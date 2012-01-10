-------------------------(08:00 a.m.)-------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,392.69 +32.77 Nikkei 8,427.34 +36.99
NASDAQ 2,676.56 +2.34 FTSE 5,612.26 -37.42
S&P 500 1,280.70 +2.89 Hang Seng 18,912.83 +47.11
CRB Index 311.52 +2.04
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.872 +0.000
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.830 +0.000
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2767 1.2772 Yen US$ 76.81 76.83
INR US$ 52.50 52.51
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1615.00 Silver (Lon) 28.850
Gold (NY) 1616.98 Light Crude 101.29
---------------------------( Jan 10 )---------------------------
Overnight market action with Tuesday midsession Tokyo, Hong
Kong open.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday in a
light-volume session as investors stayed cautious ahead of
corporate earnings and key auctions for European debt this week.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 32.62 points,
or 0.26 percent, to 12,392.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 2.89 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,280.70. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.34 points, or 0.09
percent, to 2,676.56.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 closed down on Monday with
financials under pressure after a warning by German Chancellor
Angela Merkel reignited fears of a Greek default, while
GlaxoSmithKline fell on worries over its key lung drug Relovair.
London's blue chip index closed down 37.42 points or
0.7 percent at 5,612.26, with volumes just 88 percent of their
already weak 90-day average and as U.S. equities gave up early
gains.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday
after U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa reported
better-than-expected revenue, but scandal-hit Olympus Corp
surged more than 20 percent on reports that it would be
kept listed.
The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 8,424.81, but
remained below its 25-day moving average around 8,500. The
broader Topix climbed 0.6 percent to 733.75.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on
Tuesday, lifted by strength in the property sector, but turnover
is likely to stay weak ahead of several key euro zone bond
auctions and Chinese economic data expected later this week.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.44 percent
at 18,948.12. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.6
percent at 10,287.32.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro held its ground early in Asia on Tuesday,
having been squeezed higher overnight as the market pared
extremely bearish bets against the single currency ahead of key
events in Europe this week.
The euro stood at $1.2767 after bouncing off a
16-month trough at $1.2666. Traders said buying ahead of a
$1.2650 option barrier had prompted some short covering.
Monday's short covering also helped the single currency rise
against other currencies. It popped above 98.00 yen from an
11-year trough of 97.28 yen and stood at A$1.2467
, off a record low around A$1.2408 set last Friday.
The rebound in the euro saw the dollar retreat 0.3 percent
against a basket of major currencies. The greenback,
however, was little changed on the yen at 76.86, having
recently fallen from levels near 78.00.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Medium-term Treasuries ended barely higher on
Monday, while long-dated U.S. debt came under a bit of pressure
from profit-taking and price cuts before supply.
The Treasury will sell 10-year notes on Wednesday and
30-year bonds on Thursday.
The 10-year note was unchanged on the day in
late trade, yielding 1.96 percent.
The 30-year Treasury bond slipped 4/32 to 102,
leaving its yield at 3.02 percent, about the mid-point of the
day's range.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after two
consecutive sessions of losses, supported by a steady euro ahead
of key bond auctions in the euro zone this week while sentiment
remained fickle over the region's fiscal prospects.
* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,613 an ounce
by 0028 GMT.
* U.S. gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,614.30.
* The euro edged up early in Asia on Tuesday, having been
squeezed higher in the previous session as the market pared
extremely bearish bets against the single currency ahead of key
events in Europe this week.
* Market participants are eyeing bond auctions by Italy and
Spain later this week, a major test on the willingness of
investors to plough more money into the debt-laden euro zone
nations.
* Germany and France warned Greece on Monday it will get no
more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a bond
swap and pressed for an early deal to avert a potential default
in the euro zone's most debt-stricken nation.
* Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood unchanged for the tenth
straight session at 1,254.57 tonnes on Jan. 9.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
KUALA LUMPUR - London copper edged up on Tuesday, rebounding
slightly from a drop in the previous session as investors
remained cautious ahead of China's trade data and key bond
auctions in the euro zone.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 0.5 percent to $7,532.50 a tonne by 0110 GMT. The
industrial metal lost a fifth of its value last year, the first
annual decline in three years.
* The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was steady at 55,540 yuan ($8,800) a
tonne.
* Copper lost some ground on Monday as a lack of clear
resolution to Europe's funding crisis continued to be a major
headwind for investors.
* Alcoa Inc Chairman and Chief Executive Klaus
Kleinfeld expects the global aluminum market to turn into a
deficit this year as Chinese demand remains robust and output
falls.
* The drive to develop China's interior will keep copper
prices firm in a $7,000 a tonne to $9,000 range in 2012,
offsetting demand damaged by a floundering European economy, a
top Sucden Financial executive in Asia told Reuters.
* Unidentified gunmen killed two people near to Freeport
McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's mine on the Indonesian
island of Papua on Monday in the latest violence to hit the
world's second-largest copper mine, according to Freeport.
* Germany and France took a tough stance with Greece and
warned the nation on Monday it will get no more bailout funds
until it agrees with creditor banks on a bond swap.
* Italian and Spanish bond auctions this week will be a
gauge of the willingness of investors to plough more money into
the region's troubled sovereigns.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
SEOUL - U.S. crude oil futures rose early on Tuesday,
supported by positive consumer credit data and worries about
Iran's threats to shut the Strait of Hormuz oil-shipping route,
but gains were capped by the festering euro zone debt concerns.
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, February crude
gained 29 cents at $101.60 a barrel as of 0020 GMT.
* Brent February crude was not yet traded after
settling down 61 cents at $112.45 a barrel on Monday.
* U.S. consumer credit surged 10 percent in November, its
biggest jump in a decade in a positive signal for the economy as
consumers tapped their credit cards and the government doled out
more student loans.
Outstanding consumer credit rose to $20.37 billion during
the month, the Federal Reserve said on Monday. That was the
biggest gain since November 2001 and nearly three times the
median forecast in a Reuters poll.
* The United Arab Emirates has delayed the launch of a
crucial oil pipeline to bypass the Straits of Hormuz to
mid-2012, which analysts said would add to supply worries at a
time when Iran threatens to block the strait for all the Gulf's
oil.
* The European Union is expected to bring forward a meeting
of foreign ministers due to decide on an oil embargo on Iran by
one week to Jan. 23, EU diplomats said on Monday.
* Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Venezuela's Hugo
Chavez lavished each other with praise on Monday, mocked U.S.
disapproval and joked about having an atomic bomb at their
disposal. Ahmadinejad was in Venezuela at the start of a tour
intended to shore up support as expanded Western economic
sanctions kick in over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.
* Months of summits and meetings have still not convinced
investors that Europe will avoid messy defaults or a break-up of
the euro zone. Debt sales by Spain and Italy later in the week
should provide insight about investors' confidence in plans to
solve the euro zone financial crisis.
* After meeting in Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and French President Nicolas Sarkozy warned Greece it will get
no more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a
bond swap and a deal to avert a potential
default.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Harish Nambiar)