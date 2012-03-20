----------------------------(07:50 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 13,239.13 +6.51 Nikkei ---mkts closed ---- NASDAQ 3,078.32 +23.06 FTSE 5,961.11 -4.47 S&P 500 1,409.75 +5.58 Hang Seng 21,017.85 -97.44 CRB Index 319.42 +1.49 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.379 +0.081 US 30 YR Bond 3.482 +0.074 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3229 1.3231 Yen US$ 83.47 83.53 INR US$ 50.23 50.24 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1661.50 Silver (Lon) 32.440 Gold (NY) 1653.49 Light Crude 108.02 ---------------------------( March 20 )------------------------- Overnight market action with Tuesday Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 extended its rally on Monday to climb within 10 percent of its historic closing high, after Apple said it would pay a $10 billion annual dividend and buy back stock. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 6.51 points, or 0.05 percent, to 13,239.13 at the close. The S&P 500 Index gained 5.58 points, or 0.40 percent, to 1,409.75. The Nasdaq Composite rose 23.06 points, or 0.75 percent, to 3,078.32. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares eased back from last week's 2012 highs on Monday, as weakness in banks after recent strong gains overshadowed a late-session recovery from miners, with investors awaiting the next catalyst to drive the market. The benchmark FTSE 100 index closed down 4.47 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,961.11. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese markets closed for Spring Equinox For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday bolstered by energy and utilities counters, with Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd up 2.2 percent after posting a 10 percent rise in 2011 profit late on Monday. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.32 percent at 21,183.04. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.18 percent at 11,056.07. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The dollar hovered near a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, but recent signs of improvement in the U.S. economy and rises in U.S. Treasury yields were seen likely to lend the greenback some support. The dollar index stood at 79.449, having regained a bit of ground after dipping to 79.354 on Monday, its lowest level since March 9. One possible support lies near 79.30, the 100-day moving average. The euro held steady at $1.3240, having climbed to a one-week high near $1.3266 at one point on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, with longer-dated debt yields touching 4-1/2 month highs and investors likely to trim their bond holdings further on signs of an improving U.S. economy and some stabilization of Europe's debt troubles. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell for a th consecutive session. They were last down 18/32 in price at 96-26/32 to yield 2.38 percent, up 6 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield has risen almost 60 basis points from late January and is within striking distance of 2.42 percent, last touched on Oct 28, according to Tradeweb. The 30-year bond was last down 1 point, yielding 3.46 percent, up almost 6 basis points from Friday. It flirted above 3.49 percent, the highest level since early September 2011, for a second time in three sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Spot gold edged up on Tuesday, extending gains into a fourth consecutive session, as a weaker dollar helped support prices. * Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,662.85 an ounce by 0045 GMT, on course for its fourth session of straight gains. * U.S. gold inched down 0.3 percent to $1,663.20. * The U.S. Federal Reserve has not yet decided whether to embark on a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, though it remains an option, an influential Fed official said on Monday. * The U.S. data continued to show signs of a steady recovery. U.S. homebuilder sentiment was unchanged in March to hold at the highest level since June 2007, and the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank's Midwest manufacturing index edged up in January from December. * The S&P 500 stood at its highest level since May 2008 and 10 percent below the record close set in October 2007. * Jewellers in India plan to close shops for two more days, continuing their protest against the duty increase on gold imports announced by the government last Friday. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its gold holdings stayed unchanged at 1,293.268 tonnes for the fifth straight session on Monday, despite the sharp pull-back in prices last week. * Global photovoltaic solar installations jumped 40 percent to a record 27.4 gigawatts, helped by a late surge of activity ahead of subsidy cuts, according to a report by consultancy NPD Solarbuzz issued on Monday. * Spot silver fell 1 percent to $32.86, wiping out gains from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged higher for a second straight session on Tuesday after an orderly auction of Greek default insurance eased concerns about Greece's threat to the euro zone and eroded safe-haven support for the dollar. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose $6.50 to $8,576.50 per tonne by 0127 GMT. * The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.6 percent to 60,660 yuan ($9,600) per tonne. * Australia's parliament passed laws for a new 30 percent tax on iron ore and coal mine profits on Monday after a bruising two-year battle with mining companies, in a major victory for Prime Minister Julia Gillard and her struggling minority government. * Venezuela's state-run aluminium producer Alcasa will use a $403 million loan from China to prop up its operations, which would allow the company to resume exports to several Latin American countries, Alcasa's president said on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SEOUL - U.S. crude oil futures dipped on Tuesday, after gaining in the previous session, as global supply worries eased after Saudi Arabia increased oil shipments in January and Libya announced plans to lift oil exports to pre-war levels. * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery, which expires on Tuesday, lost 29 cents a barrel at $107.80 as of 0029 GMT after settling up $1.03 at $108.09. * In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery extended losses by 36 cents a barrel at $125.35 after settling down 10 cents at $125.71 a barrel. * China will raise retail gasoline and diesel prices by between 6 and 7 percent from Tuesday, marking the biggest increase in 33 months, a move that will help refiners reduce heavy losses but is unlikely to hit demand in a big way. * U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said Europe was only at the initial stages of a long and difficult path toward fiscal sustainability and warned heavily indebted countries not to resort to draconian measures to boost their economies, according to congressional testimony released on Monday. * U.S. homebuilder sentiment was unchanged in March to hold at the highest level since June 2007 while sentiment in February was revised lower, the National Association of Home Builders said on Monday. * The U.S. Federal Reserve has not yet decided whether to embark on a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, though it remains an option, said New York Fed President William Dudley, who painted a mixed picture of the U.S. economy. * U.S. commercial crude stockpiles are forecast to have climbed last week on higher imports and lower refinery activity, in line with seasonal patterns, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday. * Bank of America Merrill Lynch raised 2012 price forecasts for Brent crude by $8 to $118 a barrel and for U.S. oil by $3 to $106 a barrel, citing better-than-expected global economic conditions and tighter-than-expected supplies. * Societe Generale raised its price forecasts for Brent crude oil and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for 2012 and 2013 citing supply side issues like tight crude stocks, low OPEC spare capacity and strong non-OPEC supply disruption. * In Syria, rebels fought gun battles with government forces in Damascus, in the most violent clashes the capital has seen since the start of the year-old revolt against President Bashar al-Assad. In a fresh effort to form a united international front on the mounting crisis, France circulated a Western-drafted statement for the U.N. Security Council deploring the turmoil and backing peace efforts by U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan. Britain's U.N. envoy said he hoped the statement would be adopted on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)