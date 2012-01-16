----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 12,422.06 -48.96 Nikkei 8,371.40 -128.62 NASDAQ 2,710.67 -14.03 FTSE 5,636.64 -25.78 S&P 500 1,289.09 -6.41 Hang Seng 19,024.53 -179.89 CRB Index 307.70 -2.16 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.871 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.915 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2639 1.2858 Yen US$ 76.96 76.74 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1635.50 Silver (Lon) 29.640 Gold (NY) 1639.37 Light Crude 98.70 -----------------------------(Jan 16)--------------------------- Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, snapping a four-day winning streak, after news reports that Standard & Poor's would downgrade credit ratings on several euro-zone countries. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 48.96 points, or 0.39 percent, to 12,422.06 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 6.41 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,289.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 14.03 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,710.67. For the week, the Dow rose 0.5 percent, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.9 percent, and the Nasdaq gained 1.4 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 share index fell on Friday, retracing earlier gains, on reports that debt ratings agency Standard & Poor's was set to downgrade a number of euro zone countries. The FTSE 100 closed down 25.78 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,636.64, off an earlier low of 5,583.45 which was plumbed in initial reaction to the reports of euro zone ratings cuts, taking its weekly fall to 0.2 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.6 percent on Monday after Standard & Poor's stripped France of its prized triple-A status and cut the credit ratings of eight other euro zone countries, dealing another blow to the region's efforts to end the debt crisis. The Nikkei average was down at 8,361.39, back below its 25-day moving average near 8,467 after closing above the technical level on Friday. The broader Topix fell 1.6 percent to 723.25. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start what could be a volatile week moderately lower on Monday, dragged by weakness in Chinese stocks after strong gains last week and ahead of more China economic data expected later this week. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.7 percent at 19,070.74. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.04 percent at 10,525.96. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The euro hit a fresh 11-year low versus the yen on Monday and was expected to remain under pressure after Standard & Poor's mass downgrade of euro zone countries late last week. News of the downgrade came as negotiations between Greece and private creditors on a debt swap deal broke down, raising the risk of a messy Greek default. Markets are also worried the euro zone's bailout fund, EFSF, might lose its AAA rating with S&P as well. The euro slid 0.5 percent against the yen to 97.13 yen , hurt by selling by Japanese exporters, and hit a fresh 11-year low of 97.04 yen at one point on trading platform EBS. Against the dollar, the euro dipped 0.3 percent to $1.2641 , hovering near a 17-month low of $1.2624 hit last week, and well below an intraday high of $1.2879 that had been hit on Friday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Friday as warnings that Standard & Poor's would downgrade euro-zone sovereign debt ratings fed a bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose half a point, their yields easing to 1.87 percent from 1.92 percent on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds rose more than a point, their yields falling to 2.91 percent from 2.97 percent on Thursday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Spot gold edged lower on Monday, extending losses in the previous session on the mass downgrade of euro zone nations by ratings agency Standard & Poor's, which fueled worries about the bloc's ability to contain its debt crisis. Spot gold inched down 0.3 percent to $1,634.94 an ounce by 0018 GMT, after losing 0.7 percent on Friday. Prices returned to below the 200-day moving average at $1,637.89, seen as a key resistance. U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,636.10. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - Copper fell on Monday on concern that a credit rating cut for nine euro zone nations by agency Standard & Poor's could turn into the latest impediment for the group's emergence from a two-year sovereign debt crisis, slowing demand for commodities. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 0.95 percent to $7,924 a tonne by 0120 GMT. Prices are up 4.2 percent so far this year. The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.98 percent to 57,430 yuan ($9,100) a tonne. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Friday, posting a loss for the week, as anticipation of downgrades by Standard & Poor's of several euro zone countries countered the supportive effect of anxiety about Nigerian strikes and Iranian threats to shipping. Ahead of its contract expiration on Monday, Brent February crude fell 82 cents to settle at $110.44 a barrel. It fell intraday to $109.71, just above its 100-day moving average of $109.69, after retreating from a $112.50 high. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)