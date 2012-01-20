----------------------------(7:42 a.m.)------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,623.98 +45.03 Nikkei 8,743.78 +104.10 NASDAQ 2,788.33 +18.62 FTSE 5,741.15 +38.78 S&P 500 1,314.50 +6.46 Hang Seng 19,990.20 +47.25 CRB Index 311.99 +1.48 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.972 +0.073 US 30 YR Bond 3.039 +0.082 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2936 1.2857 Yen US$ 77.20 76.74 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1655.00 Silver (Lon) 30.790 Gold (NY) 1659.46 Light Crude 100.25 ----------------------------(7:45 a.m.)------------------------ Overnight market action. Updates to Tokyo and Hong Kong. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose for the third straight day on Thursday, sparked by results from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley and as the latest jobless claims dropped to a near four-year low. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45.03 points, or 0.36 percent, to end at 12,623.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 6.46 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,314.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 18.62 points, or 0.67 percent, to close at 2,788.33. For a full report, double click on. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index closed higher on Thursday, led by banks after bullish earnings from their U.S. peers and with hopes building that the recent coordinated action by central banks and the IMF would be enough to avoid an economic crisis. The FTSE 100 index rose 38.78 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,741.15, after breaking resistance at 5,700. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a two-month high on Friday, boosted by encouraging results from U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, while near-term concerns over Europe eased after successful Spanish debt auctions. The Nikkei advanced 1.3 percent to 8,748.20, extending its rise for the fourth straight session, while the broader Topix gained 1.5 percent to 751.77. For a full report, double click on. - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set for a higher open on Friday, poised to end the week at a 2-1/2 month high on the back of easing concerns about Europe, upbeat U.S. earnings reports and hopes of a rally in mainland China markets. The Hang Seng Index was seen opening up 1.1 percent at 20,161.72. The China Enterprises index was indicated to open up 1.03 percent at 11,253.37. For a full report, double click on. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro held near two-week highs against the dollar and yen in Asia on Friday, having extended its short-covering rally overnight after successful bond sales in Spain and France boosted risk sentiment. The single currency climbed as high as $1.2972, putting even more distance from a 17-month trough around $1.2623 plumbed a week ago. It last traded at $1.2968, on track to end the week up about 2.5 percent. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Investors scooped up a record offering of U.S. government debt that promises inflation protection on Thursday, even though there are no signs that food and energy prices are running out of control. The 10-year TIPS yield was last bid at minus 0.164 percent, up 3 basis points from Wednesday when it touched a record low of minus 0.244 percent, according to Tradeweb. For a full report, double click on. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold slipped on Friday as weak U.S. data prompted investors to book profits, but a steady euro and rising equities could limit the decline as the metal headed for a third week of gains -- the longest winning streak since November. Spot gold slipped $2.55 an ounce to $1,654.24 by 0015 GMT. It had hit a high around $1,669 an ounce on Thursday, its strongest since mid-December, before losing some of the gains. Bullion struck a record around $1,920 last September. U.S. gold for February was steady at $1,655.10 an ounce. For a full report, double click on. - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper edged to a four month-high on Friday after successful bond sales from Spain and France, and improving U.S. data raised risk appetite, and tempered concerns about European funding worries. Benchmark copper traded on the London Metal Exchange rallied to $8,419.50 a tonne, its highest since mid-September, before trading at $8,406 a tonne at 0107 GMT, up from a close of $8,360 on Thursday. For a full report, double click on. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures climbed back in late trading to end almost 1 percent higher on Thursday on an easing of worries over the euro zone debt crisis and signs of steadier global economic growth. In London, ICE Brent for March delivery settled at $111.55 a barrel, gaining 89 cents and moving back near an early high of $111.75. It regained much of its Wednesday losses. U.S. February crude, which expires on Friday, settled lower for a second straight day, posting a 20-cent loss at $100.39. It hit the day's high at $102.06 early. For a full report, double click on. - - - - (Compiled by Rajesh Pandathil)