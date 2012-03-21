----------------------------(08:02 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 13,170.19 -68.94 Nikkei 10,114.51 -27.48 NASDAQ 3,074.15 -4.17 FTSE 5,891.41 -69.70 S&P 500 1,405.52 -4.23 Hang Seng 20,932.78 +44.54 CRB Index 315.53 -3.89 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.385 +0.009 US 30 YR Bond 3.476 -0.003 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3266 1.3270 Yen US$ 83.62 83.63 INR US$ 50.39 50.40 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1656.75 Silver (Lon) 32.220 Gold (NY) 1660.40 Light Crude 105.77 --------------------------( March 21 )-------------------------- Overnight market action with Wednesday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - A warning about China's growth sparked selling in energy and industrial shares on Tuesday, but the broad market's losses were contained, a sign of resilience for U.S. stocks. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.94 points, or 0.52 percent, to 13,170.19 at the close. The S&P 500 Index lost 4.23 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,405.52. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 4.17 points, or 0.14 percent, to 3,074.15.

LONDON - Britain's top share index suffered its sharpest fall in two weeks on Tuesday, as concerns over materials demand in top consumer China hit commodities-linked sectors, marring a rally that had been part-driven by hopes for improving global growth.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index closed down 69.7 points, or 1.2 percent, at 5,891.41, having rallied more than 6 percent since the start of the year and after hitting an eight-month peak last week.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average slipped 0.3 percent on Wednesday, moving away from 8-1/2 month highs after fresh concerns about China's economic growth pushed U.S. stocks lower, though market players said a softer yen underpinned sentiment. Stocks with heavy exposure to China also fell in heavy volume, with construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd down 2.4 percent and industrial robot manufacturer Fanuc Corp easing 0.3 percent. The Nikkei China 50 index fell 0.97 percent.

The broader Topix index declined 0.5 percent to 864.96.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly higher on Wednesday as a rebound in telecommunications stocks helps offset weakness in property developers and cyclicals.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.29 percent at 20,948.13. The China Enterprises Index was indicated to open up 0.16 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar started with a spring in its step on Wednesday as renewed worries about Chinese growth saw investors dump commodity currencies including the Australian dollar.

The dollar index bounced off a 1-1/2 week trough of 79.354 to last trade at 79.610. Against the yen, the greenback climbed to 83.68, nearing an 11-month high of 84.17 seen just a few days ago.

The firmer dollar knocked the euro to $1.3223, off Monday's high of $1.3264.

But commodity currencies suffered most, with the Aussie sliding to $1.0474 from Monday's high of $1.0637. Good support is seen at $1.0414, the 200-day moving average.

The New Zealand dollar also shed more than a full U.S. cent to $0.8167. There was little reaction to data showing the country's current account deficit narrowed in the December quarter.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices posted modest gains on Tuesday, but selling still pushed some yields to multi-month highs as traders focused on the idea that a stronger economy could mean quicker inflation and monetary policy tightening sooner than expected. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 5/32 in price and yielded 2.36 percent, down from 2.38 percent late on Monday, while the 30-year bond added 18/32 in price to yield 3.45 percent, down from 3.48 percent at Monday's close. COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold prices hovered around $1,650 an ounce on Wednesday after sliding nearly 1 percent in the previous session under pressure from a firmer dollar on an improving U.S. economic outlook and easing oil prices.

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,650.90 an ounce by 0028 GMT.
* U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,651.
* Fear of a potential slowdown in China helped boost the greenback the session before, sending gold lower, while falling oil prices and more data showing the U.S. economy is on its way to recovery also tarnished the appeal of bullion.
* Permits for U.S. homebuilding neared a 3-1/2 year high in February, suggesting a budding recovery in the housing market was still on track even though groundbreaking activity slipped.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices posted modest gains on Tuesday, though selling still pushed some yields to multi-month highs as traders focused on the idea that a stronger economy could mean quicker inflation and monetary policy tightening sooner than expected.
* U.S. crude oil futures edged higher on Wednesday after dropping more than 2 percent in the previous session on news that Saudi Arabia plans to pump more oil to meet any supply shortage caused by the Iran crisis.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings had slipped 0.23 percent to 1,290.247 tonnes by March 20, the first drop after staying unchanged for four straight sessions. BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper rebounded on Wednesday on technical buying, after falling to more than a one-week low in the prior session on worries over a slower growth in Chinese demand for commodities.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6 percent to $8,479.75 a tonne by 0118 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session.
* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped by 0.3 percent to 60,180 yuan ($9,500) a tonne.
* Global commodities giant Glencore will be the first company to operate in Bolivia under new contracts giving the state 55 percent of profits and converting the firm into a "service provider," the government said on Tuesday.
* Australia raised its forecast for 2011/12 iron ore exports to a record 473 million tonnes, from a previous projection of 460 million tonnes, reflecting expectations demand from top buyer China will remain strong.
* The global market for refined copper was in a 358,000 deficit in 2011, in line with the same period of 2010, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said on Wednesday. OIL

SEOUL - U.S. crude futures nursed losses to trade below $107 a barrel in early Wednesday trade in Asia, after Saudi Arabia helped push oil 2 percent lower in the previous session with comments that it was prepared to meet any supply shortfall.

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude gained 35 cents a barrel to trade at $106.42 as of 0011 GMT after settling down 2.3 percent at $106.07 a barrel.
* Brent May crude contract gained 13 cents a barrel to $124.25. In the previous session, it settled at $124.12 a barrel, down $1.59 on the day and off earlier lows of $123.20.
* Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said the kingdom was pumping 9.9 million barrels per day, the most in decades and supplying every customer request, adding the country was willing to turn the taps to the maximum 12.5 million bpd immediately if needed.
* The market's heavy losses were pared slightly after U.S. inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute showed an unexpected 1.4-million-barrel decline in crude stockpiles last week. The market will now await inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday for confirmation of the drawdown.
* France and Germany oppose a release of oil reserves, officials from both countries said.
* Venezuela's Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez said that a U.S. and British plan to tap strategic oil reserves was unsustainable in the long term and would only have a limited impact on prices.
* The United States on Tuesday exempted Japan and 10 EU nations from financial sanctions because they have significantly cut purchases of Iranian crude oil, but left Iran's top customers China and India exposed to the possibility of such steps.
* Technical problems have halted exports from Iraq's new oil export terminal for the past week after it loaded 2 million barrels of oil on a tanker, the terminal's first ship, which marked a major increase in export capacity.
* Rebel fighters fled the eastern Syrian city of Deir al-Zor in the face of a fierce army assault, as Russia issued its toughest criticism yet of President Bashar al-Assad's handling of the year-long revolt. 