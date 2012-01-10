-------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,392.69 +32.77 Nikkei 8,427.34 +36.99 NASDAQ 2,676.56 +2.34 FTSE 5,612.26 -37.42 S&P 500 1,280.70 +2.89 Hang Seng 18,912.83 +47.11 CRB Index 311.52 +2.04 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.872 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.830 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2767 1.2772 Yen US$ 76.81 76.83 INR US$ 52.50 52.51 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1615.00 Silver (Lon) 28.850 Gold (NY) 1616.98 Light Crude 101.29 ---------------------------( Jan 10 )--------------------------- Overnight market action with Tuesday midsession Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday in a light-volume session as investors stayed cautious ahead of corporate earnings and key auctions for European debt this week. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 32.62 points, or 0.26 percent, to 12,392.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 2.89 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,280.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.34 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,676.56. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 closed down on Monday with financials under pressure after a warning by German Chancellor Angela Merkel reignited fears of a Greek default, while GlaxoSmithKline fell on worries over its key lung drug Relovair. London's blue chip index closed down 37.42 points or 0.7 percent at 5,612.26, with volumes just 88 percent of their already weak 90-day average and as U.S. equities gave up early gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday after U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa reported better-than-expected revenue, but scandal-hit Olympus Corp surged more than 20 percent on reports that it would be kept listed. The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 8,424.81, but remained below its 25-day moving average around 8,500. The broader Topix climbed 0.6 percent to 733.75. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Tuesday, lifted by strength in the property sector, but turnover is likely to stay weak ahead of several key euro zone bond auctions and Chinese economic data expected later this week. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.44 percent at 18,948.12. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.6 percent at 10,287.32. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro held its ground early in Asia on Tuesday, having been squeezed higher overnight as the market pared extremely bearish bets against the single currency ahead of key events in Europe this week. The euro stood at $1.2767 after bouncing off a 16-month trough at $1.2666. Traders said buying ahead of a $1.2650 option barrier had prompted some short covering. Monday's short covering also helped the single currency rise against other currencies. It popped above 98.00 yen from an 11-year trough of 97.28 yen and stood at A$1.2467 , off a record low around A$1.2408 set last Friday. The rebound in the euro saw the dollar retreat 0.3 percent against a basket of major currencies. The greenback, however, was little changed on the yen at 76.86, having recently fallen from levels near 78.00. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Medium-term Treasuries ended barely higher on Monday, while long-dated U.S. debt came under a bit of pressure from profit-taking and price cuts before supply. The Treasury will sell 10-year notes on Wednesday and 30-year bonds on Thursday. The 10-year note was unchanged on the day in late trade, yielding 1.96 percent. The 30-year Treasury bond slipped 4/32 to 102, leaving its yield at 3.02 percent, about the mid-point of the day's range. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after two consecutive sessions of losses, supported by a steady euro ahead of key bond auctions in the euro zone this week while sentiment remained fickle over the region's fiscal prospects. * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,613 an ounce by 0028 GMT. * U.S. gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,614.30. * The euro edged up early in Asia on Tuesday, having been squeezed higher in the previous session as the market pared extremely bearish bets against the single currency ahead of key events in Europe this week. * Market participants are eyeing bond auctions by Italy and Spain later this week, a major test on the willingness of investors to plough more money into the debt-laden euro zone nations. * Germany and France warned Greece on Monday it will get no more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a bond swap and pressed for an early deal to avert a potential default in the euro zone's most debt-stricken nation. * Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood unchanged for the tenth straight session at 1,254.57 tonnes on Jan. 9. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - London copper edged up on Tuesday, rebounding slightly from a drop in the previous session as investors remained cautious ahead of China's trade data and key bond auctions in the euro zone. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.5 percent to $7,532.50 a tonne by 0110 GMT. The industrial metal lost a fifth of its value last year, the first annual decline in three years. * The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was steady at 55,540 yuan ($8,800) a tonne. * Copper lost some ground on Monday as a lack of clear resolution to Europe's funding crisis continued to be a major headwind for investors. * Alcoa Inc Chairman and Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld expects the global aluminum market to turn into a deficit this year as Chinese demand remains robust and output falls. * The drive to develop China's interior will keep copper prices firm in a $7,000 a tonne to $9,000 range in 2012, offsetting demand damaged by a floundering European economy, a top Sucden Financial executive in Asia told Reuters. * Unidentified gunmen killed two people near to Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's mine on the Indonesian island of Papua on Monday in the latest violence to hit the world's second-largest copper mine, according to Freeport. * Germany and France took a tough stance with Greece and warned the nation on Monday it will get no more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a bond swap. * Italian and Spanish bond auctions this week will be a gauge of the willingness of investors to plough more money into the region's troubled sovereigns. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SEOUL - U.S. crude oil futures rose early on Tuesday, supported by positive consumer credit data and worries about Iran's threats to shut the Strait of Hormuz oil-shipping route, but gains were capped by the festering euro zone debt concerns. * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, February crude gained 29 cents at $101.60 a barrel as of 0020 GMT. * Brent February crude was not yet traded after settling down 61 cents at $112.45 a barrel on Monday. * U.S. consumer credit surged 10 percent in November, its biggest jump in a decade in a positive signal for the economy as consumers tapped their credit cards and the government doled out more student loans. Outstanding consumer credit rose to $20.37 billion during the month, the Federal Reserve said on Monday. That was the biggest gain since November 2001 and nearly three times the median forecast in a Reuters poll. * The United Arab Emirates has delayed the launch of a crucial oil pipeline to bypass the Straits of Hormuz to mid-2012, which analysts said would add to supply worries at a time when Iran threatens to block the strait for all the Gulf's oil. * The European Union is expected to bring forward a meeting of foreign ministers due to decide on an oil embargo on Iran by one week to Jan. 23, EU diplomats said on Monday. * Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Venezuela's Hugo Chavez lavished each other with praise on Monday, mocked U.S. disapproval and joked about having an atomic bomb at their disposal. Ahmadinejad was in Venezuela at the start of a tour intended to shore up support as expanded Western economic sanctions kick in over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program. * Months of summits and meetings have still not convinced investors that Europe will avoid messy defaults or a break-up of the euro zone. Debt sales by Spain and Italy later in the week should provide insight about investors' confidence in plans to solve the euro zone financial crisis. * After meeting in Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy warned Greece it will get no more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a bond swap and a deal to avert a potential default. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)