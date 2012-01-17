---------------------------(08:00 a.m.)----------------------- Stock Markets US markets closed on Monday for public holiday. Nikkei 8,430.73 +52.37 FTSE 5,657.44 +20.80 Hang Seng 19,263.66 +251.46 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2664 1.2653 Yen US$ 76.76 76.83 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1641.00 Silver (Lon) 29.900 Gold (NY) 1639.52 Light Crude 99.68 ---------------------------(Jan 17)--------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - US markets are closed for a public holiday. For an earlier report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares rose on Monday, led by miners, as investors' attention shifted from the euro zone debt crisis towards economic data from China. The UK benchmark closed up 20.80 points or 0.4 percent, at 5,657.44 in thin, choppy trade with U.S. equity markets closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose on Tuesday, recovering from a four-week closing low hit the previous session, after firm demand in France's treasury bill auction eased concerns of an imminent flare up in the euro zone crisis. The Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 8,416.93, after falling 1.4 percent percent on Monday, while the broader Topix index added 0.3 percent to 727.42. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, boosted by Chinese banks and stocks tied to growth in China as investors await a fresh batch of data due shortly after the market opens for policy cues that will provide firmer direction. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.98 percent at 19,198.09. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.11 percent at 10,605.9. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro extended gains against the dollar on Tuesday after China's fourth-quarter GDP growth came in at an annual rate of 8.9 percent, slightly above market expectations of an 8.7 percent rise. The euro last traded 0.3 percent higher at $1.2704, with traders saying stop-loss buying helped it extend gains. The Australian dollar also rose in the wake of the data, adding 0.4 percent to $1.0353. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - US markets are closed for a public holiday. For an earlier report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Spot gold traded steady on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's downgraded the euro zone's rescue fund, while investors watched for growth data from China to gauge the impact of the region's debt crisis on the global economy. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,645.60 an ounce by 0034 GMT. U.S. gold gained nearly 1 percent to $1,646.30. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - London copper inched up in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as the market awaits the release of China's economic growth data, hoping for signs of expansion in the world's largest user of refiner copper. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.32 percent to $8,115.25 a tonne by 0115 GMT, extending gains from the previous session. The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.6 percent to 59,250 yuan ($9,400) a tonne. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL LONDON - Oil futures rose on Monday on growing tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran, after the Islamic state told its Gulf Arab neighbours not to make up any shortfall caused by an embargo on its crude oil exports. Saudi Arabia, the world's top exporter, said on Monday that could lift its production the United States pressures nations to stop importing oil from the Islamic Republic. "Iran is the main topic still by some 2 million barrels per day 'almost immediately'. Brent crude futures rose 76 cents to close at $111.20 a barrel, after touching an intra-day high of $111.67. U.S. crude rose 99 cents to $99.69 a barrel, with trading activity very light due to a U.S. public holiday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)