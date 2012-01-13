-------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------- DJIA 12,471.02 +21.57 Nikkei 8,473.83 +88.24 NASDAQ 2,724.70 +13.94 FTSE 5,662.42 -8.40 S&P 500 1,295.50 +3.02 Hang Seng 19,163.36 +67.98 CRB Index 309.86 -3.75 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.940 +0.035 US 30 YR Bond 2.991 +0.026 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2817 1.2822 Yen US$ 76.79 76.84 INR US$ 51.60 51.61 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1661.00 Silver (Lon) 30.580 Gold (NY) 1640.79 Light Crude 99.22 --------------------------( Jan 13 )---------------------------- Overnight market action with Friday midsession Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed at a five-month high for the third day on Thursday but had difficulty extending gains in the face of lackluster economic data and another European bond market test. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 21.57 points, or 0.17 percent, to 12,471.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 3.02 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,295.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 13.94 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,724.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading shares fell on Thursday after a profit warning from Tesco triggered sharp falls in retailers and eclipsed a lift for banks from a successful Spanish debt auction and restructuring at RBS. The FTSE 100 index closed down 8.40 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,662.42, once again missing out in a tilt at the 5,700 level. The day's peak was 5.699.57. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose more than 1 percent on Friday, boosted by gains on Wall Street and solid demand at debt auctions in Spain and Italy, which are now at the forefront of the euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei average was up 1.3 percent at 8,493.43, above its 25-day moving average near 8,475, after losing 0.7 percent the previous session as investors sold shares ahead of a special quotation (SQ) settlement of January options contracts. The broader Topix index advanced 1 percent to 734.73. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Friday, boosted by strength in Chinese financials and growth-sensitive sectors and poised for a second straight weekly gain, but strength is likely to be capped by chart resistance. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.72 percent at 19,232.21. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.11 percent at 10,635.8. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro held its ground in Asia on Friday, having risen broadly overnight after debt sales in Spain and Italy drew solid demand, raising expectations that an auction of longer-dated Italian bonds later in the day will also do well. The common currency climbed as high as $1.2846, pulling well away from a 16-month trough near $1.2660 set Wednesday. It last stood at $1.2813, with traders saying a break of $1.3000 was needed to trigger more short covering. Against the yen, the euro was at 98.34, off an 11-year low at 97.28 plumbed recently. However, it fell to a 4-month low on the Swiss franc at 1.2078 francs as the market seemed to be testing the SNB's resolve to defend the currency cap after its governor stepped down. Renewed euro vigor knocked the dollar down 0.6 percent against a basket of major currencies. The greenback also underperformed some commodity currencies. This saw the Australian dollar push to a high of $1.0378 , with a break above the Jan. 3 high of $1.0387 set to take it back to levels not seen since early November. But the Aussie has since drifted back down to $1.0329. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - NEW YORK, Jan 12 U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped slightly on Thursday after investors showed scant interest in buying 30-year bonds at the Treasury's final coupon auction of the week. The Treasury sold $13 billion in reopened 30-year bonds at a high yield of 2.985 percent, awarding 69.8 percent of the bids at the high. The 30-year Treasury bond, up 10/32 in price before the auction, fell afterward. In late trade, however, it was barely changed on the day, yielding 2.97 percent. The benchmark 10-year note slipped 4/32, its yield rising to 1.93 percent from 1.91 percent on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Spot gold traded steady just below $1,650 an ounce on Friday, headed for a second week of straight gains, after smooth sales of Spanish and Italian debt temporarily eased fears on the euro zone debt crisis. * Spot gold was little changed at $1,648.79 an ounce by 0041 GMT, on course for a weekly gain of 1.9 percent. * U.S. gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,650.50. * A solid sale of Spanish and Italian debt and an upbeat comment on the euro zone economy helped the single currency stage a rally and send gold up for the third consecutive session on Thursday. * Italy is scheduled to sell long-term bonds on Friday, which will continue to test investors' confidence in the European debt market. * U.S. data showed that retail sales rose at the weakest pace in seven months in December and jobless benefits moved higher last week, suggesting the economic recovery is shaky despite a recent pick-up in growth. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - London copper slipped in early Asian trading, snapping three days of gains, as Chinese purchases of the industrial metal slowed before the start of the week-long Lunar New Year holidays. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.64 percent to $7,953.75 a tonne by 0111 GMT. Prices are headed for a 5 percent gain this week, after two straight weeks of declines. * The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.82 percent to 57,870 yuan ($9,200) a tonne. * Copper shot to a more than two-month high above $8,000 per tonne on Thursday after data showing slower inflation in China and two successful European debt auctions boosted investor confidence that demand will rise. * Australia's Port Hedland, one of the world's largest export terminals for iron ore, has reopened after being shut ahead of Tropical Cyclone Heidi, a port official said on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SEOUL - U.S. crude futures were steady below $100 per barrel on Friday, after a sell-off in the previous session on a report that a proposed European Union embargo on imports of Iranian crude would be phased in over six months. Oil prices also found support from a strong demand for Spanish and Italian debt sales that eased fears on the euro zone debt crisis and tempered risk aversion ahead of another auction from Rome later in the day. * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, February crude rose 33 cents at $99.43 a barrel as of 0025 GMT. * In London, ICE Brent crude for February delivery was not yet traded after settling down 98 cents at $111.26 a barrel on Thursday. * EU diplomats said a consensus was emerging to grant a grace period before banning new deals with Iran - six months for crude oil purchases and three for petrochemicals. * U.S. allies in Asia and Europe voiced support on Thursday for Washington's drive to cut Iran's oil exports, though fear of self-inflicted economic pain is curbing enthusiasm for an embargo that a defiant Iran says will not halt its nuclear programme. * The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on China's state-run Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp, which it said was Iran's largest supplier of refined petroleum products, as it sought to impress on Beijing and Tehran its resolve to increase economic pressure over Iran's nuclear program. * Iran's biggest oil customers from across Asia are flocking to alternative Middle East suppliers this month under renewed U.S. pressure to stop buying Iranian crude and unprecedented tension over Tehran's nuclear programme. * Concerns of supply disruption from Nigeria eased slightly as one of its main trade unions said talks with President Goodluck Jonathan over the government's removal of publicly popular fuel subsidies were fruitful and ongoing, adding that strikes would continue until an agreement was reached. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)