-------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,462.47 +69.78 Nikkei 8,439.54 +17.28 NASDAQ 2,702.50 +25.94 FTSE 5,696.70 +84.44 S&P 500 1,292.08 +11.38 Hang Seng 19,044.24 +39.96 CRB Index 315.44 +3.92 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.981 +0.025 US 30 YR Bond 3.042 +0.020 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2752 1.2755 Yen US$ 76.88 76.90 INR US$ 51.70 51.71 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1637.00 Silver (Lon) 29.690 Gold (NY) 1610.89 Light Crude 102.30 ---------------------------( Jan 11 )--------------------------- Overnight market action with Wedmesday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed to a five-month high on Tuesday, led by materials stocks after an upbeat forecast by aluminum company Alcoa and strong gains in bank shares. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 69.78 points, or 0.56 percent, to 12,462.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 11.38 points, or 0.89 percent, to 1,292.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 25.94 points, or 0.97 percent, to 2,702.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Commodity stocks led Britain's top share index higher on Tuesday, after Alcoa kicked off the U.S. earnings season with an upbeat outlook and data from China lifted sentiment, while retailers rallied after some encouraging updates. London's blue chip index rose 84.44 points, or 1.5 percent to 5,696.70, making up for the 1.5 percent decline since last Wednesday, as the FTSE 100 just failed to close above 5,700, a resistance level at which it has fallen away from sharply twice before, in early November and January. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average edged higher on Wednesday, taking comfort from a rise on Wall Street, though the euro zone debt turmoil capped gains. The Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at 8,431.23 in midmorning trade, staying below its 25-day moving average near 8,494, while the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 733.66. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, poised to extend a two-day winning streak led by financials, but turnover could be moderated by lingering concern over the euro zone debt crisis. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.36 percent at 19,071.9. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.43 percent at 10,458.31. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro clung to modest gains on the greenback in Asia on Wednesday but floundered near a record low versus the Australian dollar in cautious trade a day ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting and debt sales from Spain. The euro stood at $1.2772, little changed from late New York levels, having bounced off a 16-month trough at $1.2666 set on Monday. Immediate resistance is seen at the overnight high around $1.2820, a level representing the 38.2 percent retracement of the Jan. 3 to 9 decline. Against the yen, the common currency was at 98.13, off an 11-year low of 97.28 set on Monday. Near-term support is seen around 94.80/95.00, while a complete unwinding of the 2000-2008 rise would take the euro back to the Oct. 2000 trough around 88.87. The firmer tone in the euro saw the dollar index take a further step down from a 16-month high set on Monday. But on the yen, the greenback was relatively steady at 76.81. It stayed on the backfoot against commodity currencies as well, with the Australian dollar holding above $1.0300. The Aussie rose as high as A$1.0352 on Tuesday, a 2 percent rally from Monday's low of $1.0145. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices drifted little changed on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield staying below 2 percent as the Treasury's $32 billion sale of three-year notes yielding less than 0.4 percent drew strong demand. In late afternoon trade, benchmark 10-year notes were slightly lower, yielding 1.98 percent. The 30-year bond yield eased to 3.04 percent from 3.045 percent on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold traded steady on Wednesday just below a key resistance level, after rallying more than 1 percent in the previous session when renewed optimism on the global economy fueled gains in equities as well as bullion. * Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,634.61 an ounce by 0030 GMT. * U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,635.70. * Gold breached above the key 200-day moving average in the previous session, and traded just below the level on Wednesday. Return to above the 200-day moving average may help gold resume its bull run, analysts have said. * Asian shares traded higher, buoyed by optimism about the world's top two economies and relief France is not facing an imminent debt rating cut, but the euro struggled on concerns over euro zone sovereign funding ahead of auctions by Italy and Spain later this week. * Talks on a bond swap between Greece and private creditors to halve its debt load are nearing a deal with banks asking for enhanced return if the economy does well, banking and official sources said on Tuesday as pressure builds for an agreement. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - London copper fell on Wednesday for a second day in three, as euro zone funding concerns outweighed optimism that China's demand for the industrial metal will remain strong after record imports in December. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 1.1 percent to $7,659 a tonne by 0118 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session. * The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.4 percent to 56,100 yuan ($8,900) a tonne. * LME copper surged more than 3 percent on Tuesday, driven by stronger-than-expected Chinese imports that brightened the demand outlook for industrial metals. * Copper is more vulnerable to price spikes than other metals because of a large buildup of short positions by money managers, which could lead to short-covering rallies on a change in market sentiment. * Workers at a Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc Indonesian mine on Tuesday halted their gradual return to work one day after gunmen shot two contractors dead on the road to the Grasberg mine, a union spokesman said. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SEOUL, Jan 11 U.S. crude oil futures slipped below $102 on Wednesday as the euro zone debt crisis continued to weigh on sentiment, but supply concerns triggered by Iran's nuclear program dispute with the West and an unrest in Nigeria are expected to check losses. * U.S. crude eased by 37 cents at $101.87 a barrel by 0020 GMT. * Brent was not traded, after ending up 83 cents at $113.28 on Tuesday. * Talks on a bond swap between Greece and private creditors to halve its debt load are nearing a deal with banks asking for enhanced return if the economy does well, banking and official sources said on Tuesday as pressure builds for an agreement. Greece is racing to conclude a deal and secure continued funding by its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), without which it faces a default in March, when 14.5 billion euros of its bonds mature. * Fitch Ratings does not expect to cut France's triple-A credit rating this year, while countries under review such as Italy or Spain could be downgraded by one or two notches, the agency's EMEA ratings head said on Tuesday. * Religiously motivated attacks killed 13 people in Nigeria on Tuesday, as tens of thousands took to the streets in a second day of nationwide protests against the scrapping of a fuel subsidy that has nearly doubled petrol prices. * European Union governments agreed on Tuesday to bring forward a foreign ministers' meeting expected to decide on an oil embargo on Iran by one week to Jan. 23, but were unable to agree when a ban should be imposed. * Japan has asked Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to supply it with more oil, Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba said on Tuesday, as tighter Western sanctions threaten to reduce its oil imports from Iran. * U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday Iran's decision to enrich uranium near the city of Qom was "especially troubling" and urged Tehran to return to serious talks with Western powers over its atomic program. * U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week, but less than forecast, led by a steep gain at the U.S. Gulf Coast, as crude imports jumped, according to weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute released on Wednesday. * The market will now await confirmation of the API report when the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its own data at Wednesday at 1530 GMT. U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles were expected to have risen last week, marking the third straight week of gains, on higher imports, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)