---------------------------(08:00 a.m.)-------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,578.95 +96.88 Nikkei 8,663.77 +113.19
NASDAQ 2,769.71 +41.63 FTSE 5,702.37 +8.42
S&P 500 1,308.04 +14.37 Hang Seng 19,935.23 +248.31
CRB Index 310.45 -0.32
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.900 +0.042
US 30 YR Bond 2.957 +0.055
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2848 1.2761 Yen US$ 76.81 76.69
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1647.00 Silver (Lon) 30.150
Gold (NY) 1651.19 Light Crude 100.58
---------------------------(08:00 a.m.)-------------------------
Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped to their highest since July
on Wednesday as the International Monetary Fund sought to help
countries hit by the European debt crisis, while
forecast-beating earnings from Goldman Sachs dispelled some
worries over bank profits.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 96.88 points,
or 0.78 percent, to close at 12,578.95. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index added 14.37 points, or 1.11 percent, to
1,308.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 41.63
points, or 1.53 percent, to close at 2,769.71.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index nosed ahead on Wednesday
to close above 5,700 points for the first time since the end of
October, 2011, as strength in heavyweight miners and banks
countered falls in integrated oils.
The FTSE 100 ended the day up 8.42 points, or 0.2
percent, at 5,702.37, just below the intra-day peak of 5,709.87,
having bounced off a session low of 5,647.92 in a choppy
session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a five-week high on
Thursday and rose above its 75-day moving average, boosted by
optimism that the International Monetary Fund may raise
additional funds to help fight the euro zone sovereign debt
crisis.
The Nikkei was up 1 percent at 8,639.49 in
midmorning trade, above its 75-day moving average near 8,569,
after gaining 1 percent on Wednesday.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to rise on Thursday
following a strong close on Wall Street, which was lifted by
financials -- a sector also in focus in local markets after
China's central bank took steps to battle a money squeeze ahead
of the Lunar New Year.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.79 percent
at 19,842.46. The China Enterprises index was indicated
to open up 0.74 percent.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro and commodity currencies got off to a
positive start in Asia on Thursday, following solid gains
overnight after news the IMF wanted to bolster its war chest to
help tackle the euro zone debt crisis shored up risk sentiment.
The euro rose as high as $1.2867, from $1.2855 late
in New York, putting even more distance from a 16-month trough
of $1.2624 plumbed at the start of the week. A break above the
Jan. 13 peak at $1.2878 will take the single currency back to
highs not seen since Jan. 5.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as
prospects that the International Monetary Fund will raise funds
to help ease pressures on countries reeling from the euro zone
crisis reduced the safe-haven bid for bonds.
Benchmark 10-year note yields backed away from resistance
levels at around 1.84 to 1.85 percent, a level that is being
closely watched because a break below that is seen as likely to
spur a further rally.
The 10-year notes last traded down 15/32 in
price to yield 1.90 percent, up from 1.86 percent on Tuesday.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Spot gold held steady on Thursday after three
successive days of rise, supported by hopes of increased funding
from the International Monetary Fund to help tackle the euro
zone debt crisis.
Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,657.30 an
ounce by 0026 GMT.
U.S. gold also inched down 0.1 percent to $1,657.80.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
BASE METALS
KUALA LUMPUR - London copper climbed to a four-month high on
Thursday after news that the International Monetary Fund was
seeking to raise funds to tackle the euro zone debt crisis
tempered worries over European funding troubles.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
1.4 percent to $8,353 a tonne by 0125 GMT, after reaching
$8,360, the highest since Sept. 21. Prices have increased for a
fourth straight day.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures dropped back on Wednesday
as a weak demand outlook overshadowed hopes the International
Monetary Fund would be able to raise more money to help resolve
Europe's debt crisis.
In London, ICE Brent crude for March delivery
settled at $110.66 a barrel, falling 87 cents, after touching a
session high of $112.20.
U.S. crude for February delivery closed at $100.59,
edging down 12 cents, after rising to a session high of $102.06.
February RBOB gasoline ended up 5.41 cents at $2.8254 a
gallon, after surging 2.94 percent to a session peak of $2.8529,
the highest intraday since Oct. 17.
For a full report, double click on.
- - - -
(Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)