----------------------------(07:56 a.m.)------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 13,124.62 -45.57 Nikkei 10,135.43 +48.94 NASDAQ 3,075.32 +1.17 FTSE 5,891.95 +0.54 S&P 500 1,402.89 -2.63 Hang Seng 20,969.26 +112.63 CRB Index 315.98 +0.45 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 2.291 -0.072 US 30 YR Bond 3.379 -0.070 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3239 1.3243 Yen US$ 83.31 83.33 INR US$ 50.66 50.67 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1649.25 Silver (Lon) 31.970 Gold (NY) 1650.03 Light Crude 106.88 --------------------------( March 22 )-------------------------- Overnight market action with Thursday midmorning Tokyo, Hong Kong open. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, weighed by the energy services sector, but gains in technology shares buoyed the Nasdaq and helped keep the S&P 500 near four-year highs. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 45.57 points, or 0.35 percent, to 13,124.62 at the close. The S&P 500 Index dipped 2.63 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,402.89. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 1.17 points, or 0.04 percent, to 3,075.32. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index posted a fractional gain on Wednesday after a volatile session as strength in market heavyweight Vodafone countered weaker commodity stocks hit by below par U.S. data which revived concerns over demand for metals. The UK blue chip index closed up 0.54 points, or 0.01 percent, at 5,891.95, surrendering a 0.3 percent gain in the closing auction. The index fell 1.2 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average advanced on Thursday as investors picked up companies that had lagged this year's rally, though Nomura Holdings fell after sources said an employee at the firm was the source of a leak in an insider trading case. The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 10,124.76 after snapping a five-session winning run on Wednesday, while the broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 862.61. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Thursday, bolstered by gains for the larger Chinese banks ahead of some earnings results for the sector and a preliminary survey of China manufacturing activity later in the day. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.14 percent at 20,886.12. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.37 percent at 10,816.26. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro nursed losses in Asia early on Thursday, slipping from a near five-month high on the yen and two-week highs against the greenback after worries over Spain's finances put fresh pressure on peripheral euro zone bonds. The euro was last at $1.3212, having fallen from the overnight high of $1.3286. The euro's rise stalled ahead of resistance at the 61.8 percent retracement of its Feb-March slide at 1.3300. Against the yen, the euro stood at 110.26, down sharply from the previous day's high of 111.43. It too failed to clear an important chart resistance at the post-intervention Oct. 31 high of 111.57. The Australian dollar, which is sensitve to Chinese data, will be closely watched after the release. It now trades at $1.0452, having tested support around $1.0422 for a second time this month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected housing data helped fuel a move to lower-risk assets and investors took advantage of a recent rise in yields to do some bargain hunting. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 16/32 higher in price to yield 2.30 percent, down from 2.36 percent late Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds were 1-1/32 higher to yield 3.39 percent, down from 3.45 percent a day earlier. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold prices inched up on Wednesday, stuck in a narrow range as investors await manufacturing data from China and the euro zone to assess the health of their economies, while a slightly lower dollar lent some support. * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,651.64 an ounce by 0043 GMT. * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,651.80. * U.S. home sales fell in February, but upward revisions to the prior month's pace and the first yearly increase in prices in 15 months pointed to steady improvement in the housing market. * Investors will focus on China HSBC flash purchasing managers index data at 0230 GMT, amid recent worries about Chinese economic growth. The euro zone PMI is due at 0858 GMT. * In India, the world's largest gold consumers, jewellers remained closed for the fifth day on Wednesday as a protest against an import duty hike on bullion. * The euro zone debt crisis remains a lurking concern to financial markets. On Wednesday, Spanish yields rose to a one-month high on worries over Spain's progress towards shoring up its finances. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures rose for a second day on Thursday, spurred by a softer dollar, ahead of manufacturing data on China that should give investors more clues on economic conditions in the world's top copper consumer amid concerns over slowing growth. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.25 percent to $8,475 a tonne by 0202 GMT. Copper has recovered only a fraction of its 1.6 percent slide on Tuesday, with sentiment taking a hit after top miner BHP Billiton warned of flattening iron ore demand from top market China. The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.23 percent to 60,260 yuan ($9,500 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SEOUL - U.S. crude futures remained at around $107 a barrel on Thursday after the market was buoyed by a surprise fall in U.S. crude inventories, which outweighed a supply pledge by top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia. * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude, the new front month, had lost 26 cents a barrel to $107.01 as of 0012 GMT after settling up 1.13 percent at $107.27 a barrel. * In London, ICE May Brent crude edged down 6 cents to $124.14 a barrel. In the previous session, it closed at $124.20, up 0.06 percent. * U.S. crude oil inventories fell last week, likewise stocks of gasoline as refiners cut processing rates, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday. Domestic crude dropped by 1.16 million barrels to 346.29 million barrels in the week to March 16. A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a 2.4-million-barrel build. * China halved crude oil imports from Iran in February from December levels to pressure Tehran in a contract dispute, while increasing its purchases from Iran's rival Saudi Arabia to a record level to fill the gap. * Commercial crude oil stocks in China fell 3.77 percent by the end of February from a month earlier, official news agency Xinhua said, suggesting the world's second-biggest oil importer pumped a large volume into strategic reserves. * Urals exports via Transneft are set to increase 4.6 percent to 54.83 million tonnes in the second quarter compared to the first quarter as Russia launches the new Baltic terminal at Ust-Luga, sources said. * European refineries reduced their utilisation rates in February. Rates in 16 European countries were at 81.59 percent, down slightly from January's 81.72 percent, data from industry monitor Euroilstock showed. * U.S. home sales fell 0.9 percent in February to an annual rate of 4.59 million units, but upward revisions in the prior month's pace and the first yearly increase in prices in 15 months suggested the housing market recovery remained on track. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Harish Nambiar)