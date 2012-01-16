----------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,422.06 -48.96 Nikkei 8,371.40 -128.62
NASDAQ 2,710.67 -14.03 FTSE 5,636.64 -25.78
S&P 500 1,289.09 -6.41 Hang Seng 19,024.53 -179.89
CRB Index 307.70 -2.16
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.871 +0.000
US 30 YR Bond 2.915 +0.000
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2639 1.2858 Yen US$ 76.96 76.74
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1635.50 Silver (Lon) 29.640
Gold (NY) 1639.37 Light Crude 98.70
-----------------------------(Jan 16)---------------------------
Weekend market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, snapping a
four-day winning streak, after news reports that Standard &
Poor's would downgrade credit ratings on several euro-zone
countries.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 48.96
points, or 0.39 percent, to 12,422.06 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index lost 6.41 points, or 0.49 percent, to
1,289.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 14.03 points,
or 0.51 percent, to 2,710.67.
For the week, the Dow rose 0.5 percent, while the S&P 500
advanced 0.9 percent, and the Nasdaq gained 1.4 percent.
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 share index fell on
Friday, retracing earlier gains, on reports that debt ratings
agency Standard & Poor's was set to downgrade a number of euro
zone countries.
The FTSE 100 closed down 25.78 points, or 0.5
percent, at 5,636.64, off an earlier low of 5,583.45 which was
plumbed in initial reaction to the reports of euro zone ratings
cuts, taking its weekly fall to 0.2 percent.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.6 percent on Monday
after Standard & Poor's stripped France of its prized triple-A
status and cut the credit ratings of eight other euro zone
countries, dealing another blow to the region's efforts to end
the debt crisis.
The Nikkei average was down at 8,361.39, back below
its 25-day moving average near 8,467 after closing above the
technical level on Friday.
The broader Topix fell 1.6 percent to 723.25.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start what could be
a volatile week moderately lower on Monday, dragged by weakness
in Chinese stocks after strong gains last week and ahead of more
China economic data expected later this week.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.7 percent
at 19,070.74. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.04
percent at 10,525.96.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE - The euro hit a fresh 11-year low versus the yen
on Monday and was expected to remain under pressure after
Standard & Poor's mass downgrade of euro zone countries late
last week.
News of the downgrade came as negotiations between Greece
and private creditors on a debt swap deal broke down, raising
the risk of a messy Greek default. Markets are also worried the
euro zone's bailout fund, EFSF, might lose its AAA rating with
S&P as well.
The euro slid 0.5 percent against the yen to 97.13 yen
, hurt by selling by Japanese exporters, and hit a
fresh 11-year low of 97.04 yen at one point on trading platform
EBS.
Against the dollar, the euro dipped 0.3 percent to $1.2641
, hovering near a 17-month low of $1.2624 hit last week,
and well below an intraday high of $1.2879 that had been hit on
Friday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Friday as warnings
that Standard & Poor's would downgrade euro-zone sovereign debt
ratings fed a bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose half a
point, their yields easing to 1.87 percent from 1.92 percent on
Thursday. Thirty-year bonds rose more than a point, their yields
falling to 2.91 percent from 2.97 percent on Thursday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Spot gold edged lower on Monday, extending
losses in the previous session on the mass downgrade of euro
zone nations by ratings agency Standard & Poor's, which fueled
worries about the bloc's ability to contain its debt crisis.
Spot gold inched down 0.3 percent to $1,634.94 an
ounce by 0018 GMT, after losing 0.7 percent on Friday. Prices
returned to below the 200-day moving average at $1,637.89, seen
as a key resistance.
U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,636.10.
BASE METALS
KUALA LUMPUR - Copper fell on Monday on concern that a
credit rating cut for nine euro zone nations by agency Standard
& Poor's could turn into the latest impediment for the group's
emergence from a two-year sovereign debt crisis, slowing demand
for commodities.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost
0.95 percent to $7,924 a tonne by 0120 GMT. Prices are up 4.2
percent so far this year.
The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 0.98 percent to 57,430 yuan
($9,100) a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Friday, posting a loss for the
week, as anticipation of downgrades by Standard & Poor's of
several euro zone countries countered the supportive effect of
anxiety about Nigerian strikes and Iranian threats to shipping.
Ahead of its contract expiration on Monday, Brent February
crude fell 82 cents to settle at $110.44 a barrel. It
fell intraday to $109.71, just above its 100-day moving average
of $109.69, after retreating from a $112.50 high.
