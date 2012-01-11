-------------------------(08:00 a.m.)-------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,462.47 +69.78 Nikkei 8,439.54 +17.28
NASDAQ 2,702.50 +25.94 FTSE 5,696.70
+84.44 S&P 500 1,292.08 +11.38 Hang Seng 19,044.24
+39.96 CRB Index 315.44 +3.92
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.981 +0.025
US 30 YR Bond 3.042 +0.020
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2752 1.2755 Yen US$ 76.88 76.90
INR US$ 51.70 51.71
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1637.00 Silver (Lon) 29.690
Gold (NY) 1610.89 Light Crude 102.30
---------------------------( Jan 11
)--------------------------- Overnight market action with
Wedmesday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed to a five-month high on
Tuesday, led by materials stocks after an upbeat forecast by
aluminum company Alcoa and strong gains in bank shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 69.78 points,
or 0.56 percent, to 12,462.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 11.38 points, or 0.89 percent, to 1,292.08. The
Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 25.94 points, or 0.97
percent, to 2,702.50.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Commodity stocks led Britain's top share index
higher on Tuesday, after Alcoa kicked off the U.S. earnings
season with an upbeat outlook and data from China lifted
sentiment, while retailers rallied after some encouraging
updates.
London's blue chip index rose 84.44 points, or 1.5
percent to 5,696.70, making up for the 1.5 percent decline since
last Wednesday, as the FTSE 100 just failed to close above
5,700, a resistance level at which it has fallen away from
sharply twice before, in early November and January.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average edged higher on
Wednesday, taking comfort from a rise on Wall Street, though the
euro zone debt turmoil capped gains.
The Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at 8,431.23 in
midmorning trade, staying below its 25-day moving average near
8,494, while the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to
733.66.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on
Wednesday, poised to extend a two-day winning streak led by
financials, but turnover could be moderated by lingering concern
over the euro zone debt crisis.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.36 percent
at 19,071.9. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.43 percent at
10,458.31.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro clung to modest gains on the greenback in
Asia on Wednesday but floundered near a record low versus the
Australian dollar in cautious trade a day ahead of the European
Central Bank policy meeting and debt sales from Spain.
The euro stood at $1.2772, little changed from late
New York levels, having bounced off a 16-month trough at $1.2666
set on Monday. Immediate resistance is seen at the overnight
high around $1.2820, a level representing the 38.2 percent
retracement of the Jan. 3 to 9 decline.
Against the yen, the common currency was at 98.13,
off an 11-year low of 97.28 set on Monday. Near-term support is
seen around 94.80/95.00, while a complete unwinding of the
2000-2008 rise would take the euro back to the Oct. 2000 trough
around 88.87.
The firmer tone in the euro saw the dollar index
take a further step down from a 16-month high set on Monday. But
on the yen, the greenback was relatively steady at 76.81.
It stayed on the backfoot against commodity currencies as
well, with the Australian dollar holding above $1.0300.
The Aussie rose as high as A$1.0352 on Tuesday, a 2 percent
rally from Monday's low of $1.0145.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices drifted little changed
on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield staying below 2 percent as
the Treasury's $32 billion sale of three-year notes yielding
less than 0.4 percent drew strong demand.
In late afternoon trade, benchmark 10-year notes
were slightly lower, yielding 1.98 percent.
The 30-year bond yield eased to 3.04 percent
from 3.045 percent on Monday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold traded steady on Wednesday just below a key
resistance level, after rallying more than 1 percent in the
previous session when renewed optimism on the global economy
fueled gains in equities as well as bullion.
* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,634.61 an
ounce by 0030 GMT.
* U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,635.70.
* Gold breached above the key 200-day moving average in the
previous session, and traded just below the level on Wednesday.
Return to above the 200-day moving average may help gold resume
its bull run, analysts have said.
* Asian shares traded higher, buoyed by optimism about the
world's top two economies and relief France is not facing an
imminent debt rating cut, but the euro struggled on concerns
over euro zone sovereign funding ahead of auctions by Italy and
Spain later this week.
* Talks on a bond swap between Greece and private creditors
to halve its debt load are nearing a deal with banks asking for
enhanced return if the economy does well, banking and official
sources said on Tuesday as pressure builds for an agreement.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
KUALA LUMPUR - London copper fell on Wednesday for a second
day in three, as euro zone funding concerns outweighed optimism
that China's demand for the industrial metal will remain strong
after record imports in December.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
lost 1.1 percent to $7,659 a tonne by 0118 GMT, reversing gains
from the previous session.
* The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.4 percent to 56,100 yuan
($8,900) a tonne.
* LME copper surged more than 3 percent on Tuesday, driven
by stronger-than-expected Chinese imports that brightened the
demand outlook for industrial metals.
* Copper is more vulnerable to price spikes than other
metals because of a large buildup of short positions by money
managers, which could lead to short-covering rallies on a change
in market sentiment.
* Workers at a Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc
Indonesian mine on Tuesday halted their gradual return to work
one day after gunmen shot two contractors dead on the road to
the Grasberg mine, a union spokesman said.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
SEOUL, Jan 11 U.S. crude oil futures slipped
below $102 on Wednesday as the euro zone debt crisis continued
to weigh on sentiment, but supply concerns triggered by Iran's
nuclear program dispute with the West and an unrest in Nigeria
are expected to check losses.
* U.S. crude eased by 37 cents at $101.87 a barrel by
0020 GMT.
* Brent was not traded, after ending up 83 cents at
$113.28 on Tuesday.
* Talks on a bond swap between Greece and private creditors
to halve its debt load are nearing a deal with banks asking for
enhanced return if the economy does well, banking and official
sources said on Tuesday as pressure builds for an agreement.
Greece is racing to conclude a deal and secure continued
funding by its euro zone partners and the International Monetary
Fund (IMF), without which it faces a default in March, when
14.5 billion euros of its bonds mature.
* Fitch Ratings does not expect to cut France's triple-A
credit rating this year, while countries under review such as
Italy or Spain could be downgraded by one or two notches, the
agency's EMEA ratings head said on Tuesday.
* Religiously motivated attacks killed 13 people in Nigeria
on Tuesday, as tens of thousands took to the streets in a second
day of nationwide protests against the scrapping of a fuel
subsidy that has nearly doubled petrol prices.
* European Union governments agreed on Tuesday to bring
forward a foreign ministers' meeting expected to decide on an
oil embargo on Iran by one week to Jan. 23, but were unable to
agree when a ban should be imposed.
* Japan has asked Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates
(UAE) to supply it with more oil, Japanese Foreign Minister
Koichiro Gemba said on Tuesday, as tighter Western sanctions
threaten to reduce its oil imports from Iran.
* U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday
Iran's decision to enrich uranium near the city of Qom was
"especially troubling" and urged Tehran to return to serious
talks with Western powers over its atomic
program.
* U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week, but less than
forecast, led by a steep gain at the U.S. Gulf Coast, as crude
imports jumped, according to weekly inventory data from the
American Petroleum Institute released on Wednesday.
* The market will now await confirmation of the API report
when the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its own
data at Wednesday at 1530 GMT. U.S. commercial crude oil
stockpiles were expected to have risen last week, marking the
third straight week of gains, on higher imports, an extended
Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Harish Nambiar)