Benchmark 10-year notes finished up 10/32 in price at 100-11/32. Their yield was 1.96 percent, down 4 basis points on the day, retreating from 2.05 percent set earlier. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold prices fell slightly on Monday, after the momentum that pushed prices up 3 percent last week fizzled as the dollar firmed with growing worries about the euro zone debt crisis. * Spot gold dropped 0.4 percent to $1,610.59 an ounce by 0030 GMT, extending losses from the previous session. * U.S. gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,612.20. * The dollar index rose to its highest since September 2010 at the expense of a battered euro, which sank to a 16-month low against the greenback and an 11-year trough versus the yen. * U.S. employment growth accelerated last month and the jobless rate dropped to a near three-year low of 8.5 percent, offering the strongest evidence yet the economic recovery was gaining steam. * A busy week in the euro zone will start with a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday on measures to boost growth in the debt-ridden region. * Market participants will also closely watch debt auctions later this week by Italy and Spain, seen as a test if investors are willing to pour more money into the euro zone, now in its third year of the debt crisis. * Precious metals analysts expect gold prices to rise for a 12th year in a row and to reach a record high in 2012, but are less optimistic for silver and platinum, according to a survey by the London Bullion Market Association. * Money managers reduced their net length in U.S. gold futures and options for a third straight week in the week ended Jan. 3, said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - Copper slipped on Monday, reversing gains in the previous session, as concerns over slowing growth in the euro zone strengthened the U.S. dollar, making commodities priced in the unit more expensive in other currencies. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.4 percent to $7,550 a tonne by 0108 GMT, after an increase of 0.5 percent on Friday. * The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.4 percent to 55,690 yuan ($8,800) a tonne. * Following a year of tumultuous highs and lows, copper prices are expected to improve from the depressed levels at the end of 2011 and steady in 2012, as the market begins to balance rising demand by addressing supply shortfalls. * Speculators in copper further reduced bearish bets in the red metal to the lowest level since the second week of November, while speculators raised long exposure in silver, latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SEOUL - U.S. crude oil futures fell in early Asian trade on Monday as a stronger U.S. dollar made the dollar-denominated asset costlier, but the fall was capped by supply concerns after Iran's threat to shut a key oil-shipping route. * On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), February crude was down 20 cents at $101.36 a barrel as of 0023 GMT. * February Brent crude in London gained 34 cents at $113.40 a barrel. * Euro zone retail sales fell and economic sentiment soured at the end of 2011, pointing to recession in the currency bloc. German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Saturday the International Monetary Fund was losing confidence in Greece's ability to clean up its public finances and work off its mountain of debt. * Iran announced on Friday new military exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, but the West has readied plans to use strategic oil stocks to replace almost all Gulf oil lost if Iran blocks the waterway, industry sources and diplomats told Reuters. * Iran will in the "near future" start enriching uranium deep inside a mountain, a senior official said, a move likely to further antagonise Western powers which suspect Tehran is seeking nuclear weapons capability. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)