----------------------------(08:02 a.m.)------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,170.19 -68.94 Nikkei 10,114.51 -27.48
NASDAQ 3,074.15 -4.17 FTSE 5,891.41 -69.70
S&P 500 1,405.52 -4.23 Hang Seng 20,932.78 +44.54
CRB Index 315.53 -3.89
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 2.385 +0.009
US 30 YR Bond 3.476 -0.003
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3266 1.3270 Yen US$ 83.62 83.63
INR US$ 50.39 50.40
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1656.75 Silver (Lon) 32.220
Gold (NY) 1660.40 Light Crude 105.77
--------------------------( March 21 )--------------------------
Overnight market action with Wednesday midmorning Tokyo, Hong
Kong open.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - A warning about China's growth sparked selling in
energy and industrial shares on Tuesday, but the broad market's
losses were contained, a sign of resilience for U.S. stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.94 points,
or 0.52 percent, to 13,170.19 at the close. The S&P 500 Index
lost 4.23 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,405.52. The
Nasdaq Composite dipped 4.17 points, or 0.14 percent, to
3,074.15.
LONDON - Britain's top share index suffered its sharpest
fall in two weeks on Tuesday, as concerns over materials demand
in top consumer China hit commodities-linked sectors, marring a
rally that had been part-driven by hopes for improving global
growth.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index closed down 69.7
points, or 1.2 percent, at 5,891.41, having rallied more than 6
percent since the start of the year and after hitting an
eight-month peak last week.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average slipped 0.3 percent on
Wednesday, moving away from 8-1/2 month highs after fresh
concerns about China's economic growth pushed U.S. stocks lower,
though market players said a softer yen underpinned sentiment.
Stocks with heavy exposure to China also fell in heavy
volume, with construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd
down 2.4 percent and industrial robot manufacturer Fanuc Corp
easing 0.3 percent.
The Nikkei China 50 index fell 0.97 percent.
The broader Topix index declined 0.5 percent to
864.96.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly
higher on Wednesday as a rebound in telecommunications stocks
helps offset weakness in property developers and cyclicals.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.29
percent at 20,948.13. The China Enterprises Index was
indicated to open up 0.16 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar started with a spring in its step
on Wednesday as renewed worries about Chinese growth saw
investors dump commodity currencies including the Australian
dollar.
The dollar index bounced off a 1-1/2 week trough of
79.354 to last trade at 79.610. Against the yen, the greenback
climbed to 83.68, nearing an 11-month high of 84.17 seen
just a few days ago.
The firmer dollar knocked the euro to $1.3223, off
Monday's high of $1.3264. But commodity currencies suffered
most, with the Aussie sliding to $1.0474 from Monday's
high of $1.0637. Good support is seen at $1.0414, the 200-day
moving average.
The New Zealand dollar also shed more than a full U.S. cent
to $0.8167. There was little reaction to data showing
the country's current account deficit narrowed in the December
quarter.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices posted modest gains on
Tuesday, but selling still pushed some yields to multi-month
highs as traders focused on the idea that a stronger economy
could mean quicker inflation and monetary policy tightening
sooner than expected.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
5/32 in price and yielded 2.36 percent, down from 2.38 percent
late on Monday, while the 30-year bond added 18/32
in price to yield 3.45 percent, down from 3.48 percent at
Monday's close.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold prices hovered around $1,650 an ounce on
Wednesday after sliding nearly 1 percent in the previous session
under pressure from a firmer dollar on an improving U.S.
economic outlook and easing oil prices.
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,650.90 an ounce
by 0028 GMT.
* U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,651.
* Fear of a potential slowdown in China helped boost the
greenback the session before, sending gold lower, while falling
oil prices and more data showing the U.S. economy is on its way
to recovery also tarnished the appeal of bullion.
* Permits for U.S. homebuilding neared a 3-1/2 year high in
February, suggesting a budding recovery in the housing market
was still on track even though groundbreaking activity slipped.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices posted modest gains on Tuesday,
though selling still pushed some yields to multi-month highs as
traders focused on the idea that a stronger economy could mean
quicker inflation and monetary policy tightening sooner than
expected.
* U.S. crude oil futures edged higher on Wednesday
after dropping more than 2 percent in the previous session on
news that Saudi Arabia plans to pump more oil to meet any supply
shortage caused by the Iran crisis.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings had slipped 0.23 percent
to 1,290.247 tonnes by March 20, the first drop after staying
unchanged for four straight sessions.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper rebounded on Wednesday on
technical buying, after falling to more than a one-week low in
the prior session on worries over a slower growth in Chinese
demand for commodities.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.6 percent to $8,479.75 a tonne by 0118 GMT, reversing
losses from the previous session.
* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped by 0.3 percent to 60,180 yuan
($9,500) a tonne.
* Global commodities giant Glencore will be the first
company to operate in Bolivia under new contracts giving the
state 55 percent of profits and converting the firm into a
"service provider," the government said on Tuesday.
* Australia raised its forecast for 2011/12 iron ore exports
to a record 473 million tonnes, from a previous projection of
460 million tonnes, reflecting expectations demand from top
buyer China will remain strong.
* The global market for refined copper was in a 358,000
deficit in 2011, in line with the same period of 2010, the
International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said on Wednesday.
OIL
SEOUL - U.S. crude futures nursed losses to trade below $107
a barrel in early Wednesday trade in Asia, after Saudi Arabia
helped push oil 2 percent lower in the previous session with
comments that it was prepared to meet any supply shortfall.
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude
gained 35 cents a barrel to trade at $106.42 as of 0011 GMT
after settling down 2.3 percent at $106.07 a barrel.
* Brent May crude contract gained 13 cents a barrel
to $124.25. In the previous session, it settled at $124.12 a
barrel, down $1.59 on the day and off earlier lows of $123.20.
* Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said the kingdom
was pumping 9.9 million barrels per day, the most in decades and
supplying every customer request, adding the country was willing
to turn the taps to the maximum 12.5 million bpd immediately if
needed.
* The market's heavy losses were pared slightly after U.S.
inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute showed an
unexpected 1.4-million-barrel decline in crude stockpiles last
week. The market will now await inventory data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration on Wednesday for confirmation
of the drawdown.
* France and Germany oppose a release of oil reserves,
officials from both countries said.
* Venezuela's Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez said that a U.S.
and British plan to tap strategic oil reserves was unsustainable
in the long term and would only have a limited impact on prices.
* The United States on Tuesday exempted Japan and 10 EU
nations from financial sanctions because they have significantly
cut purchases of Iranian crude oil, but left Iran's top
customers China and India exposed to the possibility of such
steps.
* Technical problems have halted exports from Iraq's new oil
export terminal for the past week after it loaded 2 million
barrels of oil on a tanker, the terminal's first ship, which
marked a major increase in export capacity.
* Rebel fighters fled the eastern Syrian city of Deir al-Zor
in the face of a fierce army assault, as Russia issued its
toughest criticism yet of President Bashar al-Assad's handling
of the year-long revolt.
(Compiled by Harish Nambiar)