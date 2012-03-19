----------------------------(07:50 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 13,232.62 -20.14 Nikkei 10,153.30 +23.47 NASDAQ 3,055.26 -1.11 FTSE 5,965.58 +24.86 S&P 500 1,404.17 +1.57 Hang Seng 21,355.06 +37.21 CRB Index 317.93 +2.03 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.298 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.408 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3165 1.3170 Yen US$ 83.47 83.51 INR US$ 50.175 50.185 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1658.00 Silver (Lon) 32.270 Gold (NY) 1656.06 Light Crude 107.06 --------------------------( March 19 )------------------------- Weekend market action to Monday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed out its best week in three months with a slim gain on Friday as investors continued to propel equities near four-year highs. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 20.14 points, or 0.15 percent, to 13,232.62 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged up 1.57 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,404.17 - its highest close since May 20, 2008. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 1.11 points, or 0.04 percent, to 3,055.26. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares closed higher on Friday after U.S. consumer data showed the recovery in the world's biggest economy was gaining traction and Royal Bank of Scotland led a sector rally on the back of a broker upgrade. London's FTSE 100 index closed up 24.86 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,965.58, finishing just above the 2012 closing high set on Tuesday, and securing its first weekly gain since the end on February. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average gained for the fifth straight session on Monday, supported by buying of blue-chip laggards as market players looked for fresh proof of a robust economic recovery in the United States before pushing it higher. The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 10,166.65 after jumping as high as 10,172.64, its highest level since early July. It logged a sixth straight week of gains last week. The broader Topix advanced 0.4 percent to 869.81. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street strength on Friday, with Evergrande Real Estate leading strength in the Chinese property sector. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.64 percent at 21,454.01. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.49 percent at 11,271.2. Evergrande was indicated to open up 3.9 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen was on the defensive in Asia on Monday with the euro reaching a fresh five-month high against the Japanese currency, while the dollar nursed losses following a setback late last week. The single currency was at 110.03 yen, having risen as high as 110.09. Immediate resistance is seen around 110.16, the 50 percent retracement of the April-January fall. A break there could open the way to around 111.60, the Oct. 31 peak when Japan intervened heavily to curb the yen's strength. The Australian dollar, which had already pierced through the 88.00 yen barrier on Friday, last stood at 88.56, bringing into focus the 2011 peaks near 90.00. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell for an eighth consecutive day on Friday and yields touched four-month highs as optimism the economic recovery was gaining momentum undermined the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were on track for the biggest weekly rise in yield since early July, trading on Friday 5/32 lower in price to yield 2.30 percent from 2.28 percent late Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold rose on Monday as firm oil prices prompted safe haven buying from investors, but gains may be capped by worries that India's plan to double its import duty for bullion could lead to a temporary slip in purchases. * Spot gold added $6.45 to trade at $1,659.94 an ounce by 0025 GMT after posting its second-biggest weekly decline this year last week on fading expectations of more monetary easing in the United States. * U.S. April gold rose $4.8 to $1,660.60 an ounce. * India's gold imports could fall temporarily after the government doubled its import duty but the world's biggest buyer of bullion is unlikely to be deterred for long by a four percent levy. * The fall in gold prices has prompted one or more central banks to buy as much as four tonnes of bullion in recent weeks, according to an industry source and a Financial Times report on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper edged lower on Monday, tracking a drop in London prices in the previous session, as investors worried over the demand outlook for top consumer China. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to $8,522 a tonne by 0101 GMT, after falling 0.6 percent in the previous session. * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 0.4 percent to 60,520 yuan a tonne. * U.S. consumer prices rose the most in 10 months in February as the cost of gasoline spiked, but there was little sign that underlying inflation pressures were building up. * The global economy has stepped back from the brink of danger and signs of stabilisation are emerging from the euro zone and the United States, but high debt levels in developed markets and rising oil prices are key risks ahead, the IMF said on Sunday. * LME copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL continued to slide, down 3,925 tonnes to 263,825 tonnes by March 15, the lowest since July 2009. The ratio of canceled warrants to total stocks stood at 32.93 percent, suggesting a high percentage of material is to be delivered from the LME warehouses. * Shanghai copper stocks, however, rose for the third straight week, up 2,495 tonnes to a decade-high of 227,276 tonnes by last Thursday. CU-STX-SGH * The premium of cash over the three-month futures in LME copper MCU0-3 shot up to as high as $25, a level unseen since late February, suggesting tightness in the physical market. * Money managers raised their exposure in U.S. copper futures and options by nearly 5 percent to 14,259 contracts in the week of March 13, said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. * Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco), China's top aluminium maker, reported a bigger than expected fourth-quarter net loss of 729.6 million yuan ($115.3 million), pressured by lower metal prices and higher costs, and warned of losses in the first quarter of 2012. * Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc, the world's top aluminium maker, reported a 92 percent drop in yearly net profit on Monday due to a supply glut and slower demand weighing on the price of the metal, as well as a reduction in the value of its stake Russian miner Norilsk Nickel. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SEOUL - U.S. crude oil futures edged up early on Monday, extending previous session's gains as concerns over Iran's disputed nuclear programme continued to stoke supply disruption fears. * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery gained 29 cents at $107.35 a barrel as of 0000 GMT after settling up $1.95 at $107.06 a barrel. * In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery, the new front-month, climbed 22 cents at $126.03 after settling up $3.21 at $125.81. * EU diplomats are debating whether to exempt some insurers from a ban on dealing with Iranian oil shipments after Asian oil importers lobbied for exceptions to ensure oil deliveries, government and industry sources said on Friday. Diplomats in the European Union are divided on the issue before EU foreign ministers meet on March 23, said one EU diplomat. "At the moment, there is no agreement on this." * Saudi Arabian oil exports rose 143,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January month-on-month, according to government data published Sunday, as the world's leading crude seller increased supplies to the United States. * Contrary to expectations that the modest rise in the kingdom's output would be mostly sold to Asian or European consumers looking for alternatives to Iranian oil, U.S. government data showed Saudi shipments to North America rose sharply in early 2012. * Oman, located strategically on the opposite side of the Strait of Hormuz from Iran, said the risk of military conflict between Tehran and the West was rising but there was still plenty of opportunity to negotiate peace. * To deal with any potential crisis should Iran close the Strait of Hormuz, Iraq has set up a contingency plan by approving to expand its oil export routes by adding capacity from its northern fields and building a pipeline to ship oil from southern fields to Ceyhan in Turkey, a government spokesman said. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)