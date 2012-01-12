-------------------------(08:04 a.m.)------------------------- DJIA 12,449.45 -13.02 Nikkei 8,389.14 -58.74 NASDAQ 2,710.76 +8.26 FTSE 5,670.82 -25.88 S&P 500 1,292.48 +0.40 Hang Seng 19,203.80 +51.86 CRB Index 313.61 -1.83 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.905 -0.058 US 30 YR Bond 2.965 -0.053 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2725 1.2727 Yen US$ 76.88 76.90 INR US$ 51.90 51.91 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1634.50 Silver (Lon) 29.810 Gold (NY) 1632.49 Light Crude 100.93 ----------------------------( Jan 12 )------------------------- Overnight market action with Thursday midsession Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks held firm near recent five-month highs on Wednesday as investors awaited key bond market tests for Europe in the next two days that could determine the direction of the euro zone crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 13.02 points, or 0.10 percent, to 12,449.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.40 point, or 0.03 percent, to 1,292.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 8.26 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,710.76. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 closed lower on Wednesday after bouncing once again off an important technical resistance level, led by heavyweight energy stocks on a fresh bout of euro zone debt-inspired risk aversion. Fresh talk of an imminent downgrade of France's credit rating, denied by a senior French source, added to the bearish tone, although the UK market ended off its lows, down 0.5 percent, or 25.8 points, at 5,670.82, giving back a third of Tuesday's gain. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell on Thursday in a market that was nervous ahead of debt auctions this week in Spain and Italy after Fitch's warning of the collapse of the euro and renewed talk of a cut in France's triple-A ratings. The Nikkei was down 0.8 percent at 8,383.96 in midmorning trade, below its 25-day moving average near 8,485 and the 50 percent retracement level of its rally from late November to early December near 8,433. The broader Topix index eased 0.9 percent to 726.95. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Thursday, set to snap a three-day winning streak as investors eye December inflation data from China due to be released later in the day. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.2 percent at 19,112.76. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.1 percent at 10,506.21. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro remained in the doldrums in Asia on Thursday, having lurched to a fresh 16-month low on the dollar as markets turned nervous ahead of a bond sale by Spain. The single currency fell as far as $1.2661 in New York, before recovering some ground to stand at $1.2706. Good support is seen in the $1.2600/2700 area, levels which have held up the currency way back in August and September 2010. Renewed weakness in the euro helped drive the dollar index to a fresh 16-month peak at 81.493. Against the yen, the greenback held steady under 77.00. Since the Dec. 30 fall, dollar/yen appeared to have found a new lower trading range roughly between 76.60 and 77.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries advanced on Wednesday as concerns about Italy and upcoming debt auctions in the euro zone rekindled worries about the region, whetting investor appetite for safe-haven government debt. In afternoon trade, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up half a point, yielding 1.91 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold prices were steady on Thursday, building on two sessions of straight gains, as the market awaits Spain's bond auction and a European Central Bank meeting to gauge the extent of the debt crisis. * Spot gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,643.29 an ounce by 0024 GMT, holding above the key 200-day moving average at about $1,636. * U.S. gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,644.30. * Worries about the euro zone debt crisis mounted on Wednesday, after Fitch warned the European Central Bank to ramp up its debt purchases to avoid a "cataclysmic" collapse of the single currency, sinking the euro to its 16-month low against the dollar. * Spain will hold the first bond auction of the year later in the day, just hours before the ECB's first monetary policy announcement and interest rate decision for 2012. * Investors will also watch December economic data from China due on Thursday. Annual inflation is expected to have eased for the fifth consecutive month. Along with weakening economic activity, it could lead to further policy easing. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, edged down 0.4 tonnes to 1,254.159 tonnes by Jan 11, after staying unchanged for more than two weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - Copper edged lower as concern over euro zone debt worries prompted a shift to safe-haven holdings such as the U.S. dollar, making commodities more expensive for buyers paying in other currencies. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.3 percent to $7,764 a tonne by 0116 GMT, paring some of the previous session's gains. * The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched down 0.04 percent to 56,840 yuan ($9,000) a tonne. * Copper rose to its priciest level in more than a month on Wednesday, building on the previous session's 3-percent price surge. * Freeport McMoRan Gold & Copper Inc said on Wednesday it continued to ramp up production at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia where workers on Tuesday halted a gradual return at the end of a three-month strike. * Energy Resources of Australia warned on Thursday that recent flooding caused by monsoon rains in northern Australia will continue to restrict its production of uranium in 2012. * Tropical cyclone Heidi hit the west Australian coast early on Thursday, packing winds up to 120 km per hour, forcing seaside residents to flee rising tidewaters and closing the world's biggest iron ore export terminals. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SEOUL - U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday on worries about possible supply disruption sparked by a strike in Nigeria and mounting tension between Iran and the West, offsetting pressure from high inventory build and persisting eurozone debt woes. * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, February crude was up 47 cents a barrel at $101.34 as of 0022 GMT. * In London, ICE Brent crude was not traded yet after it settled down 0.92 percent at $112.24 a barrel. * Nigerian oil workers threatened on Wednesday to shut down output in Africa's top crude producer, deepening a national strike over the scrapping of fuel subsidies that led to a more than doubling of petrol prices. * Oil investors fretted about mounting tensions between the West and Iran after an Iranian nuclear scientist was blown up in his car by a motorbike hitman on Wednesday, prompting Tehran to blame Israeli and U.S. agents. The recent spike in oil prices has been fuelled by threats from Iran to choke the West's supply of Gulf oil. The United States warned that its navy was ready to open fire to prevent any blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. * U.S. crude oil inventories rose sharply last week as imports jumped, while product stockpiles gained on higher refinery utilization, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday. Crude stocks surged 4.96 million barrels to 334.65 million barrels in the week to Jan. 6, well above estimates for an 800,000-barrel build in a Reuters poll of analysts. For a full report, double click on - - - -