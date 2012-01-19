---------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,578.95 +96.88 Nikkei 8,663.77 +113.19 NASDAQ 2,769.71 +41.63 FTSE 5,702.37 +8.42 S&P 500 1,308.04 +14.37 Hang Seng 19,935.23 +248.31 CRB Index 310.45 -0.32 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.900 +0.042 US 30 YR Bond 2.957 +0.055 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2848 1.2761 Yen US$ 76.81 76.69 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1647.00 Silver (Lon) 30.150 Gold (NY) 1651.19 Light Crude 100.58 ---------------------------(08:00 a.m.)------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped to their highest since July on Wednesday as the International Monetary Fund sought to help countries hit by the European debt crisis, while forecast-beating earnings from Goldman Sachs dispelled some worries over bank profits. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 96.88 points, or 0.78 percent, to close at 12,578.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 14.37 points, or 1.11 percent, to 1,308.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 41.63 points, or 1.53 percent, to close at 2,769.71. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index nosed ahead on Wednesday to close above 5,700 points for the first time since the end of October, 2011, as strength in heavyweight miners and banks countered falls in integrated oils. The FTSE 100 ended the day up 8.42 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,702.37, just below the intra-day peak of 5,709.87, having bounced off a session low of 5,647.92 in a choppy session. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a five-week high on Thursday and rose above its 75-day moving average, boosted by optimism that the International Monetary Fund may raise additional funds to help fight the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. The Nikkei was up 1 percent at 8,639.49 in midmorning trade, above its 75-day moving average near 8,569, after gaining 1 percent on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to rise on Thursday following a strong close on Wall Street, which was lifted by financials -- a sector also in focus in local markets after China's central bank took steps to battle a money squeeze ahead of the Lunar New Year. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.79 percent at 19,842.46. The China Enterprises index was indicated to open up 0.74 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro and commodity currencies got off to a positive start in Asia on Thursday, following solid gains overnight after news the IMF wanted to bolster its war chest to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis shored up risk sentiment. The euro rose as high as $1.2867, from $1.2855 late in New York, putting even more distance from a 16-month trough of $1.2624 plumbed at the start of the week. A break above the Jan. 13 peak at $1.2878 will take the single currency back to highs not seen since Jan. 5. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as prospects that the International Monetary Fund will raise funds to help ease pressures on countries reeling from the euro zone crisis reduced the safe-haven bid for bonds. Benchmark 10-year note yields backed away from resistance levels at around 1.84 to 1.85 percent, a level that is being closely watched because a break below that is seen as likely to spur a further rally. The 10-year notes last traded down 15/32 in price to yield 1.90 percent, up from 1.86 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Spot gold held steady on Thursday after three successive days of rise, supported by hopes of increased funding from the International Monetary Fund to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis. Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,657.30 an ounce by 0026 GMT. U.S. gold also inched down 0.1 percent to $1,657.80. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS KUALA LUMPUR - London copper climbed to a four-month high on Thursday after news that the International Monetary Fund was seeking to raise funds to tackle the euro zone debt crisis tempered worries over European funding troubles. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.4 percent to $8,353 a tonne by 0125 GMT, after reaching $8,360, the highest since Sept. 21. Prices have increased for a fourth straight day. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures dropped back on Wednesday as a weak demand outlook overshadowed hopes the International Monetary Fund would be able to raise more money to help resolve Europe's debt crisis. In London, ICE Brent crude for March delivery settled at $110.66 a barrel, falling 87 cents, after touching a session high of $112.20. U.S. crude for February delivery closed at $100.59, edging down 12 cents, after rising to a session high of $102.06. February RBOB gasoline ended up 5.41 cents at $2.8254 a gallon, after surging 2.94 percent to a session peak of $2.8529, the highest intraday since Oct. 17. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)