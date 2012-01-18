---------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,482.07 +60.10 Nikkei 8,480.99 +14.59 NASDAQ 2,728.08 +17.41 FTSE 5,693.95 +36.51 S&P 500 1,293.67 +2.25 Hang Seng 19,604.53 -23.22 CRB Index 310.83 +3.13 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.850 -0.021 US 30 YR Bond 2.891 -0.024 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2725 1.2726 Yen US$ 76.82 76.63 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1656.00 Silver (Lon) 30.410 Gold (NY) 1643.38 Light Crude 100.62 ---------------------------(Jan 18)----------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to its highest since early August, but sharply pared gains late in the session as Citigroup's steep drop in profit gave investors a reason to unload bank shares. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 60.01 points, or 0.48 percent, to 12,482.07 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 4.58 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,293.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 17.41 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,728.08. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares rose on Tuesday, aided by mining stocks after data from top metals consumer China eased worries over the demand picture, although fears of a Greek default kept a lid on the gains. The UK benchmark closed up 36.51 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,693.95, having earlier baulked just above the near-term 5,720 resistance level. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average dipped in early trade on Wednesday after the previous session's bounce as weak results from Citigroup Inc countered relief following a successful short-term debt auction by Spain. The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 8,454.70, but held above its 25-day moving average near 8,449, while the broader Topix fell 0.3 percent to 729.50. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to edge higher on Wednesday as resurgent interest in large caps, particularly China banks on hopes of further policy-easing moves by Beijing, drive markets higher ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday next week. The Hang Seng index was set to open up 0.12 percent at 19,651.59. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open down 0.17 percent, giving back some gains after Tuesday's 4.5 percent advance. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro clung on to most of its overnight gains in Asia on Wednesday but came off its peak after disappointing earnings from Citigroup took the shine off a batch of upbeat data from China, Germany and the United States. The single currency stood at $1.2739, having climbed more than 1 percent at one stage overnight to a high of $1.2808, pulling well away from a 17-month trough around $1.2623 set on Friday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Tuesday, boosted by the Federal Reserve's bond purchase program and as investors still concerned about the European debt crisis used an earlier rise in yields as an opportunity to buy. Benchmark 10-year notes continued to test yield resistance at around 1.84 percent to 1.85 percent. If the note yields break below this level analysts see the debt as likely to continue to rally. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold hovered above $1,650 an ounce on Wednesday, as investors shifted their focus back to the euro zone crisis after prices gained on data pointing to a better outlook for the global economy. Spot gold was little changed at $1,651.95 an ounce by 0027 GMT, after rising for two consecutive sessions. U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,652.50. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - Copper was steady on Wednesday, after surging to its highest in more than two months in the previous session, as euro zone funding worries eroded investor confidence following upbeat economic data in China, Germany and the United States. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was at $8,227.50 a tonne, up 0.34 percent, by 0105 GMT. Prices have climbed 2.5 percent this week. The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.12 percent to 60,000 yuan ($9,500) a tonne. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices edged higher on Tuesday on lift from the weaker dollar and better-than-expected data from China, Germany and the United States, but concerns about Europe's economy after last week's credit downgrades limited gains . U.S. crude posted stronger gains after Brent's expiring February contract settled 76 cents higher on Monday while its U.S. counterpart only saw electronic dealings for Tuesday trade date due to Monday's U.S. holiday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Panadthil)